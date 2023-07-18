It's difficult to remember life before Brayden -- on The Bachelorette or otherwise. Just three weeks ago, we had never really considered how many different types of feathered earrings there are for men, what man-buns are "supposed" to look like or, generally speaking, how awful men in their mid-20s living in San Diego really are.

And then… Brayden came along. He magically won Charity's heart, made us reconsider our faith in humanity and upset every other contestant in the Bachelor mansion with all the confidence and gusto of a man who has never been told "No."

This week, The Messenger's Bachelor Nation experts Daniel Trainor and Charlotte Walsh guide you through Brayden's latest run of terror on The Bachelorette which, against all odds, was his most shocking one yet. And thankfully, it's the last time we'll see him… for now. (Hello, Paradise!)

One-on-One Date #1

Charlotte: The group has moved to Stevenson, Washington, because we've run out of other mid-tier U.S. cities after 20 seasons of domestic travel. After he was so enthusiastic about promoting Oceanside's Seabird Hotel, Caleb B. is elected the lodgings rep once again, and we're treated to a one-minute rant about the joys of the Pacific Northwest.

Daniel: The men look like they're staying in some sort of mental health asylum, and host Jesse Palmer warns that the surrounding area features the most Bigfoot sightings than anywhere else in the country. How romantic!

Charlotte: I wish I had Jesse's job. He comes in once a week, makes two jokes and then goes off to acquire more cable knit sweaters. He needs to donate one to Joey, who is unfortunately sporting a short-sleeved sweatshirt — an article of clothing that I've never seen before and would like to never see again.

Daniel: Tall king Dotun, who I don't think has said more than two words to any of the other men all season, gets Washington's first one-on-one date. He and Charity skip off into the woods like two idiots about to get killed by Bigfoot.

Charlotte: All of the boys watch Dotun and Charity leave like they're afraid he's going to miss curfew. Brayden's mad because Dotun probably doesn't know what Charity's favorite color is. (It's blue. This is indicative of their deep and unending connection.) He then puts a target on Sean, who he says has a butt chin like Prince Charming in Shrek. Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Had a Great Read.

Daniel: Charity and Dotun stumble upon "one of the tallest bridges in North America" where they will be forced, against their will, to bungee jump. Charity is crying, Dotun is slurring his words, it's a whole mess. Charity reveals she told herself she "would never bungee jump," and I'd really just like more insight into that conversation she had with herself.

Charlotte: Did Charity… not know they were bungee jumping? Why did she think Google Maps was taking her to "Abandoned Bridge in the Middle of a Rushing Gorge"? Luckily, Dotun makes her feel better (despite his own fear of heights) and they get so into it that they go back for Jump #2. Love will make you do crazy things, like wearing a GoPro on your wrist to impress your girlfriend of two weeks.

Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette.' Credit: ABC. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Daniel: At dinner, they share the incredibly intimate moment of making Dotun's first s'more together. After stuffing his face with marshmallows and opening up about his life, Dotun calls Charity his "perfect match" and describes himself as "a big loverboy." I'm both revolted and aroused!

Charlotte: Charity is so moved by Dotun's story that she promptly moves them to the hot tub for a makeout session. Honestly, after this date, I could see them moving to Brentwood and having one or two well-behaved children. That's not one, but two jumps will do to a couple!! Thank God Brayden didn't go on this date.

Group Date

Daniel: When it comes time for the group date, the guys manage to break out of the institution for more mysterious time in the wilderness with Charity. Everybody looks tired, damp and ready to go home.

Charlotte: The men come marching in through the forest. Most are opting for a cozy flannel look, while Sean has selected a grandpa cardigan. Brayden, of course, is not wearing a jacket to show that he's "manly" and can "provide for Charity." The only thing he's providing is content for us recappers, but he doesn't know that!

Daniel: Against all odds, three young girls emerge from under a log somewhere, calling themselves Skamania Scouts. Apparently, they are wilderness experts here to teach the boys a thing or two about surviving in the woods. Their vibe is very "Wes Anderson meets Naked & Afraid." Anyway, they make all of the men go foraging for food for some reason.

Charlotte: The boys are off to find some well-placed berries planted by the producers. Tanner finally gets some screen time by telling the camera Brayden's "compensating for something" and he'd like to be a "girl dad" one day. These are two very separate, but both very attractive, comments.

Daniel: While the boys trudge through the mud, Charity has a kiki with the six-year-olds. She jokes that Brayden is "definitely" not the smartest of the bunch. The girls are like, "Yeah, we can tell," showing off better decision-making skills in the span of two minutes than Charity has all season.

Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette.' Credit: ABC. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charlotte: Aaron B. wins the "competition" and gets some extra time with Charity at the Kissing Tree. I'm convinced that The Bachelor nails these signs up themselves.

