Game, set, he's looking for his match. That's right: tennis pro Joey Graziadei is looking to go "love-love" in the next season of The Bachelor. The Pennsylvania native — who currently resides in Hawaii — will lead Season 28 of the long-running dating show after coming in second place on Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette Season 20. After an emotional breakup in which Joey tried to propose before Charity cut him off, the Green Bay Packers fan revealed during her After the Final Rose special that he's ready for love after watching Charity and fiancé Dotun Olubeko's engagement.

"It opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad," he said. "I'm at this point now where I am prioritizing something that I put on the back burner for a while, and I'm ready to prioritize it again."

Before Joey hands out his first rose, find out everything you need to know about her upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei on 'The Bachelorette.' ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

'The Bachelor' Season 28 release date

TLDR: ABC hasn't yet announced when Joey's season will be released, but it'll likely be in January 2024.

THE DETAILS: Unfortunately, we've likely got a while to go before we can see Joey's journey to find love — both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will air before it, starting on September 28. But, if his season keeps in line with the typical schedule, Joey's journey will start in January — just as The Bachelor has since Season 13.

'The Bachelor' Season 28 cast

TLDR: Joey Graziadei will lead The Bachelor Season 28.

THE DETAILS: Joey Graziadei will be the next Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer announced during Charity's After the Final Rose special. But he's not the only cast member who's been revealed — after he was announced, a woman from the audience named Lea (a fellow Hawaii resident) who got her first chance to date Joey live during the episode.

"Joey is someone that I watched on Charity's season, and I think you carried yourself with such grace," she told him. "I think we have a lot in common, so I'm really excited to explore that, and maybe we can eventually come home to each other."

After they briefly got to know each other, Jesse handed Lea an envelope that promised to "help [her] on [her] journey to fall in love with this gentleman" — but wasn't a date card.

Jesse Palmer, Lea and Joey Graziadei in the "After the Final Rose" special. ABC/Christopher Willard

'The Bachelor' Season 28 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no Bachelor Season 28 trailer yet, but it'll be here when it's released.

'The Bachelor' Season 28 episodes

TLDR: The Bachelor Season 28 will likely have nine or 10 episodes.

THE DETAILS: While ABC hasn't yet confirmed how many episodes Graziadei's season will have, it will likely be somewhere between nine and 10. The previous Bachelor season, starring Zach Shallcross, featured 10 episodes, including the Women Tell All and live After the Final Rose specials; meanwhile, Lawson's Bachelorette season was shortened into just nine episodes (and the group didn't go abroad until just three contestants were left for Fantasy Suites). Graziadei will probably have somewhere in the same range — although in the past, seasons have received up to 12 episodes.

Joey meets Charity's family in the 'Bachelorette' Season 20 finale. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Where to watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28

THE DETAILS: Season 28 of The Bachelor will air on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.