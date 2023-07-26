‘The Afterparty’ Season 2: Who Killed Edgar?

Ready to party, and maybe solve a murder? Apple TV+'s The Afterparty is back for a second season of genre-bending, dead guys and an unexpected amount of romance — the new installment is set at a wedding, after all. Once again, the series toes the line between drama and outrageous comedy as Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) try to solve the mystery of the death of a guy who kind of sucks. This time, it's Edgar (Zach Woods), the fiancé of Zoë's sister, Grace (Poppy Liu). Edgar is an awkward, rich tech titan who walks around with a lizard named Roxana on his shoulder, while Grace is a sweet antiques lover who is immediately accused of his murder. Zoë, of course, wants to clear her sister's name, so Aniq calls old friend and former detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), who agrees to help him solve the case before the real police arrive.

Fortunately for Grace, there's a long list of suspects roaming Edgar's massive estate, and they all have something against her fiancé… or against her. The first two episodes of the season are out now, so let's run through all of the suspects and see what their portrayers have to say about how each of their stories plays out. Of course, we don't have the full picture yet, so we'll be back to the murder board after each episode of The Afterparty Season 2 to see how the optics have changed.

Here are all the suspects, in order from least suspicious to most suspicious.

Aniq (Sam Richardson)

Not suspicious

Once again, Aniq finds himself at the scene of a murder, and the stakes are high. He's desperate for Zoë's family to like him so he can propose, and he's messed up everything so far. He also immediately volunteered to help solve the murder, which would be a weird thing for him to do if he had committed said murder. The only way Aniq could have done it was on accident, which would probably also kill his chances of marrying Zoë.

Anna Konkle, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, John Cho, Vivian Wu, Ken Jeong and Zoë Chao in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Vivian (Vivian Wu)

Not suspicious (yet)

We don't know a ton about Grace and Zoë's mother yet, but that's soon to change. "On the surface, she's a very refined woman," Wu told The Messenger. "But deep down, it's a river running through, and she's got her wild side, she's got passion like any other woman. But ultimately, you know, she is what Vivian had become. And so as the story unfolds, you will find out more about this mysterious-looking woman and her story."

Feng (Ken Jeong)

Not suspicious (yet)

Grace and Zoë's father hasn't had his moment to shine yet, but we do know that for some reason, he really hates his brother, Ulysses, and Ulysses was Edgar's big surprise wedding present for Grace. But it wouldn't make sense for Feng to kill Edgar and not Ulysses, right?

Jack Whitehall and John Cho in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Ulysses (John Cho)

Not suspicious but probably should be

Ulysses' over-the-top appearance is definitely something to be wary of, though Cho has a perfectly reasonable explanation for it. "I kind of thought of his overall look as a person who put a sticker on his suitcase at every stop, everywhere he went, and wanted to show you how many places he went by showing you his suitcase," he said. "And so that was his outward appearance. He was just sort of collecting a little something from every stop so that he could talk about himself."

Elizabeth Perkins in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Isabel (Elizabeth Perkins)

Slightly suspicious

Edgar's mother appears to be a stuffy rich lady with a few eccentricities who doesn't seem to care much for her son's fiancee, who she keeps referring to as Gail. (Wu and Liu referred to her as a "closeted racist.") She does love a stone-faced bounce on her trampoline, though. She doesn't seem like the sort to murder her son, but for some reason it does feel like she could have murdered her husband. Her daughter, the last living member of her family, is a different story. "I do think that Isabel is to blame for the lack of communication between the two of them, although they just speak different languages in general," she said. "I think she's just in an enormous amount of pain and can't see any love around her at all."

Zoë Chao and Sam Richardson in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Zoë (Zoë Chao)

Slightly suspicious

It feels rude to accuse Zoë of murder, but she really did hate Edgar and thought he was very wrong for her sister. She got deeply upset when Grace was accused, and she's smart enough to pull it off. She also messed with the crime scene about as much as a person can, with help from Travis. She probably definitely didn't do it, but also maybe she did...

Poppy Liu and Zach Woods in "The Afterparty" on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Grace (Poppy Liu)

Slightly suspicious

The bride, a kind-natured antiques lover who likes to knit tea cozies, found herself under suspicion thanks to Aniq, who revealed he had seen her put something in Edgar's drink at the wedding reception. But as Grace explained in her Pride & Prejudice-inspired tale of whirlwind romance, she did not poison her new husband. She actually gave him Adderall so he'd forget about his biohacking long enough to stay up with her on their wedding night. She just wanted to be with her new husband.

Liu pointed to love as a central theme throughout the admittedly very silly show and teased a journey for her character that might be a surprise, given what happened in the first episode. "I don't want to give anything away about what Grace's potential love life looks like, but I will say there's such an easy, unique chemistry that I feel like I have with every person in the cast," she told The Messenger. "I think when you're acting opposite someone like that, it's so easy to fall in love. And I think that as humans, we are definitely capable of love in many different kinds of forms."

