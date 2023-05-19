The 2023 Writers’ Strike: What It Means To You

Hollywood is officially on pause. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, bringing development and production to a halt while writers argue for better treatment and better pay for their contributions to the multibillion-dollar industry.

It's been 15 years since the last writers' strike, which lasted 100 days from November 2007 to February 2008 and drastically changed the way many shows ended their seasons. That strike sought to address the changing world of media after the advent of internet streaming, but considering how complicated the world of streaming would become, it barely scratched the surface. Since then, the way we consume media has completely changed, but the way people get paid to make it has not. The guilds renegotiate their basic contracts every three years, and this year, the writers' guild decided to make a stand.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

And it's not just the writers. On May 17, the Screen Actors Guild called for a strike authorization vote ahead of its contract negotiations on June 7. If members vote yes and negotiations don't go as planned, actors may be joining the writers out on the picket lines, making production impossible until a deal is reached.

So what's at stake here, and what does it mean for TV viewers? Read on for a breakdown of what's happening and how it will impact what makes it to your screen.

Who is involved in the writers' strike?

The Writers Guild of America is the union that aims to protect writers in the entertainment industry. Most productions are required to hire writers who are members of the guild, and the guild negotiates minimum pay rates on behalf of all its writers.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers bargains with guilds and unions on behalf of all of the major studios and networks that produce movies and television, including Netflix, Amazon, NBCUniversal, Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros., Sony and more. Not all of the studios necessarily have the same goals, so it's possible that some studios could reach their own agreements with the guild.

Who else could join the strike?

While the WGA is the only guild on strike so far, both the directors' and actors' guilds have contract negotiations coming up soon that could further impact the entire entertainment industry.

SAG-AFTRA is the union that represents all on-camera talent, from red carpet reporters to Meryl Streep, and was established after the Screen Actors' Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged. SAG has not gone on strike against the studios since 1980. Members have until June 5 to vote to authorize a strike, with negotiations beginning June 7.

The Director's Guild of America is the union that represents directors, and they are currently in negotiations with the AMPTP. In 2008, the writers' strike ended when the WGA negotiated the same residual deal that the DGA got, but that may not happen this time around.

What the WGA wants

THE TLDR: The WGA is asking for...

Increased minimum pay across the board, and increased residuals

50% of pay upfront and the other 50% paid out weekly

Minimum numbers of writers staffing writers' rooms, especially for shows that have not yet been greenlit

Weekly premiums for writers working on shows that have not been greenlit

Writers to remain employed through post-production, with weekly minimums

Viewership-based residuals, which requires viewership data from streamers

Minimum pay rates for streaming, with residuals based on the gross total and foreign subscriber counts

Restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence to write or rewrite scripts

The WGA estimates that in total, its proposals would gain writers approximately $429 million per year.

THE DETAILS: In 2023, relatively few shows operate on the traditional broadcast model anymore. Instead of 22 episodes, seasons might have 13 or even eight. This means that writers, who get paid weekly minimums as well as per episode, are working fewer weeks and writing fewer episodes. They're also losing out on production experience since many shows now finish all scripts before production begins, and reruns are obsolete when every show is available to stream an infinite number of times. Writers can no longer make a living from working on one show.

Another point of contention is that during the development process, studios are now assembling "mini rooms" of just a handful of writers to work on projects that may or may not see the light of day. The guild fears that this practice will lead to permanently smaller writers' rooms, even for shows that get picked up to series, resulting in fewer writing jobs.

There are also new developments in artificial intelligence to contend with as programs like ChatGPT become more popular. Writers fear that studios will try to use AI instead of paying human writers to write scripts, and so far studios have refused to give up the option to use it in some way.

Chris Keyser, co-chair of the WGA's negotiating committee and a veteran showrunner, told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast that the guild is less concerned about AI eliminating all writing jobs, but more about it eliminating some. "If you put a showrunner in a room with a machine who can churn out lots of pages over and over again, you might be able to eliminate a lot of writing positions," he said. "We won't be okay with that."

The WGA is also asking for streamers to release data, which they do not like to do, even though residuals are traditionally based on viewership numbers. "It's a really hard battle," Keyser said. "When people won't tell you how well you're doing, you can bet they're doing awfully well or awfully poorly." You can read the WGA's full list of proposals.

Why these demands are complicated

It shouldn't be complicated to compensate someone properly for their work, but in the entertainment world, it almost always is because there's a big difference between paying someone up front for their work and paying them over time based on the success of that work. Success is hard to pinpoint when streamers operate as tech companies and hold their subscriber and viewership proprietary.

The discussion around AI is even more complicated, because we're still in the early stages of seeing what AI can do. The WGA doesn't want studios to be allowed to use AI to replace a room full of writers, but studios don't want to say they won't ever use it for anything. It's hard to draw a line between using AI as a tool and using it to do work that a writer would normally be paid to do. Studios don't want to restrict their opportunities to make money, even though work done through AI can't be copyrighted, and therefore will be hard to profit from.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

What the AMPTP is saying

The AMPTP countered the WGA's payment proposals with slightly smaller percentages than what they were asking for, and claimed that writers would have only recently started to see the effect of the residuals that were negotiated in the 2020 contract. They also added that you cannot treat foreign streaming residuals the same as domestic streaming, because subscription fees are different all over the world, but agreed to increase the residual overall. In general, the AMPTP claimed that their current offers in terms of pay and benefits are fairly generous.

In response to the WGA wanting mandatory staff sizes on every show: The AMPTP did not offer a counter proposal, but said that the WGA's proposed hiring quota was "incompatible with the creative nature of our industry," and that you can't apply a one-size-fits-all solution to every show.

