‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Creates OnlyFans Account for Husband Tyler Baltierra - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Creates OnlyFans Account for Husband Tyler Baltierra

'I will NOT be in control of my account on there. It will completely be in my wife's control lol she's the boss,' Baltierra reacted

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra poses for a selfie. Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell isn't the only one who can admire Tyler Baltierra's fitness transformation.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom star decided to create an OnlyFans account in celebration of her husband.

"You all have been asking and it's finally here," Lowell shared on her Instagram Story with a link to the site. "Tyler Baltierra has an OnlyFans now."

So what exactly can fans expect from the account? For $30 a month, subscribers will be able to view content that Lowell specifically picks for the online community. 

Read More

"This account is ran by me Catelynn," the profile states, "because I wanna show my man off!"

Lowell added, "Y'all, we aren't doing anything sexual on OnlyFans lmaooo! Please we got kids! I would never lol."

After discovering the new account, Baltierra couldn't help but share his reaction with followers. 

"OMG you really done n did that sh--," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I'm so dead right now. For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there. It will completely be in my wife's control lol she's the boss. I'm just there to do as I'm told LMAO."

'Teen Mom' stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra attend Cheyenne Floyd's wedding.
'Teen Mom' stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra attend Cheyenne Floyd's wedding.Instagram/Catelynn Lowell

In recent months, Baltierra has received recognition for his fitness transformation. In fact, one of his biggest cheerleaders appears to be his wife. 

"I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger," Lowell told E! News in December. "Boy, he looked good let me tell you."

And before fans speculate that the OnlyFans account was a spur-of-the-moment decision, Lowell previously mentioned the idea last year. 

"I'm trying to get him to sign up," she explained. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans." 

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.