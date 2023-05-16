The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Teresa Gets Married’ Offers Sneak Peek Into the Drama, Tears and Jaw-Dropping Moments

    In an explosive new trailer, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' wedding day is shadowed by tears over Joe and Melissa Gorga's absence

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Bravo

    The big day has finally come, almost!

    In an explosive sneak peek of Bravo's special, Teresa Gets Married, viewers get a glimpse of Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' extravagant day — drama, tears and all. 

    "I want our wedding to be sexy, hot, something that people wouldn't forget," Guidice says of her wedding, which was filmed in August 2022 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. 

    Read More

    While Teresa's hair was expected to get most of the attention (her hairdo reportedly cost nearly $10,000 and required more than 1500 bobby pins, according to E! Online), the main elephant in the room is addressed on more than one occasion.

    "All I can think of, we're all here and Melissa and Joe are not," Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs notes, referring to Teresa's brother and sister-in-law's absence.

    "Why is she crying?" Teresa's eldest daughter Gia can be heard asking.

    Teresa Giudice Teresa gets married trailer
    Credit: Bravo

    The trailer then shows Louie saying, "If these f—ing people put one more message on Instagram I swear to God I'm going to f—ing bury them so bad."

    "It's over... for everybody," Gia tells the cameras, seemingly referring to the ongoing feud between Teresa, Joe and Melissa. "Including for me and my sisters." 

    Despite the drama, the trailer concludes with the moment we've all been waiting for: Teresa's walk down the aisle.

    And, of course, it wouldn't be a Jersey wedding without nude burlesque performers, fire dancers and plenty of cameos from some Housewives favorites.

    Teresa Gets Married airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

