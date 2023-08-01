It can be tough to pick something good to watch on Netflix. Our list of the best shows on Netflix is here to help guide you.
This list is regularly updated with new arrivals — whether they're brand new shows or just new to Netflix. The best shows are a mix of new Netflix Originals, longstanding favorites, and hidden gems. To help make your search even easier, we've broken the list down by genre, too. Instead of spending 20 minutes aimlessly clicking through Netflix tiles, let us help you find something you love!
The best shows on Netflix right now include the newest season of crowd-pleasing romantic drama Sweet Magnolias; hard-hitting NFL docuseries Quarterback; and the latest seasons of Netflix hits like The Lincoln Lawyer and The Witcher.
Best New Release
'Sweet Magnolias'
Year: 2020-present
Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears
Genre: Romance, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 72% critics, 71% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 3
A light and pleasant drama series about three friends in a small Southern town going through the ups and downs of life together. They all have relationship and family drama, but they support each other through it. It's as refreshing as a glass of sweet tea on a summer afternoon. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Romance, Southern accents
Best drama shows on Netflix
'Better Call Saul'
Year: 2015-2022
Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean, Michael Mando
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 98% critics, 96% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 6
The best prequel series in television history, this Breaking Bad companion meets and maybe even exceeds the standards set by its award-winning predecessor. This time, the star of the show is Saul Goodman, a.k.a. Jimmy McGill, a down-on-his-luck lawyer who uses his wit (and utter shamelessness) to make a name for himself in the New Mexico legal community — and eventually the illegal community as well. -Amanda Bell
For fans of: Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, anti-hero dramas
'Ginny & Georgia'
Year: 2021-present
Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Scott Porter
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes: 64% critics, 75% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)
It might score relatively low with critics, but this dramedy goes beyond shallow teenage storylines. It gut-punches with relevant drama. It's the 2023 version of Gilmore Girls but with more sex, scandal and infamy. -Charmaine Patterson
For fans of: Wednesday, Never Have I Ever
'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson
Genre: Legal drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 83% critics, 83% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 2
An easy-to-watch legal drama series that feels like a broadcast network show from the 2000s, in a good way. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, a man who looks good in a suit with no tie, stars as Mickey Haller, a hotshot Los Angeles defense attorney with a knack for winning big cases as long as his clients are innocent. It's based on a series of bestselling novels by Michael Connolly. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: The Practice, Boston Legal, Suits, etc.
'Little Women'
Year: 2022
Cast: Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 58% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1
If you were looking for a heartwarming story about the March family, this isn't it. What this engrossing Korean drama does deliver is drama: murder, mystery and underdogs (in the form of three sisters) fighting against the super-rich and powerful. -Mary Margaret
For fans of: Succession, How to Get Away With Murder
'Suits'
Year: 2011-2019
Cast: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 87% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 8
Slick lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and his even slicker fake lawyer friend Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) win cases while trying to keep Mike's deception a secret in this light, witty legal drama. Even though Netflix didn't make it, it's the platonic ideal of a bingeable show. It's so easy to watch that you might find yourself blowing through all 134 episodes in a couple of weeks. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Clever solutions to difficult problems, the Duchess of Sussex
Best comedy shows on Netflix
'Atypical'
Year: 2017-2021
Cast: Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fivel Stewart, Michael Rapaport, Jenna Boyd, Nik Dodani, Graham Rogers
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 91% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 4
Atypical is heartfelt in the best ways. It presents itself as a comedy but gets surprisingly deep as a teenager with autism's quest for independence forces his family and friends to learn more about themselves and get what they want. -Megan Vick
For fans of: Neurodivergent representation, sitcoms with a deep message, penguins
'BoJack Horseman'
Year: 2014-2020
Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 93% critics, 95% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 6
Who knew a show about an alcoholic horse could be so devastating? Bojack Horseman takes what in lesser hands would be a goofy adult cartoon and turns it into a biting social commentary on depression, fame and toxic masculinity. -Taylor Henderson
For fans of: A frankly abrasive amount of puns, Rick and Morty, SSRIs
'GLOW'
Year: 2017-2019
Cast: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Christopher Lowell, Sydelle Noel
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 93% critics, 86% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 3
