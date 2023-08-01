It can be tough to pick something good to watch on Netflix. Our list of the best shows on Netflix is here to help guide you.

This list is regularly updated with new arrivals — whether they're brand new shows or just new to Netflix. The best shows are a mix of new Netflix Originals, longstanding favorites, and hidden gems. To help make your search even easier, we've broken the list down by genre, too. Instead of spending 20 minutes aimlessly clicking through Netflix tiles, let us help you find something you love!

The best shows on Netflix right now include the newest season of crowd-pleasing romantic drama Sweet Magnolias; hard-hitting NFL docuseries Quarterback; and the latest seasons of Netflix hits like The Lincoln Lawyer and The Witcher.

Best New Release

'Sweet Magnolias'

Year: 2020-present

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears

Genre: Romance, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% critics, 71% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

A light and pleasant drama series about three friends in a small Southern town going through the ups and downs of life together. They all have relationship and family drama, but they support each other through it. It's as refreshing as a glass of sweet tea on a summer afternoon. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Romance, Southern accents

Watch on Netflix

Best drama shows on Netflix

'Better Call Saul'

Year: 2015-2022

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean, Michael Mando

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% critics, 96% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 6

The best prequel series in television history, this Breaking Bad companion meets and maybe even exceeds the standards set by its award-winning predecessor. This time, the star of the show is Saul Goodman, a.k.a. Jimmy McGill, a down-on-his-luck lawyer who uses his wit (and utter shamelessness) to make a name for himself in the New Mexico legal community — and eventually the illegal community as well. -Amanda Bell

For fans of: Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, anti-hero dramas

Watch on Netflix

'Ginny & Georgia'

Year: 2021-present

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Scott Porter

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% critics, 75% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)

It might score relatively low with critics, but this dramedy goes beyond shallow teenage storylines. It gut-punches with relevant drama. It's the 2023 version of Gilmore Girls but with more sex, scandal and infamy. -Charmaine Patterson

For fans of: Wednesday, Never Have I Ever

Watch on Netflix

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Year: 2022-present

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson

Genre: Legal drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% critics, 83% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2

An easy-to-watch legal drama series that feels like a broadcast network show from the 2000s, in a good way. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, a man who looks good in a suit with no tie, stars as Mickey Haller, a hotshot Los Angeles defense attorney with a knack for winning big cases as long as his clients are innocent. It's based on a series of bestselling novels by Michael Connolly. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: The Practice, Boston Legal, Suits, etc.

Watch on Netflix

'Little Women'

Year: 2022

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 58% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1

If you were looking for a heartwarming story about the March family, this isn't it. What this engrossing Korean drama does deliver is drama: murder, mystery and underdogs (in the form of three sisters) fighting against the super-rich and powerful. -Mary Margaret

For fans of: Succession, How to Get Away With Murder

Watch on Netflix

'Suits'

Year: 2011-2019

Cast: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 87% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 8

Slick lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and his even slicker fake lawyer friend Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) win cases while trying to keep Mike's deception a secret in this light, witty legal drama. Even though Netflix didn't make it, it's the platonic ideal of a bingeable show. It's so easy to watch that you might find yourself blowing through all 134 episodes in a couple of weeks. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Clever solutions to difficult problems, the Duchess of Sussex

Watch on Netflix

Best comedy shows on Netflix

'Atypical'

Year: 2017-2021

Cast: Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fivel Stewart, Michael Rapaport, Jenna Boyd, Nik Dodani, Graham Rogers

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 91% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 4

Atypical is heartfelt in the best ways. It presents itself as a comedy but gets surprisingly deep as a teenager with autism's quest for independence forces his family and friends to learn more about themselves and get what they want. -Megan Vick

For fans of: Neurodivergent representation, sitcoms with a deep message, penguins

Watch on Netflix

'BoJack Horseman'

Year: 2014-2020

Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% critics, 95% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 6



Who knew a show about an alcoholic horse could be so devastating? Bojack Horseman takes what in lesser hands would be a goofy adult cartoon and turns it into a biting social commentary on depression, fame and toxic masculinity. -Taylor Henderson



For fans of: A frankly abrasive amount of puns, Rick and Morty, SSRIs

Watch on Netflix

'GLOW'

Year: 2017-2019

Cast: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Christopher Lowell, Sydelle Noel

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% critics, 86% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

