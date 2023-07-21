‘The Bachelor’ Winner Susie Evans Shares Why She Won’t Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (Exclusive)

Susie Evans will accept a rose — just not in paradise.

After breaking up with Clayton Echard in September, The Bachelor star considered looking for a second chance at love on ABC's hit spinoff Bachelor in Paradise.

But in an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Evans explained why she decided to stay home and focus on other opportunities.

"It was very tempting to want to go and I think it'd be fun," she shared at Hammitt's 15th Anniversary Dinner at STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles Thursday night. "I thought about doing it for the friendships. I thought about doing it for all the good things that can come from it, but I don't think there's anybody in my age bracket."

"I'll be 30 in a month and I think I am ready for a life partner and I am ready to be with somebody," Evans continued. "I don't know that there's really that person that I'm going to start the next chapter of my life with out there."

While Evans is grateful for her experience on The Bachelor in 2022 and is open to working with the franchise again, she says it's just not the best time to head to Mexico.

"I don't think that means I wouldn't go back if there was a stellar guy that ends up on a future season that happens to be going," she said. "I would consider it, but also my DMs are open. Let's find someone so I don't have to go to paradise."

Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans showcases her Hammitt Bryant Medium Cafe au Lait bag alongside Hammitt founder Tony Drockton. Hammitt

Besides, Evans has a full plate now that she's living in Los Angeles full time. The Virginia native is hoping to expand her wedding videography business. She's also writing and executing fun skits and sketches with Bachelor Nation's Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze.

"I think that I'm just trying to focus more on what I really want to do," Evans shared. "If you don't see a high probability of falling in love, it kind of feels silly to go. If I were to go to Paradise this year, it would have just been for opportunities and for more television time and that's just not my priority right now."

As for rumors that Evans is possibly dating Spencer, both parties deny anything romantic is going on. Instead, they're just close friends and collaborators.

"Andrew and I are not dating, but we love each other," Evans shared. "My 'happily ever' will come. But I'm so happy to focus on my career and be focused on my passions."