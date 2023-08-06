The 10 Best TV Shows Based on Video Games

You needn't do more than a quick Google search to find plenty of headlines hailing The Last of Us as the first truly high-quality TV adaptation of a video game. But while Joel and Ellie's gut-wrenching, virus-vanquishing journey is arguably the best game-based project to date, a number of other shows actually beat the post-apocalyptic pair to the quality TV punch. There are a number of series that prove Hollywood is finally doing justice to an art form it couldn't figure out for decades. So put down your controller and fire up your favorite streaming platform, as we rank the 10 best TV series based on video games.

1. 'The Last of Us'

HBO Max's critically acclaimed The Last of Us – based on the equally lauded PlayStation franchise – smartly focuses on fleshing out its source material's story and characters rather than its gore-soaked action. Supported by sharp, thoughtful writing and stellar performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series not only does right by its core duo, Joel and Ellie, but also takes time to spin new, deeply emotional tales – like Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) award-worthy Episode 3 arc. Of course, this isn't to say it doesn't also pack its fair share of tense action and scary, gruesome encounters. On the contrary, its nightmare-conjuring take on the game’s fungally-infected foes make typical zombies look about as terrifying as a toddler in a cheap Halloween costume.

2. 'The Witcher'

Technically based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed series of fantasy novels, Netflix's The Witcher is appreciated by stateside fans more for its association with the popular role-playing game franchise (which is also based on the books). But regardless of where your fandom for Geralt of Rivia originates, this very mature, monster-slaughtering series delivers a unique, engaging take on the sword-and-sorcery genre that can be wholly enjoyed without possessing any existing knowledge of the novels or games. It doesn't hurt that Henry Cavill – who'll be handing his dual blades over to Liam Hemsworth after Season 3 – absolutely nails the role of the titular White Wolf.

3. 'Arcane: League of Legends'

If you're not a gamer, the thought of binging a series based on a “multiplayer online battle arena” (or MOBA) game might sound about as appealing as getting a nasty splinter. But don't let that set-up deter you. If you're a fan of eye-popping animation and/or engrossing fantasy tales, Arcane has got your back and then some. On top of its striking artistic approach, the 9-episode show spins an absorbing prequel tale that dives into the backstories of — and brewing conflicts between – sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell). Complemented by a colorful cast of supporting characters and a rich fantasy-meets-steampunk setting, Arcane could even convince non-gamers to pick up a controller.

4. 'Castlevania'

Long before Arcane scored a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, Netflix's Castlevania had already driven a stake through the heart of the video game adaptation curse. While admittedly more of a niche offering that leans heavily into the lore and characters of Konami's classic bloodsucking series, the adult-aimed, anime-inspired show is still a worthy watch for any fan of gory, gothic horror. Of course, if you have played the games, you’ll further appreciate this tale of fan-favorite, monster-slaying protagonist Trevor Belmont and his quest to rid his city of Dracula’s underworld minions. Castlevania also earns points for consistency, as the series only gets better with each of its four seasons. Here’s hoping the franchise can continue its killer streak with this fall’s spin-off Castlevania: Nocturne.

5. 'Twisted Metal'

While live-action adaptations The Last of Us and Halo had rich, layered, lore-filled universes to mine for their stories and characters, Twisted Metal had, well, obscenely over-the-top vehicular combat and a killer clown. As such, the Anthony Mackie-starring action-comedy has no right to be as entertaining as it is. But thanks to an incredibly funny, charming turn by Mackie – as pedal-to-the-metal protagonist John Doe – as well as strong performances from a colorful supporting cast (including Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell) – the post-apocalyptic romp works brilliantly. Of course, its heavy doses of dark, blood-drenched humor and high-octane action don't hurt either.

6. 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners'

You'd think Netflix's penchant for producing anime-inspired game adaptations for an adult audience might become formulaic. But as the streamer’s fourth such effort, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, proved, stunning visuals and mature storytelling make for a potent cocktail that just seems to click for the notoriously hard-to-crack genre. As a well-crafted, perfectly paced prequel, the gorgeous sci-fi series also respects fans of its source material, role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, while welcoming complete newcomers into its Blade Runner-flavored universe.

7. 'Halo'

Hardcore Halo fans quickly became frustrated with their favorite game franchise's TV adaptation, as Paramount+'s take on Xbox's classic first-person shooter strayed from its revered roots. But while the show, which stars Pablo Schreiber as the iconic space marine Master Chief, did take some creative liberties and questionable risks – no one expected to see the face of the perpetually-helmeted protagonist, never mind his bare backside – it still spun a solid sci-fi yarn around the games' core human-versus-alien conflict. Toss in cinema-rivaling production values and plenty of Covenant-crushing action sequences and Halo, which has been greenlit for a second season, still stands as one of the medium's better game-based efforts.

8. 'The Cuphead Show!'

2017's Cuphead is known for two things: Its unique art style inspired by the cartoons of the '20s and '30s and its brutally difficult boss battles. While the former's appeal saw droves of potential fans downloading the game, the latter tempted many of those same players to toss their controllers through their television screens. Thankfully, for those more frustrated fans, there's The Cuphead Show!, an episodic series that retains the allure of the game's visual style – and charm of its beverage-containing brothers, Cuphead and Mugman – but loses the player-punishing difficulty. But even if you’ve never blistered your thumbs on the game, the show is an accessible, family-friendly romp evocative of Disney's beautiful and bizarre Silly Symphonies shorts.

9. 'Dragon's Dogma'

Following in the mature, animated footsteps of Castlevania, Netflix attempted to duplicate its Dracula-slaying success with Dragon's Dogma. Based on a cult-favorite Capcom title most mainstream gamers have never heard of, the fantasy-fueled anime doesn't quite reach the high bar set by its vampire-hunting predecessor, but still delivers an adaptation that’d put any game-based film to shame. Speaking of shame, the 7-episode series also isn't messing around with its TV-MA rating, as it contains enough violence, sex and nudity to make a Game of Thrones fan blush.

10. 'The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!'

This late ‘80s cartoon adaptation wasn’t great in its day and is leaps and bounds worse than anything else on this list. That being said, it deserves some recognition for bravely trying something fresh – like casting pro wrestler Captain Lou Albano as the iconic platforming plumber for live-action scenes set in real-world Brooklyn – when most cartoons of the time all started to feel pretty similar. More than that, though, it serves as a campy, nostalgia-packed time capsule that works as both guilty-pleasure viewing and a fun gauge to measure – and truly appreciate – just how far the medium has come.