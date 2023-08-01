The Best Pizza Movie Moments, in Honor of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

There's a lot that is great about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It features terrific voice-over performances, imaginative animation, a soundtrack full of '90s hip-hop hits and no shortage of slime, sludge and ooze. But if there's anything a TMNT movie must serve to be legit, it's pizza. Luckily, the Seth Rogen-produced project delivers.

Pizza has always been important to this franchise. The new picture has a tie-in with Pizza Hut and a frozen food option that even includes macaroni and cheese as a topping. At one point in the movie, Michelangelo confesses to April O'Neil that he has pizza with bits of waffles on it for breakfast. (If this were to have very small drops of Vermont maple or even hot honey, I would be willing to give this a shot.)

In this image from the new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,' Michelangelo holds a folded-up slice of gooey pizza. Nickelodeon Movies/Paramount Pictures

But the Turtles don't have a monopoly on the Italian-rooted delicacy. Indeed, there have been some great pizza moments in cinema history. A typical pie usually has eight slices, but we were starving, so I ordered a few extra. Grab a paper plate and some crushed red pepper flakes, then see if your favorite is on this list. We'll keep the ones we left out in the freezer until the Mutant Mayhem sequel.

'An Extremely Goofy Movie' (2000)

Why is the pizza in An Extremely Goofy Movie so cheesy? Listen, we don't even know why Goofy, a dog, can talk while Pluto, also a dog, cannot. Some questions are better left unanswered. Nevertheless, this pie is definitely a thing online, so much so that someone tried to recreate it in her own kitchen.

'The 'Burbs' (1989)

Joe Dante's comedy The 'Burbs was intended to be a modernized spin on Rear Window. Even with Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher in it, it didn't quite snap together. But one thing from it has lived on: Corey Feldman, in a totally gnarly voice, talking about "the pizza dude." If you are like me, you hear this in your head every time you order a pie.

'The Bicycle Thief' (1948)

Pizza, as you and I know it, is basically an American invention, but it does, of course, have its origins in Italy. The Bicycle Thief (also known as Bicycle Thieves), one of the foundational Italian movies in the Neo-realist style, is about a kindhearted man doing all he can to survive in a cutthroat world. In the scene above, the down-on-his-luck father orders a makeshift pizza for his son — a melted mozzarella sandwich. Close enough.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

This clip of Ryan Gosling is a little frustrating. Few movies show someone eating a slice while folding it, as is the righteous way to eat pizza. (Take your fork and knife on the arches, I say!) But in this moment from Crazy, Stupid, Love, he's folding it … 85% correctly. Why is that little bit jutting out like that? Something's up here. (I do like the sauce-to-cheese ratio, though.)

'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

"Extra cheese is two dollars!"

At Sal's Pizzeria, they put your slice on a piece of wax paper and not a paper plate. If you go to a true hardcore NYC establishment, you will find that this is an accurate depiction. Anyway, Spike Lee's masterpiece is an important and serious film, but the pizza scenes always make me hungry.

'Eat Pray Love' (2010)

Julia Roberts wants all women to eat more pizza. She is a true prophet. This is a good scene, and WOW, that pie looks incredible.

'Home Alone' (1990)

Pizza factors into Home Alone quite a bit because it's about kids, and plenty of rotten kids only want to eat pizza or chicken nuggets. Chicken nuggets don't look good on camera and don't come in large cardboard boxes, though, so that's why there are so many pizza moments in movies. Anyhow, this scene is clutch because some spilled milk (symbolism!) ruins young Kevin's plane ticket; hence he ends up "home alone."

'Mystic Pizza' (1988)

Julia Roberts again! She loves pizza! This trailer is atrocious, but this movie is actually sweet and endearing. And, indeed, Mystic Pizza is a real place in Mystic, Conn., a photogenic seaport town on the Block Island Sound. I've never actually been there, but I have eaten pizza in New Haven, Conn., and can vouch that "they do it differently up there," and it is great.

'Saturday Night Fever' (1977)

"Two, two, gimme two; dat's good."

You may have noticed by now that this list is alphabetical, but if we were doing a classic countdown, this would be at the top by a very wide margin. John Travolta's Tony Manero ordering pizza under the elevated train in Brooklyn, and being such a busy New Yorker that he stacks them on top of one another, was a revolutionary image in 1977. Sure, sure, the dance scenes in this picture are great, but the pizza! The pizza! Once in a while, you have to have lunch in a hurry, so that's when you go xd style.

'Spaceballs' (1987)

Pizza the Hutt was the funniest thing in the galaxy when I first saw him in Mel Brooks's Spaceballs. I was also the target demographic: a pre-teen moron.

I think I saw this movie 400 times before I got the "pizza is gonna send out for you" threat. Anyway, that's Dom DeLuise under all that bubbling cheese — actually pancake batter — and pepperoni.

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Joe's Pizza on Carmine Street in New York City right off of Bleecker is, I am not kidding you, one of the finest slices of "regular pie" you will ever have. I don't know what they put in it, but it is perfection. I used to live right near there (it used to be a few storefronts to the left of where it is now), and it was practically my second home. In recent years, they have opened some additional locations throughout the city and (according to the internet) in China, and this is usually the mark of a downfall in quality, but the one on East 14th St. and 3rd Ave is just as good as the original. Anyway, this touch of verisimilitude is part of what makes Spider-Man 2 so good.

'You're Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley's Sleepover Party' (1995)

I can't fib and say I've seen the original direct-to-VHS movie that gave birth to this clip. But I can say that if you make it to the end of the above video (in which the original musical number is slowed down) without feeling a sense of panic, nothing can stop you in this life.