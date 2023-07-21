The 1975 Claims to Be ‘Banned From Kuala Lumpur’ Over Onstage Kiss - The Messenger
Entertainment.
The 1975 Claims to Be ‘Banned From Kuala Lumpur’ Over Onstage Kiss

Frontman Matty Healy fell under fire for kissing bassist Ross MacDonald while performing

Charlotte Phillipp
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs onstage at L’Oympia on July 12, 2023 in Paris, France.Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The 1975 may be facing controversy following an international concert.

The indie pop band was performing at the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia when frontman Matt Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald kissed on stage during their song "I Like America and America Likes Me," Far Out reported. Soon after, the group's set was cut short 30 minutes before it was supposed to end.

The pair kissed in opposition to the Malaysian government. According to the Human Dignity Trust, Malaysia criminalizes same-sex sexual activity.

Earlier on in the concert, Healy gave a speech to the crowd about the state of rights for LGBTQ+ people in the country, saying "I'm f---ing furious."

"That’s not fair on you because you aren’t representative of your government. It’s f---ing ridiculous to tell people what they can do," the singer said.

Additionally, the star opened up to the crowd and said that the group, who are originally from the UK, had considered pulling out of the show, but had changed their minds at the last minute.

Healy also said that he would take the fall for any repercussions that came from the kiss.

"I pulled the show yesterday, and we had a conversation, and we said, 'We can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government,'" he said. "If you wanna bring me here, then f--- off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good."

After "I Like America and America Likes Me," the band went right into "I Couldn’t Be More in Love," before leaving the stage early.

"We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, goodbye," Healy said on his way out.

This is not the first time the band has taken a stance against LGBTQ+ discrimination outside of the UK. In 2020, Healy kissed a male fan at a concert in Dubai, as the UAE also criminalizes LGBTQ+ people.

Good Vibes Festival released a statement to Far Out, where they said the show was cut short for "non-compliance with local performance guidelines."

"Good Vibes Festival has always been dedicated to providing enjoyable music experiences, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support," the statement reads. "Good Vibes Festival 2023 will proceed as scheduled, and we eagerly anticipate your presence on Saturday and Sunday."

