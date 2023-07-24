Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, ‘ALF’ Is Making a Comeback

'80s babies, rejoice: your favorite fuzzy, cat-snacking extraterrestrial is headed back to the small screen — and it's all thanks to Deadpool actor and Maximum Effort co-founder, Ryan Reynolds.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Maximum Effort, ALF creator Paul Fusco, and Fubo on this creative endeavor focusing on new ALF content,” said Shout! Studios SVP of Marketing and Product Management Michael Ribas in a statement Monday. "As we look for fresh ways to engage and reach a global audience of ALF lovers, Maximum Effort Channel is a perfect partner. We are excited to be part of this community."

Shout! Studios acquired the distribution rights to all ALF titles in February 2022, after Warner Bros. Television gave up on the idea of an ALF reboot. The ALF re-syndication is slated to premiere on Fubo's Maximum Effort channel this Saturday, with Fusco puppeteering the fuzzy Alien Life Form.

"At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining," added Reynolds. "Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!"

In addition to Maximum Effort, ALF will also be making appearances for Mint Mobile, Hims, MNTN, and Ring as part of the sponsored content pact with Reynolds.

The original ALF series ran for four seasons and 102 episodes from 1986 to 1990 on NBC.