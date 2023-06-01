‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Cast Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Charity Lawson’s Heart

It's roses season. The Bachelorette has finally announced the 25 men who'll be competing for the series' newest leading lady, child and family therapist Charity Lawson. And it seems like she'll have an action-packed season, as the list includes everyone from a yacht captain to a world record jumper.

In an introductory video, some of the lucky contenders spoke up about how excited they were to fall for Charity — practicing everything from the franchise's signature lines ("Can I steal ya for a sec?") to complimenting the lead personally.

"I think there's a big chance I could fall in love this season," Aaron B., a software salesman from San Diego, said. "Charity being the Bachelorette really flipped the switch for me."

On Season 27 of The Bachelor, the Georgia native found love with Zach Shallcross, only to be dumped after her hometown date. Host Jesse Palmer asked if she'd be the next lead during the season's Women Tell All special — to which she excitedly replied, "100%! I've waited forever to find the love of my life," before bursting into tears.

Below, find the series' newest hopefuls, with professions ranging from an underwater welder to a pro wrestler.

Aaron B.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: San Diego, California

Age: 29

Job: Software Salesman

Fun Facts:

Aaron B. taught himself how to play the violin and the piano.

Aaron B. eats peanut butter straight from the jar.

Aaron B. is spheksophobic, aka scared of wasps.

Aaron S.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: San Diego, California

Age: 33

Job: Firefighter

Fun Facts:

Aaron S. likes his fro-yo delivered and heavy on the toppings.

Aaron S.'s favorite holiday is anyone else's birthday.

Aaron S.'s favorite movie is Austin Powers. Groovy baby.

Adrian

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Northridge, California

Age: 33

Job: Realtor

Fun Facts:

In college, Adrian majored in criminal justice.

If Adrian could have any job, he would be a culinary traveler.

Adrian loves Topgolf.

Brayden

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: San Diego, California

Age: 24

Job: Travel Nurse

Fun Facts:

Brayden loves a good cigar lounge.

Brayden is not into meditation.

Brayden is looking for someone to teach him how to salsa dance.

Caleb A.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Age: 29

Job: Resident Physician

Fun Facts:

Caleb A. has a pet salamander that he refuses to name until the right one fits.

Caleb A. loves picnics.

Caleb A.'s guilty pleasure is "trash pizza.'

Caleb B.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Age: 24

Job: Pro Wrestler

Fun Facts:

Caleb B. can't control himself around doughnuts.

Caleb B. wants to get his paragliding certification.

Caleb B. makes a cowboy hat look good.

Chris

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: White Plains, New York

Age: 27

Job: World Record Jumper

Fun Facts:

Chris' favorite sport is dunking.

Chris likes to go apple picking in the autumn.

Chris loves to drink wine and binge-watch Grey's Anatomy.

Dotun

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Age: 30

Job: Integrative Medicine Specialist

Fun Facts:

Dotun is terrible at movie trivia.

Dotun would love to be the head of the CIA.

Dotun loves his air fryer.

James

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Age: 28

Job: Attorney

Fun Facts:

James knows enough French to get himself in trouble.

James is an Olivia Rodrigo stan.

James has tried everything to convince his brother to get a tattoo with him, but he still won’t budge.

Joe

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Age: 32

Job: Tech Operations Director

Fun Facts:

Joe is a proud plant daddy.

The best gift you can give Joe is a giant tub of peanut M&Ms.

There's nothing you can do to convince Joe to go bungee jumping. Not. Gonna. Happen.

Joey

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Lawai, Hawaii

Age: 27

Job: Tennis Pro

Fun Facts:

Joey is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.

Joey is an avid star gazer.

Joey’s recent obsessions are golf and country music.

John

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: New York, New York

Age: 27

Job: Data Scientist

Fun Facts:

John has been to five out of the seven continents so far.

John loves to treat himself with a well-crafted Negroni.

John listens to sad pop music at the gym.

John Henry

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Age: 30

Job: Underwater Welder

Fun Facts:

John Henry shamelessly loves pumpkin spiced lattes.

John Henry prefers ornamental grasses over flowers.

John Henry has only seen 20 movies – in his whole life.

Josh

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Age: 28

Job: Harvard Grad Student

Fun Facts:

Josh camped in 27 national parks before he was 6 years old.

Josh's favorite holiday is Easter.

Josh loves a sunrise hike.

Kaleb K.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Norcross, Georgia

Age: 26

Job: Construction Salesman

Fun Facts:

Kaleb K. would love to coach high school football.

Kaleb K. is personally offended by mayonnaise.

Kaleb K. hopes to visit South Korea and learn more about his heritage.

Khalid

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Dearborn, Michigan

Age: 28

Job: Tech Recruiter

Fun Facts:

Khalid likes to read gaming magazines.

If Khalid could have any superpower, it would be the ability to teleport.

Khalid would love to have his own farm someday.

Michael

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Age: 28

Job: Yacht Captain

Fun Facts:

Michael collects cologne.

Michael can't date you if you like mushrooms on your pizza.

Michael loves his rainwater shower head.

Nick

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey

Age: 32

Job: HR Executive

Fun Facts:

Five years from now, Nick wants to live in Shanghai.

Nick's favorite local eatery is Walmart.

Nick is terrified of tigers.

Peter

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: New York, New York

Age: 33

Job: Airline Pilot

Fun Facts:

Peter is addicted to ChapStick.

Peter never loses in Mario Kart. Ever.

Peter loves to play pickleball.

Sean

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Age: 25

Job: Software Sales Rep

Fun Facts:

Sean is self-admittedly a terrible texter.

Sean likes to dip his chocolate chip cookies in whole milk.

Sean takes pride in his great head of hair.

Spencer

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Moorpark, California

Age: 32

Job: Medical Sales Director

Fun Facts:

Spencer's hero is Anthony Bourdain.

Spencer likes to read Jack Kerouac novels.

Spencer dreams of running for political office one day to help his community.

Tanner

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Age: 30

Job: Mortgage Lender

Fun Facts:

Anywhere with a golden retriever is Tanner’s happy place.

Tanner's number one enemy is a messy kitchen.

Tanner loves giving high-fives!

Taylor

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Springboro, Ohio

Age: 32

Job: Loan Officer

Fun Facts:

Taylor takes forever to fold his laundry.

Taylor follows the Renaissance Periodization diet … it's all about macros, baby.

Taylor likes music you can bump and grind to.

Warwick

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Age: 27

Job: Construction Manager

Fun Facts:

Warwick is a rule follower.

Warwick likes Legos.

Warwick dreams of going to an English Premier League game.

Xavier

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Hometown: Carrboro, North Carolina

Age: 27

Job: Biomedical Scientist

Fun Facts:

Xavier enjoys knitting.

Xavier built his own computer for playing video games.

Xavier’s ideal first date is skydiving.

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.