‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found Safe After Runaway Report

Jenelle Evans' son has been found safe after police issued a public runaway report for the 14-year-old.
North Carolina's Brunswick County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook Tuesday that Jace Evans is "located and safe" just hours after deputies started searching for the "runaway juvenile."
Jenelle also confirmed she has been reunited with her son after he was last seen leaving his school in the city of Leland around 2:45 p.m. local time.
"Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family," her manager said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."
Before Jace was located, the Teen Mom 2 star told the outlet that her son had previously gotten in trouble and had his phone taken away.
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," she said in the initial statement. "Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children."
Jenelle also denied that her son's actions have anything to do with her relationship with husband David Eason.
"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she reiterated. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."
Earlier this month, the MTV personality celebrated her son's birthday by posting a tribute on Instagram.
"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE!" she shared on social media. "#HappyBirthday to Jace! You're growing into a such polite young man. I'm happy as long as you're happy."
The Messenger has reached out to Jenelle and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office for additional comment.
