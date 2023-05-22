‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Charity Lawson is looking for her happily ever after.

The child and family therapist will lead The Bachelorette. Season 20. The Georgia native came in fourth place on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. After nearly missing her one-on-one due to Shallcross getting COVID-19 during filming, Lawson introduced Shallcross to her family during hometowns and admitted she was "honestly falling in love" with him; however, he sent her home that week, telling her he couldn't reciprocate her feelings.

Before Charity hands out her first rose, find out everything you need to know about her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

'The Bachelorette' Season 20 release date

TLDR: The Bachelorette Season 20 will premiere June 26 on ABC.

THE DETAILS: The Bachelorette returns with Season 20 on Monday, June 26, 2023. The series will be in a new time slot — 9 p.m. ET, after reality competition Claim to Fame — instead of its usual 8 p.m. start time.

'The Bachelorette' Season 20 cast

TLDR: Charity Lawson, who became a fan favorite on Season 27 of The Bachelor, will lead Season 20 in the hopes of falling in love.

THE DETAILS: Host Jesse Palmer announced during the Women Tell All special that Zach’s fourth-place-finisher Charity Lawson would lead the next season of The Bachelorette.

"I've waited forever to find the love of my life," she said at the time. "It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

The Bachelorette hasn't yet released an official list of the men who'll be vying for her heart, though you can find unconfirmed reports elsewhere. Typically, the series casts around 30 potential suitors and releases their names, ages, hometowns and professions shortly before the season premiere.

'The Bachelorette' Season 20 production and filming updates

THE DETAILS: The Bachelorette Season 20 is currently in production. So far, we know that filming locations include the Bachelor Mansion in California and New Orleans, where she and a date ran a 10k race. The finale took place in Fiji.

'The Bachelorette' Season 20 poster

THE DETAILS: The Bachelorette released the official poster for Charity's upcoming season. In the picture, the therapist, wearing a scarlet gown, is surrounded by walls of pink and red roses.

"Budding romances abound," the series teased in the caption.

'The Bachelorette' Season 20 trailer

TLDR: While there isn't an official trailer yet, you can get a sneak peek of the Season 20 premiere below.

THE DETAILS: While we’re still awaiting a full trailer, we did get our first glimpse of Charity's season during the Bachelor finale. In the clip, we see Palmer warn Lawson about the impending arrival of a man from her past — who turns out to be Charity's brother, Nehemiah.

Nehemiah then dons a wig and fake mustache in the hopes of infiltrating Charity's group of men.

"I'm on the lookout because men can be dogs," he says in the clip. "I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her for the right reasons or if it's time to get them out. I'm about to become 'Undercover Brother.'"

ABC released a short teaser for the season on May 22. The clip, set to Mariah Carey's classic song "Fantasy," finds Charity (in the same dress she's wearing on the poster) walking through an enchanted garden with roses blooming all around her until she takes a seat on a throne. The tagline? "Let her reign begin."

'The Bachelorette' Season 20 episodes

TLDR: The Bachelorette Season 20 will likely have 11-12 episodes.

THE DETAILS: While ABC hasn't yet released the full schedule for Charity's season of The Bachelorette, in the past, series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have featured 11 or 12 episodes, depending on the finale timeline.

In a typical Bachelor season, hometown dates happen when there are four contestants left, while the Fantasy Suites come into play for the final three.

Where to watch 'The Bachelorette'

THE DETAILS: Season 20 of The Bachelorette will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

A handful of past seasons are also streaming on Hulu, and two seasons (Desiree Hartsock's and Katie Thurston's) are available to watch for free on Tubi and the Roku Channel.