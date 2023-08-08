It's Fantasy Suites Week on The Bachelorette and you know what that means! A bunch of single people have to pretend that an overnight date is about "connection" and "emotional intimacy" instead of tons of sex!

Charity Lawson has whittled her list of prospective husbands down to three – Xavier, Joey and Dotun – and in a shocking twist, she's falling in love with all of them.

With a proposal in sight, The Messenger's Bachelor Nation experts Daniel Trainor and Charlotte Walsh are here to guide you through the penultimate episode of Charity's journey with all the enthusiasm and vigor of Jesse Palmer's hair gel.

Let's get into it.

Xavier's Fantasy Suite

Daniel Trainor: The festivities kick off in Fiji, which is the first jaunt overseas this entire season. It's giving budget, it's giving destination wedding, it's giving humidity. In a quick sit down with host Jesse, Charity says eliminating Aaron B. last week was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do." Ladies and gentleman, that's called foreshadowing.

Charlotte Walsh: Jesse Palmer has the thousand-yard stare of someone who knows there is exactly a 5% chance this will all work out. Anyway, Xavier's up first, and he rides up on a boat, alone, like he's going to war. And in a way, he is — Jesse would call this the war for Charity's heart, but we would say it's a war to not be embarrassed while talking about sex on national television. This, of course, is a war he will lose.

Daniel: Charity and Xavier have an entire Fijian island to themselves, but before the festivities can begin, Xavier gets naked and oiled up by a group of men (aka my dream job).

Charlotte: Xavier, our beloved knitter, is awed by Charity being carried in by Fijean locals, calling her his "woman king." But Xavier and Charity won't be fighting the Oyo, they'll instead be fighting Xavier's fear of commitment! Throughout the date — which follows the couple as they participate in traditional Fijean pre-marriage rites — Xavier gets noticeably more uncomfortable until he calls her a "delicate flower" that he doesn't "want to crush." Charity thinks there's a million ways to interpret that statement, but I only see one: Xavier's Size 14 Jordan is about to stomp on Charity's dreams of monogamy.

Daniel: Before Charity and Xavier's dinner date, we flash back to the States where a strange man in San Diego is preparing to fly to Fiji to win Charity's heart. After a sheer moment of panic that Brayden was back in the picture, it's revealed to be last week's loser Aaron B., who is determined to get Charity to take him back with all of the personality and energy of a limp lasagna noodle.

Charlotte: After that minute of insane, heart-pounding fear courtesy of an extra Fiji Airlines ticket, we're back to Xavier and Charity's date, which has somehow taken on a hostile tone. Xavier has admitted that he cheated in his last relationship. Has Xavier watched this season? Charity will put up with everything from overbearing uncles to men that are so young they watched Cocomelon growing up, but she will not take cheating!! Charity immediately starts going full FBI mode and asking him approximately 20 million questions that will not change the outcome of this discussion.

Daniel: "There's nothing worse in this world than betrayal of the person that you love," Charity waxes poetically. This woman loves hyperbole! Charity is reacting like Xavier cheated on her, rather than some girl she's never met. Regardless, it's a weird, bad look for Xavier and I just shudder to think what his friends back at the Knitting Club are going to think.

Charlotte: Charity is going in circles, but Xavier's not doing himself any favors: Once he mentions having to resist temptation while on vacation with his "boys," she knows that this man is not ready for a mortgage and a 401k! (Other highlights of this discussion include Charity saying things like "This isn't Build-A-Man workshop" and "I have ridiculously high standards" when Brayden literally exists.) She walks Xavier to the car, and isn't even swayed when he says, "I love you." She's come a long way, okay!

Daniel: Ultimately, I think Xavier showed his butt because he simply was not into Charity and could not fathom spending the night with her. These two were not husband-and-wife material, and they both knew it. There's only so much body oil can do. (Next time you need a guy, Xavier, call me.)

Joey's Fantasy Suite

Charlotte: It's time for the palette cleanser that is Joey. Instead of worrying about revealing his past infidelity, he's worried about telling Charity that he gets a little blue sometimes. I love this show.

