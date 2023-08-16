‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Sets the Record Straight on Joining ‘The Challenge’ After OnlyFans Success (Exclusive)
'I don't know if my personality can handle all that,' Baliterra said when discussing MTV's competition series
Teen Mom viewers aren't the only fans of Tyler Baltierra these days.
Less than a month after Catelynn Lowell launched an OnlyFans account in celebration of her husband's fitness transformation, the couple is celebrating the page's success.
"They love it!" Lowell exclusively told The Messenger. "We're almost in the 0.2 percent. I said you need to do it because mama didn't want to work another day in her life. I just signed up for it one day. I run it. I message people. I post the content. I answer questions, make polls, all of that, and it seems to be doing really well."
While Baltierra admits his wife is "killing it," he finds the whole idea hilarious — and good for their wallet.
"I'm trying to save up to get a pool at this new house," Lowell added. "Our old house had a pool. I want a pool here."
While the couple made it clear that there is nothing sexual in nature on the page, subscribers can expect shirtless photos of Baltierra as he continues his fitness journey.
While he may be in great physical shape, the MTV star said he has no interest in becoming a contestant on The Challenge.
"No, no, no, no," he said. "I've actually never watched The Challenge, but from the clips of what I saw, I don't know if my personality can handle all that. I'm not as good as everyone else on this show. I can't be puppeteered that way. But I get asked that all the time. And I feel like I would lose for sure. I mean, I'd be out in the first week. All I know is I would not make it."
Lowell, however, proved to be the ultimate cheerleader when she expressed hopes that he could take home the top prize.
"I don't know," she said. "You might be able to manipulate the sh— out of some people and make it to the end."
Baltierra added with a laugh, "I don't want to do that."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.
