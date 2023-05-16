Teresa Giudice Calls Daughter Gia an ‘Inspiration’ After Her College Graduation

Teresa Giudice is the proud mom of a college graduate.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram to give her eldest daughter Gia a well-deserved shoutout following her commencement at Rutgers University.

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life," Teresa captioned a photo with the graduate. "Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life. You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me."

"I am so excited to see what your future holds," she continued. "You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!"

Gia, who graduated from Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences with a degree in criminal justice, previously shared a special note to her mom in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and my rock," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of Teresa with her four daughters. "Thank you for everything you do. You are so selfless and always put our needs before yours. Thank you for being so supportive throughout everything I choose to endure in life! Your smile and laugh light up any room! I look up to you in so many ways; thank you for setting the proper example of what a strong, ambitious, and powerful woman is. I'm so happy yesterday was your best Mother's Day, celebrating my graduation, and I hope I made you proud. I love you so much, and you deserve all the happiness in the world."

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In February, Gia reportedly secured a job in immigration law following her dad Joe Giudice's deportation.

"You're never going to guess who I just hired," virtual immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez shared on TikTok. "The next generation. Get ready to welcome Gia Giudice to our team!”

The college graduate first expressed her desire to pursue immigration law after watching what unfolded between her parents during her father's deportation process.

"Their whole experience influenced me, honestly, for the better," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May 2021. "I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially."