One of the great feats of science is that this season of The Bachelorette only started three weeks ago.



In that time, we've seen a villain emerge (Brayden's earrings), a hero rise from the ashes (Xavier's abs) and our dear, sweet Bachelorette Charity left to make sense of this very strange puzzle.

Spoiler: Charity is bad at puzzles.



The Messenger's foremost Bachelor Nation experts Daniel Trainor and Charlotte Walsh are here to guide you through another week of dates, another week of grown men fighting and, begrudgingly, another week of Brayden.

One-on-one date No. 1

Charlotte: Before we begin, it's important to note that there are 14 men left, and we're only in Week 3. Charity's cutting men faster than we can say "cheugy scarves," so why the hell is Brayden still here?

Daniel: Charity announces that she and the men are hightailing it from the mansion to…beautiful Oceanside! Nothing like sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the I-5 freeway to get those romantic juices flowing.

Charlotte: Brayden gets the one-on-one. Like the rest of the men, I am stunned into silence. At least they recycle the same red convertible from Week 2 for the date.

Daniel: Yes, Brayden avoids the logjam and instead gets to take a helicopter ride with Charity to San Diego. Wow, pulling out all the stops, ABC! On their way to the 'copter, Brayden opens up to Charity and says he used to be "afraid of a lot of stuff," including "rollercoasters." Vulnerability is hard!

Charlotte: Meanwhile, Xavier knits during the bus ride. Was he made in a lab? The same one he works in?

Daniel: Brayden and Charity eventually land in San Diego, which is Brayden's hometown (of course it is). Brayden has never been more excited for anything in his life, including spending time with Charity. Once there, they play catch at Petco Park — home of the Padres — under the watchful eye of mascot The Swinging Friar, who at this point would be a better match for Charity.

Charlotte: While playing catch, Charity gets walloped with the ball, but unfortunately, this doesn't smack any sense into her. She's now worried that Brayden probably won't propose to her, and honey, if you're worrying about this during Week 3, he probably won't propose to you. This is a man that lets phrases like "purty" and "holy shiitake mushrooms" slide past his lips with ease. I have to assume Charity's high school boyfriend/first love was exactly like Brayden, and that's why she forgives such childish behavior.

Daniel: Charity and Brayden have been in Petco Park for approximately six weeks and finally sit down to dinner which, for some insane reason, isn't hot dogs.

Charlotte: They then write notes on baseballs to each other. Charity pens a long paragraph about how into him she is, while Brayden Sharpies…uh…three words. Seems about right.



Daniel: The lovebirds end the date by kissing passionately under firework illuminations playing on the Jumbotron. They couldn't even spring for real fireworks. Network TV is in crisis!

Group date

Charlotte: This group date is Barbie-themed, and it's the balm I needed after 25 minutes of Brayden. "Successful Bachelorette Couple" Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are hosting, because unfortunately, there are very few of those.

Daniel: Because the Barbie PR team never sleeps, "huge fan of Bachelor Nation" Simu Liu has somehow been roped into appearing remotely. The guys are tasked with writing their own lyrics about Charity to the tune of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Uh...sure!

Charlotte: All the boys grab their Ken looks, and I think the Bachelor Mansion should come with these every season. Birthday Suit Ken? Sign me up!!

Daniel: Sean, whose only noteworthy contribution up to this point is that his hair looks like a wig for a High School Bully costume at Spirit Halloween, says, "This date is perfect for me because I look like a Ken doll." OK, so now we also know he's the most delusional man on God's green Earth.

Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette.' Craig Sjodin/ABC

Charlotte: None of these boys can keep a beat. I can only imagine how many out-of-tune renditions of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" this poor audience had to sit through. Sean wins because he pulled Charity onstage to make out with her. Did none of the other guys' producers tell them to do that?

Daniel: Personally, my favorite moment of the Barbie sing-a-long comes when Adrian (dressed as Bad Boy Ken, of course) jokes about Dotun's Astronaut Ken: "At the end of the day, I don’t know if he's really an astronaut. Where is your oxygen tank? How are you in space with no oxygen tank?" Investigative journalism lives.

Charlotte: At the afterparty, Aaron S. asks Sean if he was an only child. That's the most devastating insult I can imagine. Charity and Sean make out for at least five minutes in pure silence.

Daniel: While Charity and Sean kiss like they're in a library, Aaron S. continues his assault on Sean. He contends that Sean is just a pretty boy, while he's a "real man" who can do things like "wakeboard."

