‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart

Andi Dorfman has officially found her final rose.

The former Bachelorette star is officially married after exchanging vows with Blaine Hart during a romantic wedding ceremony at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club in Italy on Wednesday, People reports.

"Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me," she told the publication. "It turned out to be the most beautiful day. I couldn't have dreamt of a more perfect day."

"Wedding week has officially begun!" Dorfman previously confirmed on Instagram.

In the days leading up to the nuptials, guests including Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Ann Sluss celebrated the happy couple on social media.

"The ultimate girls trip shopping, gelato, and a boat day!" Sluss shared on Instagram. "Love exploring Italy with the girls!"

The special ceremony comes one year after Dorfman received a proposal at the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. "WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" she wrote on Instagram when flashing her new piece of bling.

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Dorfman when she was a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. After she eliminated herself from the competition, the marathon runner became the leading lady on The Bachelorette for its 10th season.

While she accepted a proposal from Josh Murray, the two ultimately announced their breakup in 2015.

In the summer of 2021, however, everything changed when Dorfman reconnected with Hart in a whole new way. "We met 15 years ago at a party and never talked again until this past summer when we ran into each other in Italy," she shared on her Instagram Story. "Crazy."

Little did she know the surprise reunion would be the start of a special love story.

"You make everyone's life happier with your kindness and love," Dorfman wrote on Instagram when celebrating Valentine's Day. "Thanks for being my favorite human, best friend, partner in crime and in wine. I am so lucky to get to be loved by you! You are truly the best!"