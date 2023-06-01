The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Cast Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Charity Lawson’s Heart

    The cast includes everyone from a pro wrestler to an underwater welder

    Published
    Charlotte Walsh
    THE BACHELORETTE ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Charity Lawson and Host Jesse Palmer. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CHARITY LAWSON, JESSE PALMER Craig Sjodin/ABC

    It's roses season. The Bachelorette has finally announced the 25 men who'll be competing for the series' newest leading lady, child and family therapist Charity Lawson. And it seems like she'll have an action-packed season, as the list includes everyone from a yacht captain to a world record jumper.

    In an introductory video, some of the lucky contenders spoke up about how excited they were to fall for Charity — practicing everything from the franchise's signature lines ("Can I steal ya for a sec?") to complimenting the lead personally.

    "I think there's a big chance I could fall in love this season," Aaron B., a software salesman from San Diego, said. "Charity being the Bachelorette really flipped the switch for me."

    On Season 27 of The Bachelor, the Georgia native found love with Zach Shallcross, only to be dumped after her hometown date. Host Jesse Palmer asked if she'd be the next lead during the season's Women Tell All special — to which she excitedly replied, "100%! I've waited forever to find the love of my life," before bursting into tears.

    Below, find the series' newest hopefuls, with professions ranging from an underwater welder to a pro wrestler.

    Aaron B.

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Aaron B. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: San Diego, California
    Age: 29
    Job: Software Salesman

    Fun Facts:

    • Aaron B. taught himself how to play the violin and the piano.
    • Aaron B. eats peanut butter straight from the jar.
    • Aaron B. is spheksophobic, aka scared of wasps.

    Aaron S.

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Aaron S. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: San Diego, California
    Age: 33
    Job: Firefighter

    Fun Facts:

    • Aaron S. likes his fro-yo delivered and heavy on the toppings.
    • Aaron S.'s favorite holiday is anyone else's birthday.
    • Aaron S.'s favorite movie is Austin Powers. Groovy baby.

    Adrian

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Adrian. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Northridge, California
    Age: 33
    Job: Realtor

    Fun Facts:

    • In college, Adrian majored in criminal justice.
    • If Adrian could have any job, he would be a culinary traveler.
    • Adrian loves Topgolf.

    Brayden

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Brayden. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: San Diego, California
    Age: 24
    Job: Travel Nurse

    Fun Facts:

    • Brayden loves a good cigar lounge.
    • Brayden is not into meditation.
    • Brayden is looking for someone to teach him how to salsa dance.

    Caleb A.

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Caleb A. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Age: 29
    Job: Resident Physician

    Fun Facts:

    • Caleb A. has a pet salamander that he refuses to name until the right one fits.
    • Caleb A. loves picnics.
    • Caleb A.'s guilty pleasure is "trash pizza.'

    Caleb B.

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Caleb B. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Orlando, Florida
    Age: 24
    Job: Pro Wrestler

    Fun Facts:

    • Caleb B. can't control himself around doughnuts.
    • Caleb B. wants to get his paragliding certification.
    • Caleb B. makes a cowboy hat look good.

    Chris

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Chris S. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: White Plains, New York
    Age: 27
    Job: World Record Jumper

    Fun Facts:

    • Chris' favorite sport is dunking.
    • Chris likes to go apple picking in the autumn.
    • Chris loves to drink wine and binge-watch Grey's Anatomy.

    Dotun

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Dotun. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
    Age: 30
    Job: Integrative Medicine Specialist

    Fun Facts:

    • Dotun is terrible at movie trivia.
    • Dotun would love to be the head of the CIA.
    • Dotun loves his air fryer.

    James

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars James. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
    Age: 28
    Job: Attorney

    Fun Facts:

    • James knows enough French to get himself in trouble.
    • James is an Olivia Rodrigo stan.
    • James has tried everything to convince his brother to get a tattoo with him, but he still won’t budge.

    Joe

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Joe. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: San Francisco, California
    Age: 32
    Job: Tech Operations Director

    Fun Facts:

    • Joe is a proud plant daddy.
    • The best gift you can give Joe is a giant tub of peanut M&Ms.
    • There's nothing you can do to convince Joe to go bungee jumping. Not. Gonna. Happen.

