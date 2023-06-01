‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Reveals Engagement to Singer Phem

Tyler Posey and Phem are engaged!

The actor reportedly proposed to the singer during a romantic walk along the beach earlier this year, according to PEOPLE.

"We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place," Posey told the outlet on Thursday. "We spend every Valentine's Day there so it only felt perfect to do it there."

"It was just us alone on the beach," Phem added. "I should've known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up… but I had no idea."

The couple mentioned that they're planning on tying the knot in October, though they didn't reveal the location or any other details.

"We're keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us," the Teen Wolf actor said. "We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony, but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join."

The pair — who began dating in 2020 after being introduced by a music producer — each opened up about why they're the perfect match.

"From the jump he validated my queerness even though I'm now with him and that was really important to me," Phem told the outlet. "He strives to be a better person every day and I am so proud of his sobriety and commitment to self growth. I've grown so much from watching how he navigates the world. We have a very unique relationship that I didn't think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!"

"I really love that she is my best friend," Posey said about his bride-to-be. "She's scrappy, never complains, her work ethic is so inspiring, she knows how to take care of herself and is so ambitious but also knows how to laugh with me about poop jokes all night long."