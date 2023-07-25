‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Creates OnlyFans Account for Husband Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell isn't the only one who can admire Tyler Baltierra's fitness transformation.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom star decided to create an OnlyFans account in celebration of her husband.

"You all have been asking and it's finally here," Lowell shared on her Instagram Story with a link to the site. "Tyler Baltierra has an OnlyFans now."

So what exactly can fans expect from the account? For $30 a month, subscribers will be able to view content that Lowell specifically picks for the online community.

"This account is ran by me Catelynn," the profile states, "because I wanna show my man off!"

Lowell added, "Y'all, we aren't doing anything sexual on OnlyFans lmaooo! Please we got kids! I would never lol."

After discovering the new account, Baltierra couldn't help but share his reaction with followers.

"OMG you really done n did that sh--," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I'm so dead right now. For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there. It will completely be in my wife's control lol she's the boss. I'm just there to do as I'm told LMAO."

'Teen Mom' stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra attend Cheyenne Floyd's wedding. Instagram/Catelynn Lowell

In recent months, Baltierra has received recognition for his fitness transformation. In fact, one of his biggest cheerleaders appears to be his wife.

"I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger," Lowell told E! News in December. "Boy, he looked good let me tell you."

And before fans speculate that the OnlyFans account was a spur-of-the-moment decision, Lowell previously mentioned the idea last year.

"I'm trying to get him to sign up," she explained. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.