In response to the use of AI: The AMPTP said that it's an issue that will require "a lot more discussion," which they have committed to doing. The WGA also already defines a writer in a way that makes it clear only a person can do that work, and the AMPTP points out that those human writers can also find helpful ways to use the technology.

While the AMPTP has claimed it is willing to bargain, the WGA says the talks have stalled, and no negotiating has been done since May 1.

What are the rules for shows and writers during the strike?

TLDR: Here are the basic rules that writers, agents and studios have to follow during the strike…

Writers cannot provide writing services in any way for any AMPTP company

Agents or other representatives may not negotiate on a writer's behalf with an AMPTP company

All writers are asked to participate in picket lines and to inform the guild of any strikebreaking activity

THE DETAILS: There are some very strict rules for WGA members, and some less strict guidelines. "The strike rules are clear about certain things: You can't write, and you can't do anything that puts any written work into the pipeline with development in any way," Keyser told THR. "You can't go to the set because you can't listen to a line of dialogue and not have something to say about the script. … Those things are pretty clear."

But there is some leeway when it comes to other parts of the job, especially when it comes to showrunners whose jobs encompass a wide range of duties, including writing, producing, and promoting shows. While these folks are technically allowed to continue non-writing duties, the WGA is encouraging everyone who can to halt all work.

"There are jobs that writers — and I'm talking about hyphenates and writers as producers — do that are not covered by the strike rules. They are not, strictly speaking, writing," Keyser explained. "We are asking everyone who can to cease performing all of those services to do that, because in this moment, the studios are antagonists. … We need to behave in a way that puts pressure on them. We're making an argument that says this process needs writers all the way through, and you have to pay us that way. So we're withholding our services. … As part of that, we're asking people not to do promotion as partners with the studios. We're asking people, even if their shows are being promoted, to not be part of that."

How your favorite shows are impacted

TLDR: Many shows will be delayed, but the extent depends on how long the strike lasts. If the strike doesn't last longer than a few months, it's likely that TV and streaming lineups won't look much different than they normally do, with the exception of some late night talk shows.

THE DETAILS: Anticipating that the 2023 negotiations with writers might be contentious, studios and other parts of the industry have been preparing for a potential strike since at least fall of 2022, amassing large numbers of scripts and holding onto completed shows until later in the year.

An industry source told The Messenger that companies started greenlighting writers' rooms in early December (as opposed to early in the new year) because they were hoping to bank a year's worth of scripts in six months. Some broadcast shows didn't take their typical off-season hiatuses from writing and production, and as a result, many episodes of new fall shows have already been completed much earlier than they typically would be.

That means there will still be plenty of TV to watch and no lack of options, though some broadcast shows might be delayed by a month or so; your favorite network show might premiere a bit later in the fall than usual. The most noticeable difference for viewers involves the shows with shorter turnaround times, like late night talk shows and Saturday Night Live, most of which went dark as soon as the strike began. A few series, like HBO's House of the Dragon, have chosen to continue production despite the fact that no writing of any kind (even just changing a line) can be done on set.

As for animated series, those creators are represented by The Animation Guild, which has different rules and is not on strike. But some creators are standing in solidarity with the WGA. For example, Seth MacFarlane and the showrunners for Family Guy and American Dad stepped back from those shows until the strike is over.

For more details about individual shows, you can see our complete list of TV series that have been delayed by the strike.

An industry expert weighs in

For a bird's eye view of the situation, The Messenger spoke to a source who owns a mid-size management company that represents writers, actors and influencers. While the source asked to stay anonymous, they offered a slightly different view and some concerns that among the very valid proposals, there are some distractions.

How 2023 compares to 2007: "It feels like it's déjà vu all over again. It's really the same strike we're having again," the source said, comparing the current concerns about AI to the fears about the internet back in '07, back when streaming TV was brand new. At the time, the WGA was able to negotiate a small amount of streaming residuals, but the source said it would have been more beneficial for writers to have waited to negotiate those rates until there was a better sense of how streaming was going to work.

"I would love them to pay all our people more and we make a percentage of that, obviously, but AI can't get credit. It can't be copyrighted, so I don't know what they're negotiating," the source said, calling the AI problem an "existential crisis," and not something that can be negotiated just yet. "I just don't think billions of dollars should be lost every month from the California economy or from the people who work in this business over AI."

AI aside, there are still vital issues that need to be resolved. "[Writers] should get more money on the back end. They should get more money for each of their scripts. They should get a weekly minimum, especially for shorter rooms," the source said, though they argued that relying on residuals for streaming shows is not the best way to get writers paid more fairly, because even if streamers started releasing more analytics, it's difficult to determine what counts as a view. Is it a click or time spent watching?

An insider prediction: Studios don't want to share their data because it's how they compete in the market, so there has to be a way to make sure writers can make a living without relying on residuals that are based on data that is not consistently tracked, measured or reported. The source predicts that the solution is going to involve more money up front, so that residuals won't be as important. This is already happening in the form of overall deals. In the past, showrunners made most of their money through residuals and over time. Now, they make more money up front.

When will the strike end?

No one can know for sure, but our source says that it's likely that no movement will be made until at least June 30, when the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire. Past that, our source thinks the strike will last at least 90 days, so that studios can get out of some of their pricier overall deals through a force majeure. That means studios can just cancel those deals after a certain amount of time of no work completed.

Complicating the matter is a possible SAG-AFTRA strike. If the actors' guild votes to authorize a strike, it either could force the AMPTP's hand by truly shutting down all production or promotion, or it could prolong the strike long into the fall.

"We are ready to go back and talk again as soon as they are ready to have serious conversations, but they're going to have to decide their own timeframe," Keyser told THR. "We'll wait. The pressure on them exists now, and it will build."

If the studios are as well prepared as they seem to be, the strike could continue anyway. It all depends on how long it takes writers and studios to agree on just how much a well written script is worth.