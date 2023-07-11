Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Lost 40 Pounds After Family Made ‘Jabs’ About Her Weight - The Messenger
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Lost 40 Pounds After Family Made ‘Jabs’ About Her Weight

'They would always throw little jabs at me,' Milania said of her family's subtle hints to lose weight

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice attend Antonia Gorga’s Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Milania Giudice is opening up about her weight-loss journey.

During a recent episode of her mom's podcast Namaste B$tches, the 17-year-old got candid about her sudden weight loss in middle school — and the subtle pressure she felt from her family to drop some pounds.

"I weighed so much," she told mom and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. "My heaviest was like 150, and then when I was done, I was like 110."

Milania said it "hit" her one day that she wanted to lose some weight.

"I was like, 'That’s it.' I really felt, like, suffocated in my own body," she said, before revealing her mom had hired a nutritionist to help her along the way.

"I ate three meals a day — they were literally the healthiest meals, like, I would never eat those meals that I ate," she said, before detailing her strict exercise routine. "I woke up before school and I worked out for 30 minutes … and then after school, I would work out again."

When discussing Teresa's involvement in her decision, Milania said her mom would never intentionally point out her weight, but would make subtle hints.

"She would never say anything to me, but she'd be like, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?' I'd be like, 'I don't care if I'm fat. If I'm gonna have another ice cream, I'm gonna have another ice cream!'"

"I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker," Teresa, who is also mom to daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, said of her middle daughter.

While her mom wasn't as forthcoming, her sisters went another route.

"They would always throw little jabs at me," she said. "But it was fine. It was whatever ... When I was in elementary school, yeah, it was cute. But then when I got to middle school, I was starting to look a little not right."

Teresa has said she never wanted to "force" her children to lose weight: "They have to wanna do it themselves," she said about her daughters' decisions.

"You can't force them, and I didn't want her to have a complex or anything."