Charlotte: The real star of this afterparty, however, is Dotun, who gets Charity's tear ducts flowing when he tells her he wants to learn from her. The producers don't even bother trying to make it look like anyone else is getting this Group Date Rose. Did I hear it? From the rafters? A winner edit?

Daniel: Dotun is accomplishing the rare Bachelor Nation feat: emerging as a frontrunner without merely using phrases he learned in therapy and/or by listening to The Joe Rogan Experience.

One-on-one date No. 2

Charlotte: Apparently, someone named Warwick is getting the second one-on-one. No one knows who the hell Warwick is. The men in the house treat him as if he's a curious, elfish sprite who's been residing in the attic of the Seabird Hotel.

Daniel: I've never heard of Warwick in my life, and he shows up to an amusement park in a tuxedo.

Charlotte: Warwick hasn't spoken a word this entire episode. They ride a roller coaster in silence. They play a carnival game in silence. They scoop ice cream in silence. Charity's mad that she has to scoop her own snack, but she should be mad that Warwick was cursed by a sea witch to lose his voice unless he falls in love with a real, human girl.

Charity Lawson and Warwick on 'The Bachelorette.' Craig Sjodin/ABC

Daniel: My king Warwick could not be less interested in ring toss, funnel cakes or, frankly, Charity. It's honestly inspiring. He's sleepwalking through their date like the cast of Riverdale at a Season 7 table read.

Charlotte: During the dinner portion of the date, Charity tries her damndest to get Warwick to open up. He says his best attribute in a relationship is "just being together," and that's when Charity decides to pull the plug and not give him the rose. It's unclear if Warwick ever learned Charity's name.

Daniel: Warwick foregoes sleepwalking for actual sleep in his limo ride home. In the immortal words of my king, "Amusement parks make me tired." Sleep well, sweet prince.

Cocktail party

Charlotte: We're finally at the cocktail party, and Brayden says he had a dream that Charity snipped off his rose and gave it to someone else. The Bachelor producers couldn't write better foreshadowing.

Daniel: Brayden and his earrings explain that he's not totally sure he's ready to get married at the end of the season. It's at this point in the recap where I must admit: Brayden made some good points! Something something about a broken clock.

Charlotte: In non-Brayden news, Joey shows Charity letters from his deceased grandfather. For a man who's only seen one episode of this show, it sure looks like he read How to Win the Bachelor — he's even winning over this writer's cold, dead heart.

Daniel: As if I couldn't love Xavier more, he presents Charity with the…thing…he was knitting on the bus. Now, is it quite ugly? Yes! Does he ever tell Charity what it is? No! Is it a blanket? I don't know! Is it a scarf? Who's to say! All I know is that a man with abs knitted something.

Charlotte: At this point, Aaron B. takes the initiative to tell Charity that Brayden sucks, which completely derails the night. Charity's freaking out, Aaron B.'s freaking out, Brayden's threatening violence in the confessional booth, it's madness! But what I don't understand is why all the other guys are mad at Aaron B. (And yes, I will say his last initial every time, this is The Bachelor we're talking about, here). Did we learn nothing from U.S. history? Unionizing against a corporate overlord is the only way to effect some change around here!

Charity Lawson and Aaron B. on 'The Bachelorette.' Craig Sjodin/ABC

Daniel: Much like (I assume) Warwick, I was asleep in U.S. History class, so I simply have no idea what you're talking about! Anyway, Brayden tells Charity that his hesitance about getting engaged is actually a good thing and, oh god, I agree with this goofball again. I'm not coming around on Brayden, I'm not coming around on Brayden, I'm not coming around on Brayden.

Rose ceremony

Charlotte: It's time for the rose ceremony, and Charity's still not sure if she's going to keep Brayden. She gives roses to Aaron B., Caleb, Xavier, Joey, Michael, John, Sean and Tanner, and then walks away to get a two-sentence pep talk from Jesse.

Daniel: I still don't really know who half of those men are. Ultimately, Charity decides to keep Brayden around and says farewell to Adrian, James and Aaron S., leaving Aaron B. as the last Aaron standing. Congrats, Aaron B.!

Charlotte: In his goodbye, Brayden throws James, Aaron S. and Adrian a peace sign, which is possibly more disrespectful than the only-child comment.

Daniel: If there's one thing we know about Brayden, he's always going to try being the best, even when it comes to purposefully being the worst.

Charlotte: Next week, we'll be back to write what is hopefully our final manifesto on Brayden! Knowing Charity, it won't be!!

