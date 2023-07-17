Cheyenne Floyd's reality is something she is proud of. Ever since joining Teen Mom OG in 2017, the reality star has wanted to share the highs and lows of motherhood with millions of viewers. More than five years after first joining MTV's hit franchise, Floyd is now also focused on being a good example of a Black family.

"I think for myself, I've always wanted to show the importance of families and Black families in a positive light," she exclusively shared with The Messenger. "I feel like reality TV has sometimes put African Americans in a stereotypical box and you don't see us as positive as you may see someone else."

'Teen Mom' stars Cheyenne Floyd, Cory Wharton and Zach Davis pose for a family photo. Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

One common misconception Floyd sees is the idea that Black dads aren't around. It's an experience the reality star can't relate to.

"I have too many dads okay," she said with a laugh. "There are too many all the time. And I wanted to show that. There's a different side to us and being able to show the importance of co-parenting in Black families. We can co-parent without pulling each other's hair out. I believe we do a good job at it."

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis celebrate Ryder's graduation. Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Wednesday, Floyd will document her marriage to Zach Davis as they raise son Ace, 2. Cameras will also follow Floyd as she co-parents daughter Ryder, 6, with ex Cory Wharton.

"I really don't know how we co-parent so well, but we put the kids first and it's a lot of putting our pride to the side," Floyd explained. "A lot of communication. I'm still learning as I grow and it's hard. I feel like people always see us so positive but we definitely have rough days."

Ultimately, Floyd's biggest priority is keeping her marriage to Davis strong. After exchanging vows in September 2022, the couple says it's hard to find time for a date night when raising kids.

"The way that we try to connect is through traveling so we have to block out a weekend where it's like, 'Hey, we're gonna go to Las Vegas or Palm Springs and it's just us' so that we can focus on each other," Floyd said. "Other than that, there's not really a date night happening. Somebody's always there."

But if you ask Davis, he wouldn't want it any other way.

"For me, it's been a dream come true," he said when discussing married life. "I feel like I have everything that I want. I got my beautiful wife, my kids and a new house. Ryder goes to a great school and Ace is on his way. He just turned two. Life is good."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Wednesday at 8/7c on MTV.