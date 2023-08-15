The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline Looms 

As the deadline to pay a $2.7 million fine hung over their heads, The 1975 performed Sunday night at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco and skirted around the controversy.
The issue centers around frontman Matty Healy’s protest over anti-LGBTQ+ laws made during the band’s performance at the Good Vibes festival in Malaysia. Future Sounds of Asia, which promoted the festival last month, is seeking more than $2 million in damages from the band by Monday.
Following his comments and Healy kissing bassist Ross MacDonald on stage, the whole festival was canceled. An attorney for Future Sounds of Asia says the band breached their contract and wants The 1975 to reimburse it for losses due to the cancellation.
Healy didn’t address the troubles in Malaysia but instead focused on the music during the band’s hour-long set at Outside Lands, according to the SFGate.
About two-thirds into the set, he said, “Our lawyers told us not to say anything, but I’ve just got to,” he teased. But instead of continuing, the band broke into the song “It's Not Living (If It's Not With You).”
- The 1975 Hit With $2.7 Million in Damages After Malaysian Festival Gay Kiss Controversy, Prior to Outside Lands Set
- Malaysia Cancels Music Festival, Bans The 1975 After Matt Healy’s Same-Sex Kiss Onstage
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’
- Matty Healy Seemingly Pokes Fun at Malaysian Ban During Lollapalooza Performance
- Matty Healy and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Kiss at Lollapalooza: ‘Won’t Be Going to Malaysia’
- The 1975 Claims to Be ‘Banned From Kuala Lumpur’ Over Onstage Kiss
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- New Country Sensation Oliver Anthony Warns Fans to Beware of ‘Scammers’Entertainment
- Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New PlayEntertainment
- Michael Oher Revealed He Didn’t See ‘The Blind Side’ Until A Month After Its Release — And Felt It Made Him Look ‘Dumb’Entertainment
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Releases New Song Inspired by ScandovalEntertainment
- Kid Rock Appears to Drink Bud Light After Shooting Beer Cases Amid Dylan Mulvaney UproarEntertainment
- ‘Painkiller’ Author on Whether Richard Sackler Would Watch the Opioid Crisis Show on NetflixEntertainment
- Tyler, the Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Return After 3-Year Absence: DetailsEntertainment