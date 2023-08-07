Start your engines, because the Luyendyks are on their way. Former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn't a stranger to action-packed activities — before he starred on the long-running ABC dating show, Luyendyk Jr. (the son of Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk) was a NASCAR driver in his own right. And now, he could see his children — Alessi, 4, and twins Senna and Lux, 2, whom he shares with wife Lauren Burnham — continuing on the family legacy.

"Lauren and I, we were talking about this," he told The Messenger in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts. "My dad has won the Indy 500. Her dad was a fighter pilot. So we obviously have some some genes in there that I feel like one of them is going to pursue something extreme, but we just have to be ready for it. Anything that they want to do, I'll embrace. I'll probably try them out."

Luyendyk Jr. added that he's "not going to push anything" on his three kids, rather choosing to see what they're interested in. But don't expect him to return to the track anytime soon — Luyendyk Jr. is now embracing a new career in real estate so he remain with his family in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I probably couldn't go back to it just because the commitment is like a full commitment," he explained. "You have to be completely dedicated. And I have just so many other things going on in my life — my family and my kids come first. Being a professional racecar driver is awesome, but you're on the road constantly. I feel like I've been there and done that, and then moved on from that part of my life."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham with their children on Easter. Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Luyendyk Jr. — who met Burnham on Season 22 of The Bachelor — said he and his wife don't watch the franchise anymore, saying, "We're pretty tired." But he did reveal they're excited for The Golden Bachelor, which premieres this fall. The series will follow 71-year-old Gerry Turner as he looks for love after his high school sweetheart, Toni, suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Luyendyk Jr. said he's "actually very excited" for the new series — even after getting panned for being 36 when he was first announced to be The Bachelor.

"The dynamic between the older contestants, the backstory — is it going to be more of a classy version?" he said. "I think it's going to be more centered around romance and a history of the contestants. I think it's going to be good."

The former racecar driver chatted with The Messenger in honor of his partnership with Advance Auto Parts. This fall, they're offering 10 lucky freshmen a "Fuel Ride to College" — aka four years' worth of Shell gasoline — since 67% of college students say that gas is an expense that puts the most financial strain on their wallet in a recent survey conducted by the brand.

Luyendyk Jr. recalls this experience himself as a former college student struggling to balance schoolwork with his job.

"I would commute to college to pursue a marketing degree," he explained. "And then I would continue to my job, which was like 45 minutes away. And for that period of time in my life, gas was kind of a burden for me. The car probably wasn't super important, but I was scrounging change together to see how much I could provide for gas. So that's our purpose here."