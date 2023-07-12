‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Expecting Baby Via Surrogate

Clare Crawley's motherhood dreams are coming true.

The Bachelorette star announced she and her husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting a baby via surrogate early next year.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!" Crawley wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!"

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins vacation near the snow. Clare Crawley/Instagram

The Soil Rituals founder explained that she wanted to keep her journey to motherhood private. But now, she's excited to share the news with her loyal fans.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point," Crawley said. "I can't wait to share it all with you soon what it's been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!"

She added, "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

'The Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley arrives in Las Vegas. Clare Crawley/Instagram

Soon after sharing the news, Crawley received well wishes from many members of Bachelor Nation, including Amanda Stanton, Kaity Biggar and Lesley Anne Murphy.

"Ommmmmmmy congrats!!!! I'm so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true," Andi Dorfman wrote in the comment section. Ali Manno added, "Sooooo very happy for you!!! This video made me cry!!!!"

Fans first met Crawley when she appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She later became ABC's Bachelorette in 2020.

Although she didn't get her fairytale ending on ABC's franchise, Crawley started dating Dawkins in 2021. They got married in a private ceremony in Sacramento, Calif., this past February.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley previously shared on Instagram when gushing over the Mascot Sports CEO. "Couldn't be more grateful."