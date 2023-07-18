‘Teen Mom’ Star Maci Bookout Teases Positive ‘Changes’ With Ex Ryan Edwards (Exclusive)

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout's relationship with Ryan Edwards has been far from perfect. Ever since breaking up in 2010, the former 16 and Pregnant stars have struggled to successfully co-parent their son Bentley. Edwards' struggle with the law and alleged drug use has also complicated matters for the family.

After the pair came together on Teen Mom: Family Reunion in February, though, Bookout is hopeful fans will see growth from both parties when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Wednesday.

"I think the most important things for all the changes and all the developments that happen, it really starts with self-reflection, self-love, self-care and working on you and how you treat yourself and how you talk to yourself," Bookout exclusively shared with The Messenger. "When you start creating those good habits, it opens you up to forgiveness and to understanding and empathy and things that are hard to do when you're not centered on your own."

"I really hope that translates," she continued, "because a lot of things are impossible or remain toxic if you haven't done the work on yourself first."

While Bentley has experienced plenty of milestones on TV without his dad, the incoming high school freshman has found a father figure in Bookout's husband Taylor McKinney.

'Teen Mom' stars Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney celebrate Bentley's middle school graduation. Maci Bookout/Instagram

"That's my guy," McKinney exclusively told The Messenger. "We do so much together. We've got a great relationship. I think we spend a lot of time together. I'd drop anything to be there for him."

While growing up in the spotlight can't be easy for any child, both Bookout and McKinney are proud of everything their son has accomplished.

'Teen Mom' star Maci Bookout poses with her son Bentley. Maci Bookout/Instagram

In addition to filming select scenes with his parents, Bentley has a full list of after-school activities including golf, wrestling and baseball -- and yes, he's earned his own Instagram account as well.

"He's just a good kid," Bookout shared. "I think with everything he's gone through and had to deal with being raised on TV, everything with his dad and everything with his dad and me, he's never let all the s--- of the world tarnish who he is, and it's impressive."

McKinney, who owns Things That Matter lifestyle, added, "We constantly get compliments from coaches, teachers and principals that he is just a fantastic human being."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Wednesday at 8/7c on MTV.