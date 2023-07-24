The 10 Best Movies Based on Toys of All Time

With the release of Barbie, the doll's maker Mattel is betting big on people continuing to want to watch more movies based on toys. But before all those toy movies come out, let's take a look back at the best movies (including franchises) based on toys and board games of all time.

'Toy Story 3.'

1. 'Toy Story'

While Woody and Buzz Lightyear were created for the screen, Pixar's Toy Story franchise also features classic toys like Mr. Potato Head, plastic green Army men, Etch-A-Sketch, and even Barbie and Ken dolls. The original 1995 film and its three successful sequels (we're not counting Lightyear in this) follow the simple idea of "what do toys do when kids aren't around?" to a place of incredible pathos, as Woody learns how to let go of his identity as "Andy's toy" over the course of four movies and nearly 25 years. Their bodies may be plastic or plush, but their emotions are real. -Tmera Hepburn

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'

2. 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's cotton candy-colored blockbuster about a Barbie doll's existential crisis is a remarkable balancing act. It's a feminist critique that grapples with the contradictions of modern womanhood and a hilarious adventure comedy and a toy commercial. It does them all without ever letting its heels hit the floor. -Liam Mathews

'The Lego Movie.'

3. 'The Lego Movie'

Name a more versatile toy; I'll wait. The Lego Movie and its sequels build a high-energy, action-packed story brick by brick with some great voice acting from the likes of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett's unforgettable Batman. It's a direct toy-to-movie adaptation that fully embraces the fact that the characters and everything in their world are plastic, making for some hilarious moments. Embedded into the storyline is the message that strictly following the instructions isn't always the best way to live. -Tmera Hepburn

Tim Curry in 'Clue.'

4. 'Clue'

Before movies based on toys became a genre unto themselves, 1985's Clue stood alone. This endlessly quotable mystery-comedy has an all-star cast including Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and more, all of whom are having a ball. And since the board game has distinct characters (Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, etc.) and a built-in whodunit narrative, it adapts more naturally to the screen than most toys. It practically writes itself. -Liam Mathews

'Mars Attack!'

5. 'Mars Attacks!'

Mars Attacks! is based on a series of Topps trading cards, but you don't need to have any knowledge of the collectibles to enjoy director Tim Burton's tongue-in-cheek tribute to science fiction B-movies of the 1950s. Jack Nicholson plays the president and leads an ensemble cast that includes Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan and Sarah Jessica Parker, who are dealing with an invasion by Martians who say "ack ack ack" before they incinerate earthlings with their lasers. The movie is a comedy, but it still terrified a generation of children who weren't in on the joke. -Liam Mathews

Lulu Wilson in 'Ouija: Origin of Evil.'

6. 'Ouija: Origin of Evil'

Most of the time, toy companies don't want their products associated with terror, but Hasbro embraced the ouija board's inherent scariness for this horror movie. Written and directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, Ouija: Origin of Evil tells the 1960s-set story of a family who invites their home's demons into their lives via the titular board that's beloved by spiritualists. Stylishly directed by Flanagan with period-appropriate details like simulated film grain, it's one of the most unexpectedly good movies of the past decade. -Liam Mathews

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.'

7. 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

This fantasy comedy is inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing tabletop game, which previously was adapted into a movie trilogy you'll notice is not on this list. Honor Among Thieves is a winning campaign thanks to its novel heist plot (there aren't a lot of fantasy comedy heist movies, you know?) that makes it accessible to D&D newbies as well as its cast, led by the always-game Chris Pine. -Liam Mathews

'Trolls.'

8. 'Trolls'

Who would have thought that Justin Timberlake's biggest hit in the last 15 years would be for a kids' movie based on the Good Luck Troll dolls, those wide-eyed, crazy-haired toys created in the 1950s but hugely popular in the '80s and '90s. (Were you even a '90s kid if you didn't have one of these fuzzy-headed figures on your desk next to your Trapper Keeper?) Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" isn't the only banger in Trolls, Dreamworks' frenetic, candy-colored jukebox musical; the movie also feature songs from Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Earth, Wind & Fire that accentuate the film's high-spirited story and vibrant animation. Trolls was a critical and box office hit, and it spawned an animated series, two holiday specials, and a sequel, Trolls World Tour, as well as a staggering amount of toys and branded merchandise. A third movie, Trolls Band Together, is slated for a November release, and I got this feelin' inside my bones that it'll be a blockbuster. -Noelene Clark

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.'

9. 'Transformers'

Transformers originated as a toy line and got reverse-engineered into an animated series in the deregulated 1980s, and then director Michael Bay turned it into a blockbuster movie franchise starting in 2007. They're not great cinema — only one of the live-action movies, Bumblebee, has a positive Rotten Tomatoes score — but they do turn the imaginative childhood game of making your action figures fight each other into a real thing, so in that way they're kind of the platonic ideal of a toy adaptation. -Liam Mathews

'My Little Pony: The Movie.'

10. 'My Little Pony: The Movie'

There's a reason why My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic inspired a community of grown men to dissect plot points online, get decked out in Pony merch and dub themselves "Bronies" in the early 2010s; the show is good. And not just good for little girls — its target demographic — but good for their parents and other older viewers, who found themselves sucked into the world of Equestria and the tale of Twilight Sparkle and her diverse but loyal pony, pegasus and unicorn friends. The show was funny, smart and exciting, in part because creator Lauren Faust (who previously had worked on The Powerpuff Girls) based the series on her own childhood memories of playing with Hasbro's My Little Pony toys, taking them on daring adventures instead of to demure tea parties. My Little Pony: The Movie, which introduced a new villain and featured an original song by Sia, wasn't met with the adoration that the TV series enjoyed. But even though critics complained about its writing and music, fans embraced the film for the same reasons they embraced the series: the ponies' charm, friendship and galloping girl power. -Noelene Clark