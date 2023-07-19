Teyana Taylor Shares Excitement Over Harlem Festival of Culture Reboot

Teyana Taylor has rarely performed live since announcing she was stepping away from the music business in 2020, but an opportunity to appear at the reboot of the legendary Harlem Culture Festival was apparently too much for her to pass up.

“Yo hollllupppppppp b! You crazy as hell if u thought I was gone miss out on the first Harlem Festival in Fifty Four years!!!” the singer posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “Auntey def SUPERRRRR coming outta retirement for this one!!! 😩😩😩😩😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I’M COMING HOMEEEEEEEE Harlem it’s uppppppp! I gotta do my big oneeeeee! OMG I’m sooo excited to announce that I will he headlining and getting back on the stage for something that is so special and dear to me!!! It’s The Harlem Festival OF Culture on Randall’s Island Saturday, July 29th! So grab ya tickets now and come watch me and some more of my amazing peers & fellow New Yorkers put on for the city!”

Since announcing she was stepping away from music in 2020, Taylor has focused on her acting career, appearing in such films as this year’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot and 2021’s Coming 2 America.

Other artists on the bill for the three-day festival include headliner Ferg on Friday, July 28, and Wyclef Jean in the top slot on Sunday, July 30. Bell Biv Devoe, Cam’Ron, Doug E. Fresh, Mase and others will be on the bill on Friday, while Jazzy, Major, Muni Long and Tink are support acts for Saturday. Sunday’s closing bill also includes Adam Blackstone, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and others. It will be held at Randall’s Island Park in New York. The festival was announced back in May.

Amir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar-winning 2021 documentary Summer of Soul brought renewed interest to the legendary festival that’s been known as the Black Woodstock. The film, which marked Questlove’s directorial debut, won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Award, but the moment was marred because it came right after Will Smith famously slapped host Chris Rock after he made jokes about Jada Smith’s shaved head.

A 50th anniversary celebration of the 1969 festival was held in August 2019 in Harlem. It featured performances by Talib Kweli, Corey Henry, Alice Smith and others.