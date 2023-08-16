‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Praises Maci Bookout for Her Parenting Amid Ryan Edwards’ Legal Troubles (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Praises Maci Bookout for Her Parenting Amid Ryan Edwards’ Legal Troubles (Exclusive)

'She's just doing the best she can, and that's what we all try to do,' Lowell said, praising her co-star and friend

Published
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

No matter how much time passes, parenting never gets easier. As Maci Bookout continues raising her 14-year-old son, Bentley, the Teen Mom star has found herself struggling to co-parent with her ex Ryan Edwards as he faces legal issues and addiction battles. 

But as MTV cameras continue to roll, Bookout is receiving some support through co-stars and friends Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra.

"Ty and I have said this to Maci hundreds of times, but we're just so proud of her," Lowell exclusively told The Messenger. "The way that she is so open with her kids, how she explains everything, how she picks up on things really fast. She's just doing the best she can, and that's what we all try to do."

Baltierra said he's impressed with how Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, has stepped up to help the entire family.

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra
'Teen Mom' stars Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler BaltierraCatelynn Lowell/Instagram

"Taylor is just the GOAT," Baltierra said. "He's by her side. He's an amazing stepfather. He's an amazing father. He supports everything that she does. I got nothing but good things to say about those two. I think they're killing it as parents."

In recent weeks, viewers have witnessed Edwards struggle to cope with his divorce from Mackenzie Edwards. After the pair broke up, Edwards was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order. He also confessed to a producer that he relapsed while coping with his split.

Read More

From Baltierra's perspective, he's impressed with Bookout for taking the initiative to educate herself about addiction to be the best parent possible. 

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout poses with her son, Bentley.
'Teen Mom' star Maci Bookout poses with her son, Bentley.Maci Bookout/Instagram

"To have Ryan go through some of the those types of things and not be raised in a dynamic to deal with that ever in life, I think she's handling it great," he said. "I think she's being curious and trying to learn about addiction and how do you navigate all this stuff, and I'm really proud of her for taking on that challenge of learning so that she can be a better mom to her kids."

Lowell added, "I'm just so proud of her. She's such a great mom." 

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on MTV. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.