The least exciting word in the phrase Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the first one. And yet, in this newest spin on the nearly 40-year-old franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, it's the teenage-ness that first jumps out as especially endearing.

This is the seventh TMNT film in a media juggernaut that includes at least four animated series, a slew of video games, a comic book origin and loads of wacky product tie-ins (big ups to the discontinued Hostess pudding pies with green icing.) Likely due to the attuned ear of co-writers and co-producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, not to mention their studio clout, this is a wide release that does something extraordinary — it's a family-friendly movie in which 15-year-olds actually sound like 15-year-olds. That they are also turtles transformed by a mutating chemical compound and trained in the ninja arts is just more of that green icing.

Mutant Mayhem, directed by The Mitchells and the Machines' Jeff Rowe, is one of the great appreciations of being annoying. When our four hero turtles get into a groove of making obnoxious sounds and doing a stupid dance, no one, not even the one trustworthy human, April O'Neil, who is aiding them in their quest to be accepted by humankind, can convince them to stop. The film is a celebration — a jubilee of barf and snot and ooze and stinkbugs and slobbering rhinoceroses and shouting "awesome" when someone lands a cool kick and ribbing your brother Leonardo when you realize that if you split his name in two, he'd be "Leo Nardo" and Nardo is hilarious. Nardo is hilarious when it's said the right way! But laughing about it doesn't hurt too much because everybody gets ragged on equally in this film.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Paramount

One need not be steeped in lore to enjoy this picture. Flashbacks provide an origin tale — how a lonely scientist concocted a mutant formula that got spilled into the sewer. This primordial ooze (a word far better than sludge, as is discussed in the film) hit four tiny turtles as well as a rat, Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan), who took the lads in and trained them in martial arts. Why he named them after Renaissance artists (Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo and Leonardo) is a little unclear. But with adolescence comes a desire to leave the nest, and that means trouble, as humans tend to act violently to anything too different.

Turns out that that generative ooze also created a bunch of other mutants who are now led by Superfly, an enormous insect voiced rather hilariously by Ice Cube. Whereas the four young turtles just want to be understood (and go to a normal high school), Superfly wants to conquer the earth. The film is definitely cribbing a bit from the Professor X/Magneto schism from X-Men. It leads to a Godzilla-like battle in Manhattan.

In addition to the terrific voice-over performances by the leads — Micah Abbey, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr. and Nicholas Cantu, plus the ubiquitous Ayo Edebiri as April — and the quippy screenplay, Mutant Mayhem follows Spider-Verse's lead in exploiting the open world of animation. There is a delightful "anything goes" attitude toward the look of this thing, with shots ranging from "realistic" 3D computer animation to intentionally sketchy interludes with exaggerated, spiky pencil marks and impressionistic shading. Some action sequences are cut together to resemble a side-scroller video game, plus there are fantasy sequences with entirely different textures. Hollywood animation is frequently so tame in its approach; this new trend of realizing that "wait, we really can do anything?" is so refreshing.

Pros

An inventive approach to animation

Voice-over performances with actual life to them

Ooze, ooze and more ooze

Cons

Pop culture references sometimes feel like cheap laughs

Battle scenes go on a little long

Not everyone thinks barf is hilarious

The screenplay does rely a bit too much on pop culture references, which is always risky. While I found Ice Cube's grotesque fly reciting lines from "Back Stabbers" by the O'Jays amusing, I imagine others were as baffled as I was to zings about Hey Arnold!

I doubt, however, that anyone will have any issue with the soundtrack, stacked as it is with '90s hip-hop classics from De La Soul, Arrested Development, Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill and other '90s hip-hop classics. (It is amusing to think there's a PG film out there with a scene set to Ol' Dirty Bastard.) Extra credit, also, for including "Push It To The Limit" from the Scarface soundtrack and the original Liquid Liquid track later sampled for "White Lines."

Alas, if you are a newcomer to the franchise, there isn't too much to differentiate the four turtles. One wears glasses and is a bit dorkier than the other three, but that's about it. While the final battle scene does what it can to stay energetic, it does lose steam, as is usually the case with movies like this. But unlike the zone-out finale of, say, The Flash, this at least has slobbering salamanders to look at. And a torrent of ooze. 7.5/10

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 'Mutant Mayhem' Nickelodeon Movies/Paramount Pictures

In Theaters: August 2, 2023

Who's in it: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, duh. Also, the voices of Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, plus a million others like Maya Rudolph, Post Malone, John Cena and Paul Rudd.

Who's behind it: Jeff Rowe (director and co-writer), Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (co-writers and co-producers)

For fans of: Gross-outs, put-downs and high kicks

Avoid if: You do not like rats, bugs or sewers