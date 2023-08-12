The 1975 Hit With $2.7 Million in Damages After Malaysian Festival Gay Kiss Controversy, Prior to Outside Lands Set

British rockers The 1975 will be one of the main attractions Sunday at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival, but they may have something else on their mind. Future Sounds of Asia, which promoted the Good Vibes festival in Malaysia, is seeking more than $2 million in damages from the band by Monday.
It comes after the festival was shut down following 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s onstage protest against Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws. Lawyers for FSA say the band breached its contract and wants to be reimbursed for its losses from the cancellation of the three-day festival.
During the band’s performance in Kuala Lumpur on July 21, Healy -- who had a fling with Taylor Swift earlier this year -- went into a rant about the country’s view on same-sex marriage, saying the band had “made a mistake” by booking the show in the country.
“I don’t see the f---ing point… of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy said before the band’s headlining set at the Good Vibes Festival was cut short. “I’m sorry if that offends you, and you’re religious… but your government are a bunch of f---ing r------. I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f---ing mood.”
Following those words, Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage, prompting the whole festival to be canceled. The band has since been banned from playing in Malaysia, where anti-LGBTQ+ laws are enforced.
An attorney for FSA says the band breached its contract. “They entered into a binding contract with Future Sound Asia to perform and the position of Future Sound Asia, among others, is that this contractual obligation was breached,” FSA attorney David Matthew said in a statement, according to Variety. “Further, Mr. Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr. Healy and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the assurance was ignored.”