    Joey

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Joey. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Lawai, Hawaii
    Age: 27
    Job: Tennis Pro

    Fun Facts:

    • Joey is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
    • Joey is an avid star gazer.
    • Joey’s recent obsessions are golf and country music.

    John

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars John B. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: New York, New York
    Age: 27
    Job: Data Scientist

    Fun Facts:

    • John has been to five out of the seven continents so far.
    • John loves to treat himself with a well-crafted Negroni.
    • John listens to sad pop music at the gym.

    John Henry

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars John Henry. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
    Age: 30
    Job: Underwater Welder

    Fun Facts:

    • John Henry shamelessly loves pumpkin spiced lattes.
    • John Henry prefers ornamental grasses over flowers.
    • John Henry has only seen 20 movies – in his whole life.

    Josh

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Josh. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
    Age: 28
    Job: Harvard Grad Student

    Fun Facts:

    • Josh camped in 27 national parks before he was 6 years old.
    • Josh's favorite holiday is Easter.
    • Josh loves a sunrise hike.  

    Kaleb K.

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Kaleb K. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Norcross, Georgia
    Age: 26
    Job: Construction Salesman

    Fun Facts:

    • Kaleb K. would love to coach high school football.
    • Kaleb K. is personally offended by mayonnaise.
    • Kaleb K. hopes to visit South Korea and learn more about his heritage.

    Khalid

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Khakid. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Dearborn, Michigan
    Age: 28
    Job: Tech Recruiter

    Fun Facts:

    • Khalid likes to read gaming magazines.
    • If Khalid could have any superpower, it would be the ability to teleport.
    • Khalid would love to have his own farm someday.

    Michael

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Michael. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
    Age: 28
    Job: Yacht Captain

    Fun Facts:

    • Michael collects cologne.
    • Michael can't date you if you like mushrooms on your pizza.
    • Michael loves his rainwater shower head.

    Nick

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Nick. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey
    Age: 32
    Job: HR Executive

    Fun Facts:

    • Five years from now, Nick wants to live in Shanghai.
    • Nick's favorite local eatery is Walmart.
    • Nick is terrified of tigers.

    Peter

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Peter. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: New York, New York
    Age: 33
    Job: Airline Pilot

    Fun Facts:

    • Peter is addicted to ChapStick.
    • Peter never loses in Mario Kart. Ever.
    • Peter loves to play pickleball.

    Sean

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Sean. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Tampa, Florida
    Age: 25
    Job: Software Sales Rep

    Fun Facts:

    • Sean is self-admittedly a terrible texter.
    • Sean likes to dip his chocolate chip cookies in whole milk.
    • Sean takes pride in his great head of hair.

    Spencer

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Spencer. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Moorpark, California
    Age: 32
    Job: Medical Sales Director

    Fun Facts:

    • Spencer's hero is Anthony Bourdain.
    • Spencer likes to read Jack Kerouac novels.
    • Spencer dreams of running for political office one day to help his community.

    Tanner

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Tanner. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Age: 30
    Job: Mortgage Lender

    Fun Facts:

    • Anywhere with a golden retriever is Tanner’s happy place.
    • Tanner's number one enemy is a messy kitchen.
    • Tanner loves giving high-fives!

    Taylor

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Taylor. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Springboro, Ohio
    Age: 32
    Job: Loan Officer

    Fun Facts:

    • Taylor takes forever to fold his laundry.
    • Taylor follows the Renaissance Periodization diet … it's all about macros, baby.
    • Taylor likes music you can bump and grind to.

    Warwick

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Warwick. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
    Age: 27
    Job: Construction Manager

    Fun Facts:

    • Warwick is a rule follower.
    • Warwick likes Legos.
    • Warwick dreams of going to an English Premier League game.

    Xavier

    THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Xavier. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

    Hometown: Carrboro, North Carolina
    Age: 27
    Job: Biomedical Scientist

    Fun Facts:

    • Xavier enjoys knitting.
    • Xavier built his own computer for playing video games.
    • Xavier’s ideal first date is skydiving.

    The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

    