Daniel: After Joey is found standing in the middle of nowhere all alone for a few minutes, Charity arrives on a four-wheeler for some reason. After the two drive around like a couple of giddy tweens for a few minutes, the vehicle stops working, which was definitely not planned and definitely not because a field producer made sure the thing would run out of gas at the most inopportune time, forcing things into chaos.

Charlotte: Joey and Charity take the ATV breaking in stride, just simply walking to their next destination instead of driving. Because this is The Bachelorette, they both make this into an overwrought metaphor about how the other can roll with the punches, when in actuality, they are just hot for each other! At a waterfall, Joey explains how he was just slightly uncomfortable when his uncle surprised them on their tennis date, and it's not a sign that he's secretly living a double life.

Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette.' Craig Sjodin/ABC

Daniel: Joey tells Charity he worries people "fall in love with the idea of me." A tennis instructor whose overbearing uncle is his best friend?! Regardless, Charity is buying what he's selling and the two confess their love for each other. Do you think Charity knows Joey's middle name?

Charlotte: Charity and Joey spend exactly one minute in the fantasy suite living room before hitting the bedroom. Hey, she missed out on last night with Xavier, we can't blame her!

Daniel: The next morning, Charity and Joey awake next to each other and have the most generic conversation you've ever heard. No, you can't stay in bed all day, Charity! There's another fantasy suite on your meticulously-curated schedule!

Dotun's Fantasy Suite

Charlotte: We head to another one of Fiji's 330 islands (thank you, Charity!) to go jet skiing with Dotun. How Charity has the energy to do this after a night with Joey I may never know (it's probably the Bachelor equivalent of go-go juice). Dotun admits that he'd take a violent, underwater death over not looking at Charity every .3 seconds, so they're probably made for each other.

Daniel: After their jet ski adventure, Charity and Dotun pop some champagne on the beach and Charity starts talking about the power of prayer. Dotun nods along before making the brave, insane revelation that he had no idea how The Bachelorette worked until, like, two days ago.

Charlotte: They make out.

Daniel: Charity remains most unfazed by the fact that Dotun threw his entire life away for a reality show he didn't understand, but that's the power of God! At dinner, googly-eyed Charity says it's "huge" that Dotun thinks their love is like a fairytale. A pretty impressive statement for a guy who, up until recently, thought he was competing to be Charity's best friend.

Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette.' Craig Sjodin/ABC

Charlotte: Dotun's date is extremely short because Charity and Dotun just keep repeating how similar they are to a prince and princess. They're right: Disney's next live-action remake should follow a 27-year-old child and family therapist falling for a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist, whatever that means!

Daniel: The next day, after Charity and Dotun had sex (we know this because they showed Charity's high heels left strewn by the bedside) they lay face-to-face as close as humanly possible. Even if Dotun's morning breath smelled like rotten eggs and manure, Charity would probably laugh and call it "so cool."

Aaron B.'s... Fantasy Suite?

Charlotte: This episode still has 10 minutes left, so what nonsense could happen now? Oh yeah, we still have a sore loser on our hands. Aaron B. wastes 30,000 miles to head down to Fiji to make sure "nothing is left unsaid." Obviously, this could not have been done via Zoom.

Daniel: Aaron B. is on the scene, decked out in his finest cruise wear, here to woo Charity back with all of the signature mundaneness and monotone-voiced excitement that Aaron B. has become known for.

Charlotte: After wasting the time of no fewer than three hotel employees, Aaron B. finally confesses his lingering love to Charity and she's… not mad about it? Even though she just had two very successful fantasy suites? Charity, this isn't a Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale, you can't mix and match your lovers 'til you get what you want!

Daniel: Aaron B. tells Charity a bunch of words that basically amount to nothing, but our sweet Bachelorette is simply addicted to average men who Google "nice things to say to women." She's conflicted! She's torn! She's wondering if she made any weird noises with Dotun!

Charlotte: It's a privilege to watch Charity discover polyamory in real time. Anyway, next week's the Men Tell All, while we have to wait two weeks to see if Aaron B. has time to unpack his suitcases.

Daniel: If nothing else, he can go hang out with Jesse, who I imagine spends most of his time in Fiji thinking about college football hazing rituals and cured meats.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.