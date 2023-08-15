‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found Safe After Runaway Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found Safe After Runaway Report

Police in North Carolina have confirmed that the 14-year-old student has been located after leaving school

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans celebrates son Jace’s 14th birthday. Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans' son has been found safe after police issued a public runaway report for the 14-year-old.

North Carolina's Brunswick County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook Tuesday that Jace Evans is "located and safe" just hours after deputies started searching for the "runaway juvenile."

Jenelle also confirmed she has been reunited with her son after he was last seen leaving his school in the city of Leland around 2:45 p.m. local time.

"Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family," her manager said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."

Before Jace was located, the Teen Mom 2 star told the outlet that her son had previously gotten in trouble and had his phone taken away.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," she said in the initial statement. "Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children."

Jenelle also denied that her son's actions have anything to do with her relationship with husband David Eason.

Read More

"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she reiterated. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Earlier this month, the MTV personality celebrated her son's birthday by posting a tribute on Instagram.

"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE!" she shared on social media. "#HappyBirthday to Jace! You're growing into a such polite young man. I'm happy as long as you're happy."

The Messenger has reached out to Jenelle and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office for additional comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.