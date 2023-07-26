Terry Crews’ Doctor Finds Potentially Cancerous Polyps While Filming Colonoscopy: Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Terry Crews’ Doctor Finds Potentially Cancerous Polyps While Filming Colonoscopy: Video

The actor's doctor informed him that he removed small polyps that 'can grow up to be a problem later'

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Terry CrewsGary Gershoff/Getty Images

Terry Crews' awareness video for colon cancer potentially saved his life.

The actor channeled his patriotic President Camacho character from 2006's Idiocracy when he stopped by his doctor's office to get a colonoscopy for the Lead from Behind campaign.

"I came from the future to get the best care now so that I can live forever," Crews told his physician in a video shared via YouTube.

The doctor explained, "There are these polyps that could grow inside your colon and could become a colon cancer. So what we want to do is find them early, remove them, so you never get the colon cancer."

Read More

Crews made it clear, "I'm down with that," as he agreed to the procedure.

"The goal is just to figure out whether you're at risk," the physician explained, noting: "It does affect Black men more than it affects other men."

While laying in the hospital bed preparing to get wheeled into an operation room, Crews joked through a megaphone, "I don't want to see one dollop of the polyp. Not one bit. My ass is about to be clean as grass."

The procedure took 25 minutes, and a groggy Crews woke up in the recovery room.

His doctor informed him, "I'm actually very happy to tell you you had a few small polyps that I removed. They're the kinds that can grow up to be a problem later. But in your case they won't because you took care of business today."

Images of the polyps were displayed on the video in a side-by-side along Crews.

Fully committing to his character, Crews stood behind a podium and urged his constituents, "This sh-- will literally save your life. So if you're 45, or 455 like me, get your ass checked. This sh-- killing way too many of my constituents, especially Black men. And I need you all alive to vote for Camacho in 2024."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.