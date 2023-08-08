Arie Luyendyk Jr. will always give his final rose to Lauren Burnham. The Bachelor star first met his wife while leading Season 22 of the long-running ABC dating show. And now, he's sharing how the two have remained so strong — especially as one of the franchise's few couples still together.

"When our season ended, it was obviously controversial," Luyendyk Jr. exclusively told The Messenger, referencing his previous engagement to winner Becca Kufrin. "I think that actually kind of brought us together, because it was kind of an us-versus-the-world mentality."

The former NASCAR racer also credited his wife's communication skills, which he said have helped deal with any issues that have cropped up. The two also share similar parenting styles, which he said happened "by chance."

"We really didn't know when we got engaged how similar we were," he added, "But we just really work well together as a couple."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham with their children on Easter. Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

After revealing their romance to the world in March 2018, the couple tied the knot in January 2019 in a Hawaiian ceremony officiated by former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. They've since welcomed three children together: Alessi, 4, and twins Senna and Lux, 2.

For their four-year anniversary, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham returned to the Aloha State for a wellness retreat on the island of Lanai. But this year, the Dutch native knows he has to top the previous trip.

"I don't know what we have planned for five years," Luyendyk Jr. said. "It's kind of a good benchmark, you know? So we'll have to make it special."

Now, the family currently resides in Arizona, where Luyendyk Jr. practices real estate. After a four-year break from reality television, he starred last year on Peacock's The Traitors — coming in fourth place — but advised other TV veterans to steer clear of the spotlight if they're looking to strengthen their relationships.

"At first, I think our plan was just to do us and not be in the Hollywood scene — not do any other shows and just focus on our lives and get away from L.A. and not do interviews — and it really served us well. We had a lot of a really great foundation because it was built on a regular lifestyle," he explained. "I would say to distance yourself from entertainment. Don't do another show right afterward. Don't do like a Couples Therapy or a Dancing with the Stars. If your intention is really to find someone and get married, that should be your intention."

The former racecar driver chatted with The Messenger in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts. This fall, they're offering 10 lucky freshmen a "Fuel Ride to College" — aka four years' worth of Shell gasoline — since 67% of college students say that gas is an expense that puts the most financial strain on their wallet in a recent survey conducted by the brand.

Luyendyk Jr. recalls this experience himself as a former college student struggling to balance schoolwork with his job.

"I would commute to college to pursue a marketing degree, and then I would continue to my job, which was like 45 minutes away," he recalled. "And for that period of time in my life, gas was kind of a burden for me. The car probably wasn't super important, but I was scrounging change together to see how much I could provide for gas. So that's our purpose here."