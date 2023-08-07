‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)
Former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. spoke with The Messenger in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts and said his kids could continue the family business
Start your engines, because the Luyendyks are on their way. Former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn't a stranger to action-packed activities — before he starred on the long-running ABC dating show, Luyendyk Jr. (the son of Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk) was a NASCAR driver in his own right. And now, he could see his children — Alessi, 4, and twins Senna and Lux, 2, whom he shares with wife Lauren Burnham — continuing on the family legacy.
"Lauren and I, we were talking about this," he told The Messenger in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts. "My dad has won the Indy 500. Her dad was a fighter pilot. So we obviously have some some genes in there that I feel like one of them is going to pursue something extreme, but we just have to be ready for it. Anything that they want to do, I'll embrace. I'll probably try them out."
Luyendyk Jr. added that he's "not going to push anything" on his three kids, rather choosing to see what they're interested in. But don't expect him to return to the track anytime soon — Luyendyk Jr. is now embracing a new career in real estate so he remain with his family in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"I probably couldn't go back to it just because the commitment is like a full commitment," he explained. "You have to be completely dedicated. And I have just so many other things going on in my life — my family and my kids come first. Being a professional racecar driver is awesome, but you're on the road constantly. I feel like I've been there and done that, and then moved on from that part of my life."
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals Secret to Successful Marriage Ahead of 5-Year Anniversary With Lauren Burnham (Exclusive)
- ‘The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson Reveals Brother Nehemiah May Stay in Bachelor Nation (Exclusive)
- The ‘Bachelor’ Instagram Influencer Is Over, Now It’s All About TikTok (Exclusive)
- Julie Chen Moonves Explains Why ‘Big Brother’ Has Had More Successful Marriages Than ‘The Bachelor’
- Reality Stars Say ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ and More Have Left Them Struggling With Mental Health Issues (Exclusive)
- 71-Year-Old ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Shares What He Thinks Late Wife Would Think of the Show
Luyendyk Jr. — who met Burnham on Season 22 of The Bachelor — said he and his wife don't watch the franchise anymore, saying, "We're pretty tired." But he did reveal they're excited for The Golden Bachelor, which premieres this fall. The series will follow 71-year-old Gerry Turner as he looks for love after his high school sweetheart, Toni, suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.
Luyendyk Jr. said he's "actually very excited" for the new series — even after getting panned for being 36 when he was first announced to be The Bachelor.
"The dynamic between the older contestants, the backstory — is it going to be more of a classy version?" he said. "I think it's going to be more centered around romance and a history of the contestants. I think it's going to be good."
The former racecar driver chatted with The Messenger in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts. This fall, they're offering 10 lucky freshmen a "Fuel Ride to College" — aka four years' worth of Shell gasoline — since 67% of college students say that gas is an expense that puts the most financial strain on their wallet in a recent survey conducted by the brand.
Luyendyk Jr. recalls this experience himself as a former college student struggling to balance schoolwork with his job.
"I would commute to college to pursue a marketing degree," he explained. "And then I would continue to my job, which was like 45 minutes away. And for that period of time in my life, gas was kind of a burden for me. The car probably wasn't super important, but I was scrounging change together to see how much I could provide for gas. So that's our purpose here."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment