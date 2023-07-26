Terry Crews' awareness video for colon cancer potentially saved his life.

The actor channeled his patriotic President Camacho character from 2006's Idiocracy when he stopped by his doctor's office to get a colonoscopy for the Lead from Behind campaign.

"I came from the future to get the best care now so that I can live forever," Crews told his physician in a video shared via YouTube.

The doctor explained, "There are these polyps that could grow inside your colon and could become a colon cancer. So what we want to do is find them early, remove them, so you never get the colon cancer."

Crews made it clear, "I'm down with that," as he agreed to the procedure.

"The goal is just to figure out whether you're at risk," the physician explained, noting: "It does affect Black men more than it affects other men."

While laying in the hospital bed preparing to get wheeled into an operation room, Crews joked through a megaphone, "I don't want to see one dollop of the polyp. Not one bit. My ass is about to be clean as grass."

The procedure took 25 minutes, and a groggy Crews woke up in the recovery room.

His doctor informed him, "I'm actually very happy to tell you you had a few small polyps that I removed. They're the kinds that can grow up to be a problem later. But in your case they won't because you took care of business today."

Images of the polyps were displayed on the video in a side-by-side along Crews.

Fully committing to his character, Crews stood behind a podium and urged his constituents, "This sh-- will literally save your life. So if you're 45, or 455 like me, get your ass checked. This sh-- killing way too many of my constituents, especially Black men. And I need you all alive to vote for Camacho in 2024."