Max — the streaming service until recently known as HBO Max — is home to a broad mix of TV shows. Max shows include everything from HBO classics like The Sopranos to HGTV favorites like Fixer Upper, both of which you'll find on our list of the best shows on Max right now.

The list is frequently updated with fresh recommendations, so you'll never run out of great shows to watch on Max, no matter what type of show you're looking for. Right now, the unclassifiable comedy series How To with John Wilson leads the list, as it just returned for its third and final season.

Best new release on Max

'How To with John Wilson'

Year: 2020-2023

Cast: John Wilson

Genre: Comedy, Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 88% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

It's hard to describe exactly what How To with John Wilson is. Is it comedy? Is it documentary? Is it performance art? Whatever it is, it's fascinating. The premise is that in each episode, videographer John Wilson sets out to answer some sort of question, like "how to put up scaffolding," and his research ends up taking him in unpredictable directions that don't exactly answer the original question but do answer a question about what it means to be alive. It's all told through interviews, voiceover and astonishing, mundane footage that Wilson captures while walking around New York City with his camera. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Quirky real-life New York characters, seeing the world through fresh eyes

Watch on Max

Best drama shows on Max

'Euphoria'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Angus Cloud

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% critics, 84% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)

Creator Sam Levinson's controversial drama follows a group of teenagers growing up with Gen Z problems. It's abjectly miserable but also emotionally authentic and undeniably stylish, thanks to Levinson's distinctive direction. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Worrying if the kids are all right, social media, music videos

Watch on Max

'Full Circle'

Year: 2023

Cast: Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Dennis Quaid

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% critics, 58% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (limited series)

A botched kidnapping touches New Yorkers of various social classes in this limited series from writer Ed Solomon and director Steven Soderbergh. It has a twisty plot and observant characterization, which is all you really need to make a worthwhile neo-noir. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Excellent ensemble casts, Manhattan, Queens

Watch on Max

'Industry'

Year: 2020-present

Cast: Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% critics, 49% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)

This sexy British drama follows the messy personal and professional lives of young investment bankers in London. It's like Euphoria meets Succession in the best way possible. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Finance jargon, beautiful and intelligent people making bad decisions

Watch on Max

'The Leftovers'

Year: 2014-2017

Cast: Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Chris Zylka, Margaret Qualley, Carrie Coon

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics, 90% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

The end of the world makes for excellent entertainment. This story starts with 2% of all people across the globe disappearing in an event called the Sudden Departure. Without answers about what happened or where they all went, the 98% who are left must pick up the pieces and determine what kind of life is worth living amid the chaos of rising extremism and unexplained events. -Amanda Bell

For fans of: Watchmen, twisty existential dramas

Watch on Max

'The Sopranos'

Year: 1999-2007

Cast: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 96% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 6

The groundbreaking television series follows Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss, as he navigates the complexities of his criminal empire while dealing with personal struggles, family dynamics and the challenges of balancing his dual identities. -Elizabeth Rosner

For fans of: Incredible acting, New Jersey, people getting whacked

Watch on Max

Best comedy shows on Max

'Barry'

Year: 2018-2023

Cast: Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% critics, 89% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 4

In true Barry fashion, this series didn't go out with a whimper but with a bang. Bill Hader's Emmy-winning dark comedy followed the titular violent man as he tried, again and again, to escape the seedy life of a hired assassin and pursue his dreams of becoming an actor, no matter how many people he had to kill in the process. -Charlotte Walsh

For fans of: Theater kids, gay mobsters, characters grappling with whether they're a good person

Watch on Max

'Harley Quinn'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Adomian, Ron Funches, Tony Hale

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% critics, 87% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)

Many people claim the Joker is the greatest Batman villain of all time, but have you met Joker's main girl Harley Quinn? The beauty of Max's animated comedy take on the Joker's former sidekick is that they free her from the patriarchy and the clown villain's emotionally abusive ways. -Megan Vick

For fans of: Cartoon violence, explicit humor, inverted superhero tropes

Watch on Max

'High Maintenance'

Year: 2016-2020

Cast: Ben Sinclair, Britt Lower, Yael Stone, Greta Lee, Dan Stevens

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% critics, 81% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 4

If you've ever wondered what your weed dealer gets up to after leaving your apartment, this show is for you. Each episode is like a beautiful new short film with its own character study, connected by their interactions with The Guy, played by star and co-creator Ben Sinclair, who based the series on his own experiences in the risky trade. -Glenn Garner