Inspired by the real women of the 1980s syndicated wrestling show GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), this rewarding series is driven by its complex characters, smart writing and talented ensemble. But be warned: Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin's fractured-friendship-turned-wrestling-rivalry arc never got the conclusion it deserved after Netflix rescinded the show's fourth and final season renewal during the COVID pandemic. -Glenn Garner
For fans of: Hilarious woman bonding over body slams, Marc Maron's endearing brand of grumpy uncle
'Heartbreak High'
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Ayesha Madon, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, James Majoos, Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 87% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)
This Australian import is one of Netflix's true hidden gems. Amerie (Ayesha Madon) is just trying to get through her last couple years of high school, date some boys and hang out with her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek). But it all goes wrong when Amerie and Harper's entire social circle is sentenced to a semester of sex ed. The new class creates new tensions, love triangles and so much hilarious teen comedy. -Megan Vick
For fans of: Sex Education, sex positivity, and an almost full representation of the LGBTQIA+ alphabet
'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson'
Year: 2019-present
Cast: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker, Conner O'Malley
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 72% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 3
If you like your sketch comedy to be absurd and existential, boy, do we have the show for you! I Think You Should Leave, created by SNL alums Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, stars Robinson and a host of comedy greats — Jason Schwartzman, Vanessa Bayer, Ayo Edebiri, Bob Odenkirk, the list goes on — in guest-starring roles. If you're looking for a place to start, we suggest "Hot Dog Car Crash" (Season 1, Episode 5) or "Dylan's Burger "(Season 2, Episode 3). -Dan Trainor
For fans of: A great steering wheel that doesn't whiff out the window while I'm driving!
'Sex Education'
Year: 2019-present
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 95% critics, 92% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)
Q: What do you get when you mix a virgin who won't even masturbate with an overly intrusive sex therapist mother played by the legendary Gillian Anderson? A: Pure chaos. Sex Education takes a wild concept and wide ensemble cast to make pithy insights about the struggles of growing up and discovering your desires. Oh, and did we mention there's a goat involved? -Charlotte Walsh
For fans of: British secondary schools, enemies-to-lovers stories, overcoming sexual repression
Best family shows on Netflix
'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
Year: 2005-2008
Cast: Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Jack DeSena, Dante Basco, Jessie Flower, Dee Bradley Baker, Mako Iwamatsu
Genre: Fantasy, Family
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 98% audience
Rating: TV-Y7
Number of Seasons: 3
This animated Nickelodeon series has stayed relevant for almost 20 years thanks to its sophisticated storytelling, intelligent themes and high-quality production value. It follows a boy named Aang as he tries to save his magical world. A live-action adaptation is in the works. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Richly detailed fantasy worlds, Dante Basco
'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous'
Year: 2020-2022
Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez
Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 78% audience
Rating: TV-PG
Number of Seasons: 5
This animated extension of the Jurassic World franchise packs the dinosaur action you love from the movies into a family-friendlier animated series. It follows a group of kids who get picked Willy Wonka-style for a summer camp adventure on the dinosaur island. Then the dinos escape, and the kids have to figure out how to get off the island. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Jurassic Park, Jenna Ortega's voice
Best thriller shows on Netflix
'The Blacklist'
Year: 2013-present
Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix
Genre: Thriller, Crime, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics, 78% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 10 (9 on Netflix)
For 10 years, James Spader has quietly been giving one of the most enjoyable performances on TV as criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington. In the pilot, wanted fugitive Red walks into an FBI office and makes a deal to help a special task force capture other, even worse criminals for obscure reasons that gradually become clear. A decade's worth of shocking twists proceeds from there. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Suspense, fast-paced episodes, wild anecdotes
'Breaking Bad'
Year: 2008-2013
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 97% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 5
They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and when high school chemistry teacher Walter White is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, well, desperate times ensue. Despite having a brother-in-law in the DEA (or perhaps because of that fact), the very square Walt decides to embark on a life of high crime, running a methamphetamine factory. As he becomes increasingly entrenched in this seedy underbelly of Albuquerque, New Mexico, he finds his identity and impulses changing along with his formulas. -Amanda Bell
For fans of: The Sopranos, Mad Men, anti-hero dramas
'You'
Year: 2018-present
Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle, Ambyr Childers, Elizabeth Lail, Charlotte Ritchie
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 73% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 4 (Renewed for fifth and final season)
New York City bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is just like us: he's got loads of emotional baggage, approximately three friends and really just wants to be loved. What makes him different? He'll stop at nothing to get his fairytale ending — including slaughtering anyone who gets in his way. -Olivia Jakiel
For fans of: Dexter, social media stalking
Best action shows on Netflix
'Cobra Kai'
Year: 2018-present
Cast: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Kove
Genre: Action, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 94% critics, 92% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 5 (Renewed for Season 6)
What could've been another chintzy revival series has proven to be a legitimately excellent followup to the iconic Karate Kid movies, bringing back the familiar faces from the films for fan service that's actually satisfying. The series follows a now-grown version of Johnny Lawrence as his feud with Daniel LaRusso is reignited over their drastically different karate training ideologies — until a bigger threat forces them to squash their differences and work together. -Amanda Bell
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the rare 30-minute drama series
'FUBAR'
Year: 2023-present
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Travis Van Winkle
Genre: Action, Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes: 50% critics, 68% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star as a father and daughter who don't know the other is a CIA agent until they're sent on the same mission. It's a goofy action-comedy with big explosions and even bigger laughs. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: True Lies, True Lies, it's literally just True Lies
'The Night Agent'
Year: 2023-present
Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sara Desjardins
Genre: Action
Rotten Tomatoes: 75% critics, 77% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)
It's a basic rule of storytelling that there should always be an exciting incident to kick things off, and boy is there ever with this fast-paced thriller. After thwarting a train bomb from taking out half of D.C. but failing to nab the suspect, this series finds low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland amid an international espionage scheme that goes all the way to the White House, with deadly consequences. -Amanda Bell
For fans of: Jack Ryan, Jason Bourne and any other rogue-agent-saves-the-world-style dramas
Best horror shows on Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead'
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, Jeon Bae-soo
Genre: Horror
Rotten Tomatoes: 88% critics, 79% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)
This gory Korean series is an exciting mix of survival horror and coming-of-age drama. After a science experiment goes wrong, a group of students gets trapped in their high school with flesh-hungry undead. It's one of Netflix's most popular international shows. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Battle Royale, 28 Days Later
'Midnight Mass'
Year: 2021
Cast: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas
Genre: Horror
Rotten Tomatoes: 87% critics, 78% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (limited series)
Mike Flanagan does not miss. While the writer-director has proven to be excellent at adapting stories from horror legends like Stephen King, Shirley Jackson and Henry James, this show proves he's a master of horror himself. The perfectly-paced mini-series centers on the unsuspecting residents of a small island community who witness a string of apparent miracles (and an increase in patronage to the local church) until the dark source of these supernatural events is revealed. It's creepy, intensely thoughtful and elegantly self-contained. -Amanda Bell
For fans of: Stephen King, the ever-expanding Flanaverse
Best sci-fi & fantasy shows on Netflix
'Black Mirror'
Year: 2011-present
Cast: Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, and many, many more
Genre: Sci-Fi
Rotten Tomatoes: 83% critics, 80% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 6
A dystopian anthology series about technology, with episodes ranging in tone from sweet ("San Junipero") to satirical (the just-released season 6 opener "Joan Is Awful") to deeply disturbing ("White Bear"). It dares to ask the question, "What if phones, but too much?" -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Putting tape over your laptop camera so they can't watch you
'Manifest'
Year: 2018-2023
Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur
Genre: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 72% critics, 70% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 4
A flight disappears. Five years later, the plane suddenly reappears, and its passengers haven't aged a day. That sets up a compelling combination of character drama as the passengers and their loved ones try to come to terms with their new reality and sci-fi mystery as they investigate what happened. It's one of Netflix's most successful rescues (the first three seasons aired on NBC to modest ratings before it blew up on the streaming service). -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Lost, the borough of Queens
'The OA'
Year: 2016-2019
Cast: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Patrick Gibson, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander, Jason Isaacs
Genre: Sci-Fi
Rotten Tomatoes: 85% critics, 84% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 2
