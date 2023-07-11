The Ashley Madison Affair is the latest streaming docuseries to chronicle a massive scandal that took the world by storm, and it does not disappoint. The ABC News/Hulu series walks through the rise, fall and rise again of Ashley Madison — the digital dating service that offered (and still offers) subscribers an opportunity to engage in affairs with other married people with discretion. But the service became embroiled in a massive hacking scheme that saw many of its users identified.

The docuseries is full of gutting testimonials by people who were cheated on through the website, along with a few of the men who paid to use it (with differently disastrous outcomes), as well as the company's current chief strategy officer, Paul Keable.

Naturally, given the subject matter at hand, this docuseries was meant to be a salacious watch, and indeed, there are a lot of jaw-dropping moments to be found throughout its three episodes. Here are the most stunning moments and revelations in The Ashley Madison Affair.

The lady whose husband left her for the woman he cheated with via Ashley Madison: One of the first testimonials in the docuseries is a total gut-punch. A woman named Stefany revealed that after five years of marriage, she got a call that would change her life forever. Her husband's paramour, whom he'd been seeing for 18 months, reached out to her after he informed her of his decision to quit the affair, and she was not having that. Even though Stefany's husband said he didn't love his mistress, the two ended up together and have been involved for 10 years as of this confessional. The fact that Ashley Madison was free for women, but still didn't attract enough female suitors into the fold: In the docuseries, we learn that while men who joined the site had to purchase credits to communicate with its female subscribers, women were welcomed with open arms and no fees. Still, the number of female users was reportedly nowhere near enough to meet the demand of the male subscribers, so the company allegedly began creating fake profiles to expand the apparent pool. The aggressive takedown of a critical website: After some Ashley Madison subscribers felt duped by the lack of successful connections, they made their displeasure known on a site called AshleyMadisonSucks.com. However, then-CEO Noel Biderman caught wind of that, and he reportedly threatened the website owner (who recorded the conversation and shared it in the docuseries) to the point that even the owner's lawyer felt endangered by the aggression. Eventually, the site was sold and began touting positive user feedback, per the docuseries. The sight of the CEO dragging his wife along for a publicity tour and bragging about his monogamy… until an email leak exposed the truth: One of the most uncomfortable moments in the entire docuseries comes when we see a montage of clips of Biderman bringing his wife along on his many publicity stops, and the two champion their decision to have a monogamous relationship. Unfortunately for everyone involved, once the company's data was hacked in 2015, Biderman's emails were exposed, revealing that he was reportedly seeking out young escorts to join him two at a time. This led to his departure from the company altogether. The fact that the company turned the media into a publicity machine: If there's one thing you'll come to appreciate about Biderman's leadership of the company, as shown in The Ashley Madison Affair, it's the way he clearly manipulated the media to drive attention to the company. From clever ads that would make front-page news to cheekily making endorsement deal offers to celebrities who'd been caught in cheating scandals, he always got the name into the news. (Obviously, here we are again with this series and coverage bringing the name of the brand back into public consciousness…) The journalist who ruined his marriage by getting too close to the story: Another deeply upsetting firsthand report is that of Charles Orlando, a journalist who wanted to do some firsthand investigation into why women cheat — by going on Ashley Madison dates himself. The trouble was, he found himself enticed by his third date, and, even though he didn't commit adultery, his marriage was still torn apart by his involvement with the site. The deadly consequences of the leak: One of the saddest parts of The Ashley Madison Affair the devastation that followed after users' identities were revealed by the hack, including several customers who died by suicide and multiple marriages that fell apart. The fact that Ashley Madison has bounced right back: Perhaps the most shocking revelation in the docuseries is that the company is thriving — at least, according to Keable. The CSO claimed in the series that they did an audit to remove bots from the platform and that the ratio of men to women has evened out to 1 man for every 1.13 women. And the statistics shown in the series claim that 4.7 million new members joined in 2021, bringing the global user tally to 75 million, despite the associated scandals.

The Ashley Madison Affair is available to stream on Hulu.