Inspired by the real women of the 1980s syndicated wrestling show GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), this rewarding series is driven by its complex characters, smart writing and talented ensemble. But be warned: Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin's fractured-friendship-turned-wrestling-rivalry arc never got the conclusion it deserved after Netflix rescinded the show's fourth and final season renewal during the COVID pandemic. -Glenn Garner

For fans of: Hilarious woman bonding over body slams, Marc Maron's endearing brand of grumpy uncle

Watch on Netflix

'Heartbreak High'

Year: 2022-present

Cast: Ayesha Madon, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, James Majoos, Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 87% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

This Australian import is one of Netflix's true hidden gems. Amerie (Ayesha Madon) is just trying to get through her last couple years of high school, date some boys and hang out with her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek). But it all goes wrong when Amerie and Harper's entire social circle is sentenced to a semester of sex ed. The new class creates new tensions, love triangles and so much hilarious teen comedy. -Megan Vick

For fans of: Sex Education, sex positivity, and an almost full representation of the LGBTQIA+ alphabet

Watch on Netflix

'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker, Conner O'Malley

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 72% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

If you like your sketch comedy to be absurd and existential, boy, do we have the show for you! I Think You Should Leave, created by SNL alums Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, stars Robinson and a host of comedy greats — Jason Schwartzman, Vanessa Bayer, Ayo Edebiri, Bob Odenkirk, the list goes on — in guest-starring roles. If you're looking for a place to start, we suggest "Hot Dog Car Crash" (Season 1, Episode 5) or "Dylan's Burger "(Season 2, Episode 3). -Dan Trainor



For fans of: A great steering wheel that doesn't whiff out the window while I'm driving!

Watch on Netflix

'Sex Education'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% critics, 92% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)

Q: What do you get when you mix a virgin who won't even masturbate with an overly intrusive sex therapist mother played by the legendary Gillian Anderson? A: Pure chaos. Sex Education takes a wild concept and wide ensemble cast to make pithy insights about the struggles of growing up and discovering your desires. Oh, and did we mention there's a goat involved? -Charlotte Walsh

For fans of: British secondary schools, enemies-to-lovers stories, overcoming sexual repression

Watch on Netflix

Best family shows on Netflix

'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Year: 2005-2008

Cast: Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Jack DeSena, Dante Basco, Jessie Flower, Dee Bradley Baker, Mako Iwamatsu

Genre: Fantasy, Family

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 98% audience

Rating: TV-Y7

Number of Seasons: 3

This animated Nickelodeon series has stayed relevant for almost 20 years thanks to its sophisticated storytelling, intelligent themes and high-quality production value. It follows a boy named Aang as he tries to save his magical world. A live-action adaptation is in the works. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Richly detailed fantasy worlds, Dante Basco

Watch on Netflix

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous'

Year: 2020-2022

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 78% audience

Rating: TV-PG

Number of Seasons: 5

This animated extension of the Jurassic World franchise packs the dinosaur action you love from the movies into a family-friendlier animated series. It follows a group of kids who get picked Willy Wonka-style for a summer camp adventure on the dinosaur island. Then the dinos escape, and the kids have to figure out how to get off the island. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Jurassic Park, Jenna Ortega's voice

Watch on Netflix

Best thriller shows on Netflix

'The Blacklist'

Year: 2013-present

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics, 78% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 10 (9 on Netflix)

For 10 years, James Spader has quietly been giving one of the most enjoyable performances on TV as criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington. In the pilot, wanted fugitive Red walks into an FBI office and makes a deal to help a special task force capture other, even worse criminals for obscure reasons that gradually become clear. A decade's worth of shocking twists proceeds from there. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Suspense, fast-paced episodes, wild anecdotes

Watch on Netflix

'Breaking Bad'

Year: 2008-2013

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 97% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 5

They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and when high school chemistry teacher Walter White is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, well, desperate times ensue. Despite having a brother-in-law in the DEA (or perhaps because of that fact), the very square Walt decides to embark on a life of high crime, running a methamphetamine factory. As he becomes increasingly entrenched in this seedy underbelly of Albuquerque, New Mexico, he finds his identity and impulses changing along with his formulas. -Amanda Bell

For fans of: The Sopranos, Mad Men, anti-hero dramas

Watch on Netflix

'You'

Year: 2018-present

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle, Ambyr Childers, Elizabeth Lail, Charlotte Ritchie

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 73% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 4 (Renewed for fifth and final season)

New York City bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is just like us: he's got loads of emotional baggage, approximately three friends and really just wants to be loved. What makes him different? He'll stop at nothing to get his fairytale ending — including slaughtering anyone who gets in his way. -Olivia Jakiel

For fans of: Dexter, social media stalking

Watch on Netflix

Best action shows on Netflix

'Cobra Kai'

Year: 2018-present

Cast: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Kove

Genre: Action, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% critics, 92% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 5 (Renewed for Season 6)

What could've been another chintzy revival series has proven to be a legitimately excellent followup to the iconic Karate Kid movies, bringing back the familiar faces from the films for fan service that's actually satisfying. The series follows a now-grown version of Johnny Lawrence as his feud with Daniel LaRusso is reignited over their drastically different karate training ideologies — until a bigger threat forces them to squash their differences and work together. -Amanda Bell

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the rare 30-minute drama series

Watch on Netflix

'FUBAR'

Year: 2023-present

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Travis Van Winkle

Genre: Action, Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% critics, 68% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star as a father and daughter who don't know the other is a CIA agent until they're sent on the same mission. It's a goofy action-comedy with big explosions and even bigger laughs. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: True Lies, True Lies, it's literally just True Lies

Watch on Netflix

'The Night Agent'

Year: 2023-present

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sara Desjardins

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% critics, 77% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

It's a basic rule of storytelling that there should always be an exciting incident to kick things off, and boy is there ever with this fast-paced thriller. After thwarting a train bomb from taking out half of D.C. but failing to nab the suspect, this series finds low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland amid an international espionage scheme that goes all the way to the White House, with deadly consequences. -Amanda Bell

For fans of: Jack Ryan, Jason Bourne and any other rogue-agent-saves-the-world-style dramas

Watch on Netflix

Best horror shows on Netflix

'All of Us Are Dead'

Year: 2022-present

Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, Jeon Bae-soo

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% critics, 79% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

This gory Korean series is an exciting mix of survival horror and coming-of-age drama. After a science experiment goes wrong, a group of students gets trapped in their high school with flesh-hungry undead. It's one of Netflix's most popular international shows. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Battle Royale, 28 Days Later

Watch on Netflix

'Midnight Mass'

Year: 2021

Cast: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% critics, 78% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (limited series)

Mike Flanagan does not miss. While the writer-director has proven to be excellent at adapting stories from horror legends like Stephen King, Shirley Jackson and Henry James, this show proves he's a master of horror himself. The perfectly-paced mini-series centers on the unsuspecting residents of a small island community who witness a string of apparent miracles (and an increase in patronage to the local church) until the dark source of these supernatural events is revealed. It's creepy, intensely thoughtful and elegantly self-contained. -Amanda Bell

For fans of: Stephen King, the ever-expanding Flanaverse

Watch on Netflix

Best sci-fi & fantasy shows on Netflix

'Black Mirror'

Year: 2011-present

Cast: Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, and many, many more

Genre: Sci-Fi

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% critics, 80% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 6

A dystopian anthology series about technology, with episodes ranging in tone from sweet ("San Junipero") to satirical (the just-released season 6 opener "Joan Is Awful") to deeply disturbing ("White Bear"). It dares to ask the question, "What if phones, but too much?" -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Putting tape over your laptop camera so they can't watch you

Watch on Netflix

'Manifest'

Year: 2018-2023

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur

Genre: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% critics, 70% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 4

A flight disappears. Five years later, the plane suddenly reappears, and its passengers haven't aged a day. That sets up a compelling combination of character drama as the passengers and their loved ones try to come to terms with their new reality and sci-fi mystery as they investigate what happened. It's one of Netflix's most successful rescues (the first three seasons aired on NBC to modest ratings before it blew up on the streaming service). -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Lost, the borough of Queens

Watch on Netflix

'The OA'

Year: 2016-2019

Cast: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Patrick Gibson, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander, Jason Isaacs

Genre: Sci-Fi

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% critics, 84% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2

This dazzling and dizzying series centers on a woman whose near-death experience is just the start of her otherworldly adventures. She invites a ragtag group of teens along for the ride, sharing her tale of being kidnapped and forced into a deadly experiment. The only downside to watching this show is that it, sadly, ended too soon (or did it?). -Amanda Bell

For fans of: Heady existential dramas

Watch on Netflix

'The Witcher'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Genre: Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% critics, 56% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)

Netflix's biggest fantasy series is the TV component of a multimedia franchise that also includes novels and video games. It follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who is tasked with transporting and protecting Ciri (Freya Allan), a powerful princess destined to save the world. It's a violent, special effects-heavy series on a grand scale. Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the lead role from Cavill in Season 4. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: High fantasy, big swords

Watch on Netflix

Best romance shows on Netflix

'Bridgerton'/'Queen Charlotte'

Year: 2020-present

Bridgerton Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley

Queen Charlotte cast: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Arsema Thomas and Freddie Dennis

Genre: Romance

Rotten Tomatoes: Bridgerton: 82% critics, 74% audience/Queen Charlotte: 94% critics, 72% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: Bridgerton: 2 (Renewed through Season 4)/Queen Charlotte: 1

Shonda Rhimes brought her one-of-a-kind talent for romantic drama to the Regency era with her adaptation of Julia Quinn's best-selling romance novels about a family of eight siblings who want to marry for love in an age where marriages are transactional. The Bridgerton universe is the swooniest, sexiest franchise on TV. -Megan Vick

For fans of: Spicy period pieces, Shonda Rhimes soliloquies

Watch on Netflix

'Feel Good'

Year: 2020-2021

Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Phil Burgers, Ritu Arya

Genre: Romance, drama, comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 89% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of seasons: 2

Comedian Mae Martin stars in this semi-autobiographical romantic dramedy series as a fictionalized version of themself as they navigate the intricacies of addiction, gender identity and love. Mae and love interest George's (Charlotte Ritchie) onscreen chemistry will have viewers begging Netflix to bring back the show for at least one more season. Perhaps best of all, It's easily bingeable in a single weekend. -Olivia Jakiel



For fans of: Canadians in London, Fleabag

Watch on Netflix

'Heartstopper'

Year: 2022-present

Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Olivia Colman

Genre: Romantic comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 96% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

Heartstopper is a heartwarming teen romance that won't leave you in a puddle of tears (or will — but happy ones). Based on Alice Osman's hit webcomics, Heartstopper follows Nick and Charlie as they slowly move into each other's orbits and face their own demons — all as Osman's sweet doodles illustrate the most pulse-pounding moments of young love. -Charlotte Walsh

For fans of: Wholesome love stories, killer indie pop soundtracks, breathy "Hi" s

Watch on Netflix

Best reality & documentary shows on Netflix

'Love Is Blind'

Year: 2020-present

Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

Genre: Reality

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% critics, 49% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 4 (Renewed for Season 5)

Single people meet, court and get engaged three weeks after meeting and before seeing each others' faces — then have to make it work in the real world before they get married. There's outrageous drama every step of the way, and the show has stayed compelling even after we've gotten to know the formula. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Kooky reality TV characters, The Bachelor, thinking The Bachelor isn't real enough

Watch on Netflix

'Selling Sunset'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith

Genre: Reality

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% critics, 62% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 6 (Renewed for Season 7)

Come for the real estate; stay for the drama. While the elite brokers of the Oppenheim Group come to the office to sell mansions, that's only the beginning of what goes down on Sunset Blvd. From shocking breakups and hookups to extravagant open houses and fashion, there's a lot to admire about this group of realtors led by Jason and Brett Oppenheim. -Mike Vulpo

For fans of: Million Dollar Listing franchise, Flip or Flop, Buying Beverly Hills

Watch on Netflix

'Quarterback'

Year: 2023-present

Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

Genre: Sports, Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% critics, 90% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

The first collaboration between Netflix and the NFL, this documentary series follows a season in the life of three quarterbacks. But really, it's all about one quarterback: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning regular season and Super Bowl MVP. This much access to the league's best player for this much time makes this an absolute no-brainer must-watch for football fans. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons, football in general

Watch on Netflix

'Tidying Up With Marie Kondo'

Year: 2019

Cast: Marie Kondo

Genre: Reality

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% critics, 74% audience

Rating: TV-PG

Number of Seasons: 1

Whether you are a self-proclaimed organizational freak or desperately need to clean up your living space, Marie Kondo is here to help with her unique approach to tidying. Regardless of what your house looks like today, remember it's never too late to clear the clutter and choose joy. -Mike Vulpo

For fans of: Mess

Watch on Netflix