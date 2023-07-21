That Time Jamie Foxx Saved a Man From a Burning Car - The Messenger
Entertainment.
That Time Jamie Foxx Saved a Man From a Burning Car

The actor didn't think twice before stepping up to help a stranger in a burning car

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Jamie FoxxStefanie Keenan/Getty Images

After working on his recovery in private for several months following a "medical complication" in April, multi-hyphenate star Jamie Foxx posted a photo of himself this week, looking well and promising "BIG things coming soon."

Friends, family and fans let out a collective sigh of relief (The Washington Post wrote last month that "Hollywood has a Jamie Foxx-shaped hole in its heart) and one group in particular is surely sending him healing vibes: the family of the man he saved from a burning car six years ago.

In January of 2016, a man who would later be identified as Brett Allen Kyle crashed his car into a drainage ditch while driving under the influence at a "high rate of speed," according to the California Highway Patrol's report of the incident. The car rolled over several times and burst into flames, trapping the driver.

Foxx heard the crash, which was "only yards" from his front gate, according to a blogger who was on the scene. Foxx and another bystander sprung into action to save the man. The police report doesn't name him, but Foxx's involvement was later confirmed by his publicity team.

"Jamie told CHP that he heard the accident and also a person screaming from the overturned vehicle," said a Facebook post. Foxx's publicity team stated, "Jamie didn’t hesitate. He jumped out and ran to the car."

Foxx and the other do-gooder, who happened to be a certified EMT, broke the window of the man's car to get him out and used EMT scissors to cut him free from his seat belt.

"I grabbed the scissors from him, cut the seatbelt. As we pulled him out, within five seconds later, the truck goes up [in flames]," Foxx told ABC7.

Though the man escaped with his life, he was left with trauma to his head, chest, neck and waist.

The man's brother, Joe Kyle, told ABC7 that his brother also broke his collarbone, which punctured his lung — but he's grateful for Foxx's heroic acts that day. "He would be in a much worse situation if Jamie Foxx didn't come along," he said. Brett Allen Kyle was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Kyles' father expressed his gratefulness to Foxx with a bear hug, which Foxx posted to his Instagram with the caption, "Met the father of the young man from last night today. This is all that matters. That a man, a son, a brother's life was spared last night. God had his arms wrapped around all of us...No heroes...just fathers."

"It doesn't matter to me who it was or what they do for a living," Brad Kyle went on to tell ABC7, which reported that Foxx suffered minor cuts and burns from the ordeal. "Just the idea that someone would do that is so much more than I could fathom."