For fans of: Indicas, sativas and hybrids, cathartically crying your eyes out over the universal human experience

Watch on Max

BONUS: Watch the original six-season web series on Vimeo

'The Other Two'

Year: 2019-2023

Cast: Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, Wanda Sykes, Josh Segarra

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% critics, 86% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne York) are the ambitious but struggling older siblings of a Justin Bieber-esque internet sensation. When Chase (Case Walker) hits it big overnight, the older siblings have to grapple with their baby bro achieving all of their dreams and what it means for the rest of their careers. While the premise sounds outlandish, The Other Two is so relatable, and every episode will make you laugh until your stomach hurts. -Megan Vick

For fans of: Incredibly accurate jokes, Molly Shannon

Watch on Max

'The Righteous Gemstones'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% critics, 85% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)

Few shows on TV right now are as unrighteously hilarious as creator/star Danny McBride's satirical comedy about a family of wealthy, corrupt televangelists. It's Succession with a Southern accent and even funnier jokes. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Pastors misbehaving, Walton "Uncle Baby Billy" Goggins

Watch on Max

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Year: 2021-present

Cast: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% critics, 85% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)

Mindy Kaling's raunchy, real comedy perfectly captures the beats of attending college in the modern world. In this upbeat series, our ensemble cast deals with age-old questions like, "Is it OK to date your best friend's brother?", "Is working at the Women's Center actually cool?" and "Are short kings sex gods?" You'll have to watch for the answers to all three — but the last one is yes. -Charlotte Walsh

For fans of: Mindy Kaling, coming-of-age, strip shows for climate change

Watch on Max

Best family shows on Max

'Batman: The Animated Series'

Year: 1992-1995

Cast: Kevin Conroy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Loren Lester, Bob Hastings, Robert Costanzo, Mark Hamill, Arleen Sorkin

Genre: Family, Action, Superhero

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 97% audience

Rating: TV-PG

Number of Seasons: 3

Long before Batman and the Joker became the most artistically serious superhero movie characters, they were doing it on this noirish animated series. It's still the best superhero cartoon ever made. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Art Deco, Mark Hamill

Watch on Max

'Steven Universe'

Year: 2013-2019

Cast: Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magno

Genre: Kids, Family

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 86% audience

Rating: TV-PG

Number of Seasons: 6 (and a movie)



It might be a show for kids, but the many worlds of Steven Universe struck a chord with adults and children across the globe. The quirky mixed-race (half-alien gem, half-human) preteen embarks on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery and giggles as he attempts to protect the Earth and heal the generational war trauma his mother left behind. The Cartoon Network original series, movie, and spinoff season currently live on Max and boast excellent music and groundbreaking LGBTQ+ characters, including the first same-gender wedding on an animated children's series. -Taylor Henderson

For fans of: Earworms, Adventure Time, really good hugs

Watch on Max

Best thriller shows on Max

'The Flight Attendant'

Year: 2020-2022

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics, 60% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2

An alcoholic flight attendant wakes up in a hotel room next to a dead man and has no idea if she killed him because she can't remember what happened. Next thing she knows, she's swept up in an international conspiracy and has to try to clear her name. The drama is complemented with comedic quips and humor, making it less dark and more lighthearted. -Charmaine Patterson

For fans of: You, beach reads

Watch on Max

'True Detective'

Year: 2014-present

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% critics, 76% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3 (Renewed for Season 4)

Creator Nic Pizzolatto's crime anthology series has had its ups (Season 1) and downs (Season 2), but even at its most nonsensical, it's never boring. A fourth season, starring Jodie Foster and set in Alaska, is coming soon. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Philosophical mumbo jumbo, vaguely supernatural crime stories

Watch on Max

Best action shows on Max

'Banshee'

Year: 2013-2016

Cast: Antony Starr, Ivana Miličević, Ulrich Thomsen, Frankie Faison, Hoon Lee

Genre: Action, Crime

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 91% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 4

Antony Starr (The Boys) stars as an anonymous ex-con who assumes the identity of the sheriff of Banshee, Pennsylvania, the most lawless town this side of the Wild West. It's maybe the most underrated action series in TV history. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: The craziest action sequences you've ever seen

Watch on Max

'Warrior'

Year: 2019-present

Cast: Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin, Olivia Cheng, Kieran Bew, Dianne Doan

