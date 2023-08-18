‘The Blind Side’ Author Seemingly Poked Fun at Michael Oher’s Intelligence in Resurfaced Video

Michael Lewis, author of The Blind Side — the bestselling book that inspired the 2009 film starring Sandra Bullock — had some thoughts about the story's main subject, Michael Oher.

During an interview with Google in 2007, Lewis openly discussed his views on Oher's education — as well as the education of "poor Black kids from ghettos around America" — while seemingly poking fun at his intelligence.

"Google [Michael] now, he's on the dean's list at Ole Miss, which says a lot about the dean's list at Ole Miss," Lewis said, while the audience laughed.

"In fairness to Michael... a lot of these schools have sort of inverted their purpose in life," the author claimed. "There are schools like Ole Miss, and Ole Miss isn't even the best example, they seem mainly to exist to sustain a football team. And then they take these kids, many of whom are from the underclass — poor Black kids from ghettos around America — and let them into the school, get them in however they can get them in. And then they make a track for them inside the school — and the track is not designed for them to get an education or even to engage with the school outside the football team in any way. It's designed to keep their grade point average to the level where they continue to play football."

"All the poor Black kids are majoring in criminal justice," he added.

"The great tribute to Michael is that he has actually got engaged with his studies and he quit the criminal justice program," Lewis concluded. "He was going to embark in a journalism career after the NFL. He's actually taking classes alongside ordinary students, which is more than to be said for football players."

Oher ended up graduating Ole Miss with a degree in criminal justice in 2009.

Earlier this week, the retired NFL player claimed in legal documents that his "adoptive" parents, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, tricked him into signing a document that named Leigh Anne, who was played by Bullock in the film, and Sean as his conservators.

Oher said he thought the paperwork was related to them adopting him as part of their family — a heartwarming aspect of their story, which gripped people's imaginations when the book and movie were released.

On Wednesday, Lewis responded to the ongoing controversy.

"What I feel really sad about is I watched the whole thing up close," Lewis said to the Washington Post. "They showered him with resources and love. That he's suspicious of them is breathtaking. The state of mind one has to be in to do that — I feel sad for him."

Since the news broke, Sean and his son Sean Tuohy, Jr. have denied allegations of any wrongdoing, including pushing back on Oher's claims that the family made millions from their story, while Oher received nothing, especially from the film he said "would not have existed without him."

The Tuohy family announced on Wednesday that they would move to end the conservatorship.