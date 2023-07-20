Tennis Stars Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund Reveal Their Engagement

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund are engaged!

The tennis stars announced on Thursday that Shapovalov had recently proposed to Björklund in Bastad, Sweden.

In their joint Instagram post, they thanked their photographer for capturing the romantic moment, accompanied by heart and ring emojis. Shapovalov, from Canada, and Bjorklund, from Sweden, have been dating since 2019.

Many other tennis players offered the couple a warm congratulations in the comments section, such as Katie Boulter, Gael Monfils and Sloane Stephens.

The Tennis Canada Instagram account also chimed in to wish the couple a happy engagement, writing, "Such a beautiful moment and exciting time! Congratulations to you both."

The pair's happy moment comes just on the heels of their fourth anniversary three weeks ago.

"Happy 4 years with my bestie," Shapovalov wrote in another Instagram post. "Looking forward to many more great years together."

This past March, Shapovalov spoke candidly about how his now-fiancée taught him about the disparities between men and women in tennis — particularly when it comes to the pay gap, which he said is "so unfair."

"I used to be naive about tennis," Shapovalov said. "When I started out, I kind of assumed that male and female pros were treated the same way. It just made sense, you know? I mean, why would it be any different?"

Just last year, Björklund qualified for the WTA 250, the tour's fifth-highest tournament level, the WTA Finals, the WTA 1000s and the WTA 500s.