Liu also pointed out that this season has a lot to do with power dynamics, which is why Jane Austen fit Grace's story so well. "I think it's amazing that this Jane Austen episode happened so quickly because, like in the world of Jane Austen, the class distinctions are so, so stark," she said.

Paul Walter Hauser and Anna Konkle in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Hannah (Anna Konkle)

Slightly suspicious

Hannah hasn't done anything that raises any alarms just yet, but there are little moments that make it clear something is up with her. Everyone was very quick to point out that she was the adopted sister of Edgar, and she and her mother do not have an easy relationship — and could use some professional help.

"We both need a lot of therapy, if she would ever agree to go with me," Konkle told The Messenger. Perkins responded, "Which she won't. I'm not the one who needs the therapy!"

She doesn't seem like a murderer, but there's clearly more to her tale. "Hannah really, above all else, needs a friend," Konkle said.

Episode 3 revealed that Hannah has an obsession with typewriters and a whole poison garden right outside her typewriter shrine. One of those plants probably killed Edgar.

Episode 4 revealed Hannah's story in a Wes Anderson-style tale that revealed Hannah's big secret: she and Grace were in love! She wanted to stop the wedding because she wanted the bride, so she teamed with Travis to stop the wedding, until she heard Edgar's vows. Then she simply decided to move out, and gifted him with a "G" key from the typewriter he had gifted her.

Paul Walter Hauser in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Travis (Paul Walter Hauser)

Slightly suspicious

Like Sebastian, Grace's ex Travis is also a red flag stereotype who proudly announced that he solves mysteries on Reddit. Travis is just as untrustworthy as Sebastian, and Hauser kind of agrees. "I think tech bros and Reddit nerds are equally useless in our culture, but they're fun to inhabit," he said. "[Travis] could go both ways because he's both kind of endearing and seems like an underdog, but he's also got hella motive. And some of these Reddit internet people are actually psychos, so you don't know who he is."

Travis' film noir-themed episode revealed that he was investigating Edgar for a crypto scheme, which explained the huge folder he had all about Edgar. He also had a theory that Edgar was planning to fake his own death, though the theory's evidence wasn't exactly sensical.

Zach Woods and Poppy Liu in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Sebastian (Jack Whitehall)

Very suspicious

There's no hard evidence yet for Sebastian's involvement, but he's a tech bro and Edgar's business partner. Tech bros are automatically suspicious, and in this case, Sebastian is the one who will know the most about Edgar's money. But Whitehall said there's more to Sebastian than we think. "Whilst in those early episodes he may present as that stereotype, there are kind of a few twists and turns, and we unveil layers to the character as his backstory begins to unravel," he told The Messenger. "You think you know everything in that first episode, but the writers are so skilled. We're playing these multi-level characters that have lots of secrets."

In episode four, Sebastian showed up to Hannah's yurt and said, "Tomorrow's a big day for both of us. You're losing a brother and I'm losing a business partner." Why would either of those things be true if Edgar is just getting married?

Edgar (Zach Woods)

Very Suspicious

Edgar is exactly the kind of weirdo who would either accidentally or purposely kill himself in pursuit of biohacking or whatever it is they call it when guys don't eat for two days, or put butter in their coffee. Grace said he was obsessed with uploading his consciousness to the cloud. Maybe he thought he did it! Or maybe he's not dead at all, and he faked it somehow. In any case, he cannot be trusted!

In Episode 3, Travis revealed that he had caught Edgar in a cryptocurrency scam, while Zoë and Aniq found him with a missing typewriter key and a mysterious prescription for Adderall. The dead guy is growing more suspicious every day...

Anna Konkle and Jack Whitehall in "The Afterparty" Season 2 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

In conclusion

It's too soon to tell who the murderer really is, or if Edgar was really murdered at all, but the clues have most certainly already started popping up. You can just sit back and enjoy the ride, or you can hit those Reddit message boards and start solving. The show is designed for either type of viewer.

"I think the ideal is that the casual viewer, most of them will be surprised, but it's a fair play mystery, and the clues are there," creator Chris Miller told The Messenger. "The concept is, if you pay enough attention, you can solve it. Last season, most of the people who watched the show were surprised, but on the Reddit message board where they analyze every frame, they figured it out by the end, and they were satisfied because they were right. But you really do have to pay a lot of attention. So that's the ideal is that, you know that by Episode 9, Reddit will be like, 'We've got it!' But everybody else would be like, 'I honestly don't know.'"

New episodes of The Afterparty arrive every Wednesday on Apple TV+. This post will be updated each week with new clues.