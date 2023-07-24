Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, ‘ALF’ Is Making a Comeback - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, ‘ALF’ Is Making a Comeback

Reynolds revealed his 'irrational love of ALF growing up' while announcing the '80s sitcom's return to syndication this Saturday

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ryan Reynolds and AlfAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Alien Productions/Everett Collection

'80s babies, rejoice: your favorite fuzzy, cat-snacking extraterrestrial is headed back to the small screen — and it's all thanks to Deadpool actor and Maximum Effort co-founder, Ryan Reynolds.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Maximum Effort, ALF creator Paul Fusco, and Fubo on this creative endeavor focusing on new ALF content,” said Shout! Studios SVP of Marketing and Product Management Michael Ribas in a statement Monday. "As we look for fresh ways to engage and reach a global audience of ALF lovers, Maximum Effort Channel is a perfect partner. We are excited to be part of this community."

Shout! Studios acquired the distribution rights to all ALF titles in February 2022, after Warner Bros. Television gave up on the idea of an ALF reboot. The ALF re-syndication is slated to premiere on Fubo's Maximum Effort channel this Saturday, with Fusco puppeteering the fuzzy Alien Life Form.

"At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining," added Reynolds. "Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!"

Read More

In addition to Maximum Effort, ALF will also be making appearances for Mint Mobile, Hims, MNTN, and Ring as part of the sponsored content pact with Reynolds.

The original ALF series ran for four seasons and 102 episodes from 1986 to 1990 on NBC.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.