The Best Pop Culture References in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

If there's one thing to take away from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, it's that teens these days love themselves some pop culture!

Maybe that shouldn't be a surprise since the latest big-screen installment in the TMNT franchise hails from the This Is the End writing-producing duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (as well as Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe). While it's hard to keep track of every single film, TV, or music nod in Mutant Mayhem, we've put together a list of the best references made by Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Papa Splinter (Jackie Chan).

Human Activities

The Turtles don't get out much, but they like to do a little bit of everything when possible, whether it's going to an outdoor screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off or an Adele concert (according to them, she really hit them notes that night!).

Dream Dinner Guests

Considering they've already seen Adele live, the three celebrities that the boys would most love to meet are Beyoncé, Drake and Tom Brady. That's a heck of a big three.

Living Fast and Furious

When intrepid young reporter April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri) first spots the Turtles, she's so distracted by them that a criminal steals her unattended motorscooter. Feeling responsible, Leonardo and the fellas go chasing after the perpetrator, eventually finding him with his large group of criminal associates. As the Turtle family engages in a showdown, another tight-knit cinematic clan is invoked in the name of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Look-Alikes

The members of that criminal enterprise are understandably confused by the humanoid reptiles, comparing them to a few other popular green characters, including the lovable curmudgeon ogre Shrek. As a funny reference, that'll do.

The Endgame

Before they are greeted by a different Avenger (see below), the Turtles fanboy over a fellow greenie, the Incredible Hulk, and his most recent portrayer, Mark Ruffalo, whose performance in the renowned Avengers post-credits shawarma scene they were especially taken by!

The Best Chris

Jackie Chan is hilarious throughout Mutant Mayhem, but perhaps his finest moment is when Papa Splinter feels his kids withdrawing from him, so he plans a surprise party, which includes plenty of pizza and A-listers. Well, technically, the famous faces are cardboard cutouts of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Pine. Splinter correctly picks Pine as the best of the Chrises, but the real question is, where in the world was Hemsworth?!

Ice on Ice

Ice Cube voices Mutant Mayhem's big bad, Superfly, and the iconic rapper drops lines from some hip-hop classics, most notably, "6 'n Mornin'" from fellow ice-themed artist, Ice-T.

Dying Wish

At one point in the film, while the Turtles are fearing for their lives, Donatello confesses that he had hoped to see BTS perform in person before he died, leading his brothers to sing a terrible rendition of "Butter."

Rats!

Luckily, our beloved rat daddy shows up to save the day, only for Cynthia Utrom's (Maya Rudolph) henchmen to make a grave mistake. "Don't call me Ratatouille," he screams, offended by the comparison to the beloved Disney character. Splinter then proceeds to cook up a well-deserved can of whoop-ass!