The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline Looms
Entertainment.
The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline Looms 

'Our lawyers told us not to say anything, but I’ve just got to,' frontman Matty Healy teased

Craig Rosen
Matt Healy of The 1975 performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 4, 2023 in Chicago.Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

As the deadline to pay a $2.7 million fine hung over their heads, The 1975 performed Sunday night at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco and skirted around the controversy.

The issue centers around frontman Matty Healy’s protest over anti-LGBTQ+ laws made during the band’s performance at the Good Vibes festival in Malaysia. Future Sounds of Asia, which promoted the festival last month, is seeking more than $2 million in damages from the band by Monday.

Following his comments and Healy kissing bassist Ross MacDonald on stage, the whole festival was canceled. An attorney for Future Sounds of Asia says the band breached their contract and wants The 1975 to reimburse it for losses due to the cancellation.

Healy didn’t address the troubles in Malaysia but instead focused on the music during the band’s hour-long set at Outside Lands, according to the SFGate.

About two-thirds into the set, he said, “Our lawyers told us not to say anything, but I’ve just got to,” he teased. But instead of continuing, the band broke into the song “It's Not Living (If It's Not With You).” 

