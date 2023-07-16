With over 60 dramatic seasons of love story upon love story (and heartbreak upon heartbreak!), The Bachelor franchise has easily become one of television's most beloved dating competition phenomenons in the 21 years since the show's debut. With extravagant dates across the globe and once-in-a-lifetime proposals, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise became a primetime TV flagship and sparked the creation of Bachelor Nation, a tight-knit community amongst not only fans, but contestants, too.

"It was, like, the greatest experience of our lives," former Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti told The Messenger. "We grew so much from it." Iaconetti appeared in Season 19 of The Bachelor and later met her now-husband Jared Haibon on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015.

While fairytale endings are essentially the driving force behind the ABC franchise's success, the drama on screen — and off — also has captivated audiences.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon in "Bachelor in Paradise." Craig Sjodin/ABC

In March, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss announced he would no longer be calling the shots after Warner Bros. TV conducted an investigation of Fleiss following allegations of racial discrimination, according to Variety. The news came nearly two years after longtime host Chris Harrison announced his exit from the show following his controversial remarks defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had come under fire when racially insensitive photos from her past came to light.

During the investigation, producers allegedly complained about Fleiss' "bullying" behavior and his resistance to diversifying the cast, Variety reported. He announced his exit soon thereafter and defended himself in a statement to Variety, writing, "I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past five years to make the show substantially more diverse, but I do believe I could have done more. ... I’m pretty sure I had more good days than bad, lifted more spirits than hurt feelings and leave the franchise in good hands, with more friends than foe." (A representative for Fleiss did not return The Messenger's request for comment.)

Now, Fleiss has zero involvement in the franchise.

"It was a long time coming for Mike's departure," a source close to production told The Messenger. "The franchise is so much better off, and hopefully it will be a new chapter."

With the 20th season of The Bachelorette underway and brand new spinoff The Golden Bachelor — which will focus on seniors getting a second chance at love — set to premiere in the fall, insiders and former contestants are hoping that Fleiss' departure marks a turning point for the franchise.

Ben Higgins, who was the frontman for The Bachelor's 20th season, said that while his experience as the Bachelor was "fairly healthy," he's excited to see what the producers and showrunners do with the opportunity.

"This is an even bigger change than I think people realize," the Generous Coffee co-founder, who serves on the board of directors of nonprofit organization Project Hope, told The Messenger. "I like change, and I like the ability for it to modernize. I like the ability for it to take a step in a direction forward. Because for so long, I think just like anything you create, you hold on to it, and change is hard. I think there will be a lot more changes than we expect."

Jessica Clarke and Ben Higgins attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Higgins led "The Bachelor" Season 20 in 2016. David Becker/Getty Images

For years, fans and former castmates have been pushing for more diversity and inclusion among its cast and crew. In June 2020, while the nation reckoned with issues of race after the murder of George Floyd, a group called Bachelor Diversity Campaign launched a petition pointing out that the franchise had cast 40 leads, but only one of them had been Black.

"Representation matters, and it is one of the most important ways our country can embrace its diversity and evolve," the petition stated, calling on the show to "issue a public statement apologizing for enabling systemic racism within the franchise and offer a clear plan for demonstrable anti-racism efforts moving forward."

Shortly after, Matt James was announced as the first Black lead of The Bachelor, and producers, including Fleiss, addressed the ongoing criticism, vowing to make a significant change moving forward.

"We acknowledge our responsibility for the lack of representation of people of color on our franchise and pledge to make significant changes to address this issue moving forward," their statement read. "We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and most important, in the relationships that we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all of its beautiful love stories."

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend a runway show in March 2023. James was the first Black lead of "The Bachelor" when he starred in Season 25 in 2021. He professed his love to Kirkconnell, but the couple broke up following allegations of racist behavior in Kirkconnell's past. The couple got back together several months later. Manny Hernandez/Wireimage/Getty Images

While changes were being made on screen, the ongoing struggles behind the scenes continued to boil over. "People said [Fleiss] would retaliate against people for having minorities and Black people on the show. He favored certain people over other people," an individual familiar with the investigation told Variety at the time. "He would say, 'Minorities don’t get ratings.'"

When speaking to The Messenger, a source close to production mirrored that assessment.

"A lot of producers wanted more diversity and inclusion, and those ideas were shut down a lot," the source said.

The source also described a work environment that led some crew members to leave the franchise and even the industry. "Some of the best producers in the business who were on the show were so burned out from their years on the show that they’ve left the business all together because of it," the source said. "Between the treatment on set and long hours, their backs were against the wall, and they felt unheard and unappreciated for years."

ABC and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Now, following Fleiss' departure, the franchise is at a watershed moment, and insiders say they are optimistic about its future.

“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss is no longer involved in the franchise’s production. The Messenger; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Jon Collins — an Emmy-nominated reality TV producer who worked on The Bachelor/The Bachelorette for seven seasons and has since produced shows such as Project Runway, Total Divas, The Girls Next Door and many more — said The Bachelor can continue to be successful if it can create a more humane culture behind the scenes.

"I thought the show would be over a while ago, but they keep finding ways to innovate it," Collins told The Messenger. "It is possible to put together a really great show in a really positive and worthwhile work environment. You can do a show where everyone is treated well and respected and not working to the ground, and paid well, and put together shows that people absolutely love. I just hope that the people who are still working at The Bachelor can put together shows that they’re proud of, while being in an environment that's very positive."

Charity Lawson and Dotun on "The Bachelorette" Season 20, which is currently airing. Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Bachelor is at a critical juncture. The series' ratings aren't what they were five years ago, and the franchise now faces heavy competition from newer reality dating shows, especially on streaming. With Fleiss no longer at the helm, can The Bachelor make the necessary changes on screen and behind the scenes to help the flagship and its spinoffs thrive?

"I don't think the days of The Bachelor that existed 7 to 10 years ago are going to come back, because things have shifted," Higgins said. "But I still think it has a lot of life left in it."

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 20 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.