Tennis Stars Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund Reveal Their Engagement - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tennis Stars Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund Reveal Their Engagement

Shapovalov, from Canada, and Bjorklund, from Sweden, have been dating since 2019

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dennis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund Are EngagedMirjam Bjorklund/Instagram

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund are engaged!

The tennis stars announced on Thursday that Shapovalov had recently proposed to Björklund in Bastad, Sweden.

In their joint Instagram post, they thanked their photographer for capturing the romantic moment, accompanied by heart and ring emojis. Shapovalov, from Canada, and Bjorklund, from Sweden, have been dating since 2019.

Many other tennis players offered the couple a warm congratulations in the comments section, such as Katie Boulter, Gael Monfils and Sloane Stephens.

Read More

The Tennis Canada Instagram account also chimed in to wish the couple a happy engagement, writing, "Such a beautiful moment and exciting time! Congratulations to you both."

The pair's happy moment comes just on the heels of their fourth anniversary three weeks ago.

"Happy 4 years with my bestie," Shapovalov wrote in another Instagram post. "Looking forward to many more great years together."

This past March, Shapovalov spoke candidly about how his now-fiancée taught him about the disparities between men and women in tennis — particularly when it comes to the pay gap, which he said is "so unfair."

"I used to be naive about tennis," Shapovalov said. "When I started out, I kind of assumed that male and female pros were treated the same way. It just made sense, you know? I mean, why would it be any different?"

Just last year, Björklund qualified for the WTA 250, the tour's fifth-highest tournament level, the WTA Finals, the WTA 1000s and the WTA 500s.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.