This dazzling and dizzying series centers on a woman whose near-death experience is just the start of her otherworldly adventures. She invites a ragtag group of teens along for the ride, sharing her tale of being kidnapped and forced into a deadly experiment. The only downside to watching this show is that it, sadly, ended too soon (or did it?). -Amanda Bell
For fans of: Heady existential dramas
'The Witcher'
Year: 2019-present
Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan
Genre: Fantasy
Rotten Tomatoes: 79% critics, 56% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)
Netflix's biggest fantasy series is the TV component of a multimedia franchise that also includes novels and video games. It follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who is tasked with transporting and protecting Ciri (Freya Allan), a powerful princess destined to save the world. It's a violent, special effects-heavy series on a grand scale. Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the lead role from Cavill in Season 4. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: High fantasy, big swords
Best romance shows on Netflix
'Bridgerton'/'Queen Charlotte'
Year: 2020-present
Bridgerton Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley
Queen Charlotte cast: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Arsema Thomas and Freddie Dennis
Genre: Romance
Rotten Tomatoes: Bridgerton: 82% critics, 74% audience/Queen Charlotte: 94% critics, 72% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: Bridgerton: 2 (Renewed through Season 4)/Queen Charlotte: 1
Shonda Rhimes brought her one-of-a-kind talent for romantic drama to the Regency era with her adaptation of Julia Quinn's best-selling romance novels about a family of eight siblings who want to marry for love in an age where marriages are transactional. The Bridgerton universe is the swooniest, sexiest franchise on TV. -Megan Vick
For fans of: Spicy period pieces, Shonda Rhimes soliloquies
'Feel Good'
Year: 2020-2021
Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Phil Burgers, Ritu Arya
Genre: Romance, drama, comedy
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 89% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of seasons: 2
Comedian Mae Martin stars in this semi-autobiographical romantic dramedy series as a fictionalized version of themself as they navigate the intricacies of addiction, gender identity and love. Mae and love interest George's (Charlotte Ritchie) onscreen chemistry will have viewers begging Netflix to bring back the show for at least one more season. Perhaps best of all, It's easily bingeable in a single weekend. -Olivia Jakiel
For fans of: Canadians in London, Fleabag
'Heartstopper'
Year: 2022-present
Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Olivia Colman
Genre: Romantic comedy, Drama
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 96% audience
Rating: TV-14
Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)
Heartstopper is a heartwarming teen romance that won't leave you in a puddle of tears (or will — but happy ones). Based on Alice Osman's hit webcomics, Heartstopper follows Nick and Charlie as they slowly move into each other's orbits and face their own demons — all as Osman's sweet doodles illustrate the most pulse-pounding moments of young love. -Charlotte Walsh
For fans of: Wholesome love stories, killer indie pop soundtracks, breathy "Hi" s
Best reality & documentary shows on Netflix
'Love Is Blind'
Year: 2020-present
Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey
Genre: Reality
Rotten Tomatoes: 62% critics, 49% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 4 (Renewed for Season 5)
Single people meet, court and get engaged three weeks after meeting and before seeing each others' faces — then have to make it work in the real world before they get married. There's outrageous drama every step of the way, and the show has stayed compelling even after we've gotten to know the formula. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: Kooky reality TV characters, The Bachelor, thinking The Bachelor isn't real enough
'Selling Sunset'
Year: 2019-present
Cast: Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith
Genre: Reality
Rotten Tomatoes: 62% critics, 62% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 6 (Renewed for Season 7)
Come for the real estate; stay for the drama. While the elite brokers of the Oppenheim Group come to the office to sell mansions, that's only the beginning of what goes down on Sunset Blvd. From shocking breakups and hookups to extravagant open houses and fashion, there's a lot to admire about this group of realtors led by Jason and Brett Oppenheim. -Mike Vulpo
For fans of: Million Dollar Listing franchise, Flip or Flop, Buying Beverly Hills
'Quarterback'
Year: 2023-present
Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota
Genre: Sports, Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes: 86% critics, 90% audience
Rating: TV-MA
Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)
The first collaboration between Netflix and the NFL, this documentary series follows a season in the life of three quarterbacks. But really, it's all about one quarterback: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning regular season and Super Bowl MVP. This much access to the league's best player for this much time makes this an absolute no-brainer must-watch for football fans. -Liam Mathews
For fans of: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons, football in general
'Tidying Up With Marie Kondo'
Year: 2019
Cast: Marie Kondo
Genre: Reality
Rotten Tomatoes: 81% critics, 74% audience
Rating: TV-PG
Number of Seasons: 1
Whether you are a self-proclaimed organizational freak or desperately need to clean up your living space, Marie Kondo is here to help with her unique approach to tidying. Regardless of what your house looks like today, remember it's never too late to clear the clutter and choose joy. -Mike Vulpo
For fans of: Mess
