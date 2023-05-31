The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart

    Bachelor Nation alums Amanda Stanton, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Ann Sluss were in attendance for their nuptials in Italy on Wednesday

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Andi Dorfman/Instagram

    Andi Dorfman has officially found her final rose.

    The former Bachelorette star is officially married after exchanging vows with Blaine Hart during a romantic wedding ceremony at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club in Italy on Wednesday, People reports.

    "Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me," she told the publication. "It turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn't have dreamt of a more perfect day."

    "Wedding week has officially begun!" Dorfman previously confirmed on Instagram.

    Read More

    In the days leading up to the nuptials, guests including Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Ann Sluss celebrated the happy couple on social media.

    "The ultimate girls trip shopping, gelato, and a boat day!" Sluss shared on Instagram. "Love exploring Italy with the girls!"

    The special ceremony comes one year after Dorfman received a proposal at the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. "WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" she wrote on Instagram when flashing her new piece of bling. 

    "Wedding week has officially begun!" Andi Dorfman wrote on Instagram while posing with Blaine Hart. (Credit: Instagram/Andi Dorfman

    Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Dorfman when she was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. After she eliminated herself from the competition, the marathon runner became the leading lady on The Bachelorette for its 10th season. 

    While she accepted a proposal from Josh Murray, the two ultimately announced their breakup in 2015.

    In the summer of 2021, however, everything changed when Dorfman reconnected with Hart in a whole new way. "We met 15 years ago at a party and never talked again until this past summer when we ran into each other in Italy," she shared on her Instagram Story. "Crazy." 

    Little did she know the surprise reunion would be the start of a special love story. 

    "You make everyone's life happier with your kindness and love," Dorfman wrote on Instagram when celebrating Valentine's Day. "Thanks for being my favorite human, best friend, partner in crime and in wine. I am so lucky to get to be loved by you! You are truly the best!"

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.