Daniel: It should also be noted that during the question-answer portion of the "competition," the men were asked which of their competitors they'd most like to eat, which is truly unhinged?! Anyway, they all said Brayden, of course, and you could see Charity finally starting to put things together.

Charlotte: During the afterparty, Charity pulls Brayden for their 1000th chat. (Meanwhile, it's not clear that she knows what Tanner does for a living.) Brayden is unclear about how Charity feels about him, and Brayden, don't be silly, she's not contractually allowed to tell you that until the Final Two? But he can't get over the fact that she's dating nine other men (he thought he was signing up for Too Hot to Handle) and self-eliminates, because of course Charity couldn't actually pull the plug herself. The evil has finally been defeated, and it's no thanks to our Bachelorette. What will this season even be about now?

Daniel: Brayden gets into an SUV without any of his luggage heading for…the airport? Therapy?? One of the tallest bridges in North America???

Charlotte: After some obligatory hemming and hawing, Joey gets the group date rose, because how could she give it to Tanner when she doesn't even know his name?

One-on-One Date #2

Daniel: Xavier gets the second one-on-one date of the episode, which is great news because looking at Xavier is very fun. "Having a one-on-one is, like, I get her all to myself," he says. Not just a pretty face!

Charlotte: Charity's fear is that Xavier is too hot to be a good boyfriend, and frankly, that's valid. Why else hasn't he been snatched up by every other girl in the Research Triangle? She says he reminds her of her cheating ex-boyfriend, whom she also compared to Brayden. This is Charity's death knell. Fight back, Xavier! Bring out the knitting needles!

Daniel: The two spend time at a local fruit festival (what I called our Theater Club in high school), and they browse produce while asking each other things like, "What's your favorite fruit?" However, once at dinner, Charity starts hammering Xavier with actual questions about his past and goals in life.

Charlotte: Xavier starts his sentence with, "Just to piggyback off of that," which is a sure sign that this man hails from an academic setting. He then opens up about how his mom has multiple sclerosis and his dad is the primary caregiver, which immediately makes Charity burst into tears. All thoughts of her ex have left the building. You win this round, Xavier!

Daniel: Just don't tell Charity how pretty she is all the time moving forward because apparently she hates that!

Cocktail Party

Charlotte: The boys are friends again. They're shaving each other's faces! They're on treadmills in full suits! They could have never done this with Brayden around! (Dun, dun, dun…)

Daniel: Like an oversized scarf-wearing cockroach, Brayden is back.

Charlotte: Since Brayden is no longer allowed on the grounds of the Skamania Lodge, he has to hike through the woods to interrupt yet another cocktail party. And it appears like Brayden has genuinely been left to fend for himself these past few days, as when he enters the building, he doesn't even look at the gathered men, instead preferring to track Charity like a bloodhound. Sean is, of course, offended and insults Brayden's scarf; when the producers gracefully inform him that he, too, is wearing a scarf, Sean notes that his is cashmere. Looks like Prince Charming heard about the Shrek comment!

Daniel: Brayden interrupts Charity's make-out session with John in an absolutely gigantic, empty room. He tells Charity that he regrets the way he handled his exit, despite not really regretting it. Meanwhile, the rest of the guys lament the fact that Brayden has, once again, stolen time with Charity as if they aren't allowed to do the exact same thing.

Charlotte: After the conversation with Charity, Brayden tries to get into a sprinter van for some form of civilization, but is promptly stopped by, well, everyone. Inspired by SAG, the men have finally realized the power of collective bargaining, and boy are they using it! This mostly consists of Aaron B., Sean and Brayden taking turns calling each other "dumbass" and other non-creative insults. We need the WGA now more than ever.

Daniel: Brayden high-tails it out of town all alone in a van that looks like something the Real Housewives would take to Scottsdale. He gets a cushy ride underneath some party lights while the rest of the guys are forced to endure another night in Stevenson. So, really, maybe Brayden was playing chess this entire time.

Rose Ceremony

Charlotte: John looks like he wants to die, partially because he's likely going home, partially because he just woke up from an intensive, three-week long slumber and just realized he's on ABC's The Bachelorette. Aaron B., Tanner and Sean get roses, meaning Caleb B., Michael and John are sent packing. How the heck have we gone from 30 to six men in four weeks?

Daniel: Pro wrestler Caleb B. immediately starts sobbing despite, by all accounts, never having spoken a word to Charity throughout this entire competition.

Charlotte: During the mid-season preview, the budget finally expands and we go international, while one of Charity's suitors makes a surprise reappearance. (Please God, not Brayden.)

Daniel: I hope it's her brother in disguise again!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.