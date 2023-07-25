‘The Bear’ Star Slams Streaming Services: ‘We Need You to Open the Books’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
‘The Bear’ Star Slams Streaming Services: ‘We Need You to Open the Books’

'I know if you can announce the highest-viewed this and the highest-profits in that, then you can track our residuals,' Liza Colón-Zayas declared

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina in ‘The Bear.’Courtesy of FX

Tuesday's SAG-AFTRA rally in New York brought a lot of familiar faces to the podium to show their solidarity with the actors' union strike against the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), and one of the most vociferous speakers was Liza Colón-Zayas, star of FX and Hulu's The Bear, who spoke out against secrecy in the streaming landscape.

"I have been in SAG since 1994. I have struggled for 30 years to finally get here, only to find that my residuals have dwindled exponentially," Colón-Zayas, who plays Tina in the Emmy-nominated series, said. "And to quote the great Snoop Dogg who supports us, he said, 'We the artists, our gripe is that we deliver in high numbers, in major numbers, and yet where the f— is my money?'"

Colón-Zayas went on to say that streaming services have a responsibility to negotiate in good faith with their screen stars: "Now I know if you can announce the highest-viewed this and the highest-profits in that, then you can track our residuals. So we need to come to the table… in good faith that there will be transparency in how we are being paid by streaming. We need you to open the books."

Previously, The Bear writer Alex O’Keefe revealed that due to the fact that the FX series exclusively streams on Disney's Hulu, he did not receive residuals, despite the show's critical and audience successes.

Colón-Zayas was one of several noteworthy guests to take a stand at the event, which took place in Times Square. Other speakers who made their mark at the event included The Good Fight's Christine Baranski, Succession's Arian Moayed, Avatar's Stephen Lang, Mr. Robot's Christian Slater, Madam Secretary's Jill Hennessy, The Wire's Wendell Pierce, Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd, Boardwalk Empire's Steve Buscemi and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston.

