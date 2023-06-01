‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Cast Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Charity Lawson’s Heart

It's roses season. The Bachelorette has finally announced the 25 men who'll be competing for the series' newest leading lady, child and family therapist Charity Lawson. And it seems like she'll have an action-packed season, as the list includes everyone from a yacht captain to a world record jumper.
In an introductory video, some of the lucky contenders spoke up about how excited they were to fall for Charity — practicing everything from the franchise's signature lines ("Can I steal ya for a sec?") to complimenting the lead personally.
"I think there's a big chance I could fall in love this season," Aaron B., a software salesman from San Diego, said. "Charity being the Bachelorette really flipped the switch for me."
On Season 27 of The Bachelor, the Georgia native found love with Zach Shallcross, only to be dumped after her hometown date. Host Jesse Palmer asked if she'd be the next lead during the season's Women Tell All special — to which she excitedly replied, "100%! I've waited forever to find the love of my life," before bursting into tears.
Below, find the series' newest hopefuls, with professions ranging from an underwater welder to a pro wrestler.
Aaron B.
Hometown: San Diego, California
Age: 29
Job: Software Salesman
Fun Facts:
- Aaron B. taught himself how to play the violin and the piano.
- Aaron B. eats peanut butter straight from the jar.
- Aaron B. is spheksophobic, aka scared of wasps.
Aaron S.
Hometown: San Diego, California
Age: 33
Job: Firefighter
Fun Facts:
- Aaron S. likes his fro-yo delivered and heavy on the toppings.
- Aaron S.'s favorite holiday is anyone else's birthday.
- Aaron S.'s favorite movie is Austin Powers. Groovy baby.
Adrian
Hometown: Northridge, California
Age: 33
Job: Realtor
Fun Facts:
- In college, Adrian majored in criminal justice.
- If Adrian could have any job, he would be a culinary traveler.
- Adrian loves Topgolf.
Brayden
Hometown: San Diego, California
Age: 24
Job: Travel Nurse
Fun Facts:
- Brayden loves a good cigar lounge.
- Brayden is not into meditation.
- Brayden is looking for someone to teach him how to salsa dance.
Caleb A.
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Age: 29
Job: Resident Physician
Fun Facts:
- Caleb A. has a pet salamander that he refuses to name until the right one fits.
- Caleb A. loves picnics.
- Caleb A.'s guilty pleasure is "trash pizza.'
Caleb B.
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 24
Job: Pro Wrestler
Fun Facts:
- Caleb B. can't control himself around doughnuts.
- Caleb B. wants to get his paragliding certification.
- Caleb B. makes a cowboy hat look good.
Chris
Hometown: White Plains, New York
Age: 27
Job: World Record Jumper
Fun Facts:
- Chris' favorite sport is dunking.
- Chris likes to go apple picking in the autumn.
- Chris loves to drink wine and binge-watch Grey's Anatomy.
Dotun
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Age: 30
Job: Integrative Medicine Specialist
Fun Facts:
- Dotun is terrible at movie trivia.
- Dotun would love to be the head of the CIA.
- Dotun loves his air fryer.
James
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 28
Job: Attorney
Fun Facts:
- James knows enough French to get himself in trouble.
- James is an Olivia Rodrigo stan.
- James has tried everything to convince his brother to get a tattoo with him, but he still won’t budge.
Joe
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Age: 32
Job: Tech Operations Director
Fun Facts:
- Joe is a proud plant daddy.
- The best gift you can give Joe is a giant tub of peanut M&Ms.
- There's nothing you can do to convince Joe to go bungee jumping. Not. Gonna. Happen.
Joey
Hometown: Lawai, Hawaii
Age: 27
Job: Tennis Pro
Fun Facts:
- Joey is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
- Joey is an avid star gazer.
- Joey’s recent obsessions are golf and country music.
John
Hometown: New York, New York
Age: 27
Job: Data Scientist
Fun Facts:
- John has been to five out of the seven continents so far.
- John loves to treat himself with a well-crafted Negroni.
- John listens to sad pop music at the gym.
John Henry
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Age: 30
Job: Underwater Welder
Fun Facts:
- John Henry shamelessly loves pumpkin spiced lattes.
- John Henry prefers ornamental grasses over flowers.
- John Henry has only seen 20 movies – in his whole life.
Josh
Hometown: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Age: 28
Job: Harvard Grad Student
Fun Facts:
- Josh camped in 27 national parks before he was 6 years old.
- Josh's favorite holiday is Easter.
- Josh loves a sunrise hike.
Kaleb K.
Hometown: Norcross, Georgia
Age: 26
Job: Construction Salesman
Fun Facts:
- Kaleb K. would love to coach high school football.
- Kaleb K. is personally offended by mayonnaise.
- Kaleb K. hopes to visit South Korea and learn more about his heritage.
Khalid
Hometown: Dearborn, Michigan
Age: 28
Job: Tech Recruiter
Fun Facts:
- Khalid likes to read gaming magazines.
- If Khalid could have any superpower, it would be the ability to teleport.
- Khalid would love to have his own farm someday.
Michael
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 28
Job: Yacht Captain
Fun Facts:
- Michael collects cologne.
- Michael can't date you if you like mushrooms on your pizza.
- Michael loves his rainwater shower head.
Nick
Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey
Age: 32
Job: HR Executive
Fun Facts:
- Five years from now, Nick wants to live in Shanghai.
- Nick's favorite local eatery is Walmart.
- Nick is terrified of tigers.
Peter
Hometown: New York, New York
Age: 33
Job: Airline Pilot
Fun Facts:
- Peter is addicted to ChapStick.
- Peter never loses in Mario Kart. Ever.
- Peter loves to play pickleball.
Sean
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Age: 25
Job: Software Sales Rep
Fun Facts:
- Sean is self-admittedly a terrible texter.
- Sean likes to dip his chocolate chip cookies in whole milk.
- Sean takes pride in his great head of hair.
Spencer
Hometown: Moorpark, California
Age: 32
Job: Medical Sales Director
Fun Facts:
- Spencer's hero is Anthony Bourdain.
- Spencer likes to read Jack Kerouac novels.
- Spencer dreams of running for political office one day to help his community.
Tanner
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Age: 30
Job: Mortgage Lender
Fun Facts:
- Anywhere with a golden retriever is Tanner’s happy place.
- Tanner's number one enemy is a messy kitchen.
- Tanner loves giving high-fives!
Taylor
Hometown: Springboro, Ohio
Age: 32
Job: Loan Officer
Fun Facts:
- Taylor takes forever to fold his laundry.
- Taylor follows the Renaissance Periodization diet … it's all about macros, baby.
- Taylor likes music you can bump and grind to.
Warwick
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Age: 27
Job: Construction Manager
Fun Facts:
- Warwick is a rule follower.
- Warwick likes Legos.
- Warwick dreams of going to an English Premier League game.
Xavier
Hometown: Carrboro, North Carolina
Age: 27
Job: Biomedical Scientist
Fun Facts:
- Xavier enjoys knitting.
- Xavier built his own computer for playing video games.
- Xavier’s ideal first date is skydiving.
The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.