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% critics, 94% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 3

This bruising brawler is based on an idea that originated with Bruce Lee. It follows a Chinese martial artist who travels to San Francisco in the late 1870s in search of his missing sister and gets pulled into the city's criminal underworld. The first two seasons debuted on Cinemax before moving to Max for Season 3. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: California history, hand-to-hand combat

Watch on Max

Best horror shows on Max

'The Last of Us'

Year: 2023-present

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey

Genre: Horror, Drama, Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 89% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 1 (Renewed for Season 2)

A troubled man (Pedro Pascal) and a very special teenage girl (Bella Ramsey) travel across a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by a fungal infection that turns people into horrifying zombie-like creatures. It's the best TV show based on a video game and the best zombie show since The Walking Dead. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Surrogate father-daughter relationships, Children of Men

Watch on Max

'True Blood'

Year: 2008-2014

Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell

Genre: Horror, Fantasy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% critics, 72% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 7

This kinda sultry, kinda campy horror drama is a ton of fun. It's set in rural Louisiana in a near future where vampires, werewolves, shapeshifters and other mythological creatures are real and living among us. It follows telepathic heroine Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) as she gets romantically involved with a brooding 173-year-old bloodsucker named Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Sexy swamp vampires, Southern Gothic atmosphere

Watch on Max

Best fantasy & sci-fi shows on Max

'Fringe'

Year: 2008-2013

Cast: Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick

Genre: Sci-Fi, Mystery

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 78% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 5

Creator J.J. Abrams' genre-blending cult favorite follows a team of forensic investigators in the FBI's "fringe science" division as they solve unexplainable cases. It's a great example of a show that started with a "mystery of the week" format but gradually expanded into a fully developed universe with rewarding mythology and complex characters. -Liam Mathews



For fans of: Wishing nothing but the best for Anna Torv always

Watch on Max

'Game of Thrones'

Year: 2011-2019

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% critics, 85% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 8

A game-changing fantasy epic that captivated audiences with its intricate plot, compelling characters and shocking twists. With a vast ensemble cast and high-stakes political intrigue, it redefined the genre and became a cultural phenomenon, leaving a lasting impact on television storytelling, final season be damned. -Elizabeth Rosner

For fans of: Unhappy weddings, quick-witted men who drink too much and know things

Watch on Max

Best romance shows on Max

'Sex and the City'/'And Just Like That…'

Year: 1998-present

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% critics, 80% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 8 (6 of SATC, 2 of AJLT)

HBO's highly influential comedy Sex and the City turned 25 recently, but it remains relevant today, not in the least because its sequel series, And Just Like That..., is ongoing. The original series especially is an era-defining comedy about the sex lives of four highly charismatic friends in New York City. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Fashion, female friendship, lives that aren't realistic but feel like they could be

Watch on Max

'Starstruck'

Year: 2021-present

Cast: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Al Roberts, Joe Barnes

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 81% audience

Rating: TV-MA

Number of Seasons: 2 (Renewed for Season 3)

Creator Rose Matafeo stars in this throwback to classic screwball romantic comedies. She plays an ordinary woman who drunkenly hooks up with a guy she doesn't realize is a huge movie star. She thinks it will just be a funny one-time thing, but then it turns into something real. -Liam Mathews



For fans of: Witty banter, imagining what it would be like to date a celebrity

Watch on Max

Best reality shows on Max

'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown'

Year: 2013-2018

Cast: Anthony Bourdain

Genre: Food, Travel, Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 100% audience

Rating: TV-14

Number of Seasons: 12

Late, great host and chef Anthony Bourdain travels the world eating incredible food and learning about the cultures and sociopolitical contexts of the places he visits. It's like spending time with your coolest, most curious friend. -Liam Mathews

For fans of: Street food, visiting off-the-beaten-path places

Watch on Max

'Fixer Upper'

Year: 2014-present

Cast: Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Genre: Reality, Real Estate

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% audience

Rating: TV-G

Number of Seasons: 5

This hugely influential home renovation show is a perfect comfort watch. Married renovators Chip and Joanna Gaines — she creates the designs, he handles the construction — turned their easygoing chemistry and good taste into a Texas-based multimedia empire known as Magnolia. It started with Fixer Upper and continues today in spinoff sequels, most recently Fixer Upper: The Castle. -Liam Mathews



For fans of: Home renovation shows, Demo Day

Watch on Max