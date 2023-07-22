The $100 Million Dollar Fantasy Film Funded by a Chinese Billionaire That Was Never Released

Empires of the Deep was a major Chinese motion picture — filmed on the largest studio set ever, according to the New York Times profile of the huge endeavor — but after several Hollywood directors attempted the helm, it just never got off the ground.

Funded by Chinese billionaire and real estate investor Jon Jiang, Empires of the Deep was meant to be a "mash-up of Avatar, Gladiator and Pirates of the Caribbean," the Times wrote in 2010, and then "Transformers meets Shakespeare," Vice later wrote. Unfortunately, whatever the Hollywood rip-off combo, audiences would never see it. Potential censorship from the Chinese government, as well as operational disarray, creative differences and distribution issues would ultimately stifle the whole project.

The film, which was set under water in Ancient Greece, had a $100 million budget, Jiang told Vice in 2021 — which would have made it "the most expensive Chinese film of all time," according to the publication (though they note that at least one director put the budget at around $30 million). That initial director, an undiscovered American filmmaker by the name of Jonathan Lawrence, said the first sign of trouble was his inability to connect creatively with Jiang, who'd written the script.

Money: PM Images; Camera: Lebazele; Bank note: benimage

According to the Vice piece, Lawrence thought the film would be his big break, but after several frustrating exchanges with Jiang before filming, it seemed like it wasn't going to happen at all. When one conversation goes particularly poorly, Lawrence said he didn't hear from Jiang for almost two years, until he was offered the directing job out of blue.

Even after he was hired and given headway to rewrite the film's first act, Lawrence said he still faced pushback at every turn. Jiang had first approved of the changes, and then "he proceeded to cut all the heart out of what I had written," Lawrence told Vice, saying that Jiang wanted him to "get to the action."

"The action isn’t important unless you care about the people that are in peril," Lawrence recalled telling Jiang. But the creative disconnect would lead to the end of Lawrence's time at the wheel.

The disagreements and obstacles continued, including "shoddy shooting schedules, late payments to cast and crew members, and a revolving door of disaffected directors," according to the Times, which included Pitof (known for Halle Berry starrer Catwoman), then Jonathan Lawrence, Michael French and Scott Miller. The Times notes that none of these directors had ever taken on such a large scale film.

Though Lawrence left the production early due to work on another project (he told Jiang how much it would take for him to stay on, but Jiang thought the number was outrageous), he kept up with the film's progress through actor friends he'd made on set. He caught wind of the director and legal troubles that the production was going through — and it wasn't looking good — but then came the "godawful trailers," he said.

Ten years after the trailers were released in 2012, nothing more appeared to happen with the film. According to Lawrence, there might be a final cut that exists but he doesn't think it will ever be seen.

"There’s so much embarrassment and shame involved in this production that I don’t think the authorities that are in charge of cinema there will ever let it out," he told Vice. Lawrence has since made peace with his experience on the film.

"I was a nobody at that time. Probably still am," he said. "But that’s okay, because I’m still having a good time making movies."

According to The Guardian, Empires of the Deep failed to find distribution in 2014 — and a 2016 crowdfunding campaign failed to bring it to the big screen.