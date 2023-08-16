Turns out there's a lot more to John Cho's character on The Afterparty than we previously thought. Ulysses was introduced in the Season 2 premiere as the "funcle" of Zoe (Zoe Chao) and Grace (Poppy Liu), the brother of their dad, Feng (Ken Jeong). Ulysses was a bit… eccentric. He'd been studying with gurus and was covered in tattoos and had learned exotic new rituals to add to the proceedings. His presence was a wedding gift from Grace's fiancé, Edgar (Zach Woods), who knew she'd want her uncle there for her big day. Zoe and Grace were both thrilled, but Feng was a whole lot less excited about the family reunion, and now we know why.

Episode 7 revealed that Ulysses had been in love with Feng's wife, Vivian (Vivian Wu), for years after Feng encouraged her to help Ulysses compete in ballroom dancing to recover from being in the (team of USO dancers who traveled with the) army during an attack. She brought him back to life, he kissed her on the beach at sunset, and the affair began, with stolen glances across the dinner table as they both simultaneously went to grab a toothpick for Feng.

Vivian then broke things off, and Ulysses settled for just being near her and playing funcle to Zoe and Grace. For six long years, he pined, until he finally admitted he couldn't stand it anymore and had to get far away from the forbidden love of his life. But just as he decided that, Feng walked in and found out about the affair, and he said he never wanted to see Ulysses again. Ulysses then tried to travel the world and forget about dance and Vivian, which was a nearly impossible task.

He almost refused to go to the wedding when Edgar showed up in Patagonia to invite him, but when Edgar pointed out that Ulysses could be Grace's father, he changed his mind. By the time the show cut back to the investigation into Edgar's death, it was almost a surprise that we weren't watching a full feature about Ulysses, Vivian and Feng, but instead we were watching a comedy show about a murder mystery.

In an interview conducted before SAG-AFTRA went on strike, Cho and Jeong reflected on creating their brotherly feud and balancing the absurd comedy with some real, heartfelt emotion…while clearly also trying to make each other laugh.

What was it like for you to get to explore this dramatic affair in a show that's mostly so goofy?

Cho: I felt lucky to have something that sort of big and meaty to play with. Well, that sounded awful.

Jeong: No it didn't! It sounded delicious.

Cho: The stakes were as high as they possibly could be for those characters to me. Whenever it's an incredibly dramatic scenario, it's also the most fertile ground for comedy, so I'm glad we got to dip our toes in both waters.

Jeong: There were elements of the script, like at the end of my episode [Episode 8, which airs Aug. 23], where I remember I cried reading it because it was so sweet and so heartbreaking.

Cho: That was the cast list you were reading.

Jeong: I found out I wasn't on it! And that was heartbreaking, but almost as heartbreaking…was this speech that literally made me cry for Feng. It's what [Phil] Lord and [Christopher] Miller and Anthony King bring. They just bring nothing but gifts for actors.

Vivian Wu and Ken Jeong in 'The Afterparty' Apple TV+

Did it feel new for you?

Cho: Oh yeah, certainly this kind of character is very unusual for me. He's just so eccentric. I've never played a ballroom dancer who travels the world. It's not in my wheelhouse. I've been a straight man in comedy, kind of the regular guy, so to play this kind of character was very unusual.

Jeong: But it was so fluid because acting, when you think about it, is just movement. And then when you have Ulysses move…when you go from ballroom dancing to being a searcher, John's fluidity and movement, like there's no one else that could play Ulysses, because of the movement alone, and no one sits like Ken Jeong, which I love doing in these scenes. So it was a match made in heaven! Sitting and moving with Ken and John!

[Cho starts laughing]

Jeong: He thought I was about to say something profound! We've been doing this for a couple of days, and John's paying attention like, "Man, this is the first time today he's said something that's worth listening to." And then at the end, oh, disappointed again!

Can you talk about your dynamic, because while your characters don't get along, you guys seem to.

Cho: Yeah, I mean, there's some conflict in their past that's driven them apart, but I think their natural dispositions are different to begin with. Nature and nurture have driven them very much apart, so it was fun to play with that because we get along in real life. I think it was very easy. Ironically, it was really easy to get further and further apart as characters and get angrier and angrier at one another.

Jeong: They do say that, that actors who are good friends can play really good enemies in general. I was just flashing back to your episode when there's moments with, like, the toothpick. I'm, as an actor, just doing my thing comedically and I do remember when the camera's on Ulysses and there's the most sincere look that John has in the series, and it's while I'm doing something completely stupid. You overhear me talking about something, and then you just see John's face so sincerely. I remember watching it and I could not stop laughing, because there are just too many different things colliding, but it's a wonderful convergence.

New episodes of The Afterparty debut Wednesdays on Apple TV+.