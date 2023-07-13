Nathan Griffith, known for his appearances on Teen Mom 2, has been arrested.

He was taken into custody at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas for battery by strangulation, according to his booking sheet.

His bail was set at $5,000, and he's due in court Wednesday afternoon.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Police sources told the outlet that authorities were alerted to a dispute at a home on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. local time. Officers at the scene arrested Griffith after they determined he allegedly attacked a relative.

Griffith's recent arrest comes after he was taken into custody in February for a similar charge: domestic battery by strangulation. He was arrested by the Delray Beach Police Department and booked on Feb. 24, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

In that incident, Griffith's brother-in-law claimed Griffith told him over the phone that he choked his girlfriend and pulled her up the stairs, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ at the time.

Griffith appeared on the MTV reality show from 2013 to 2015 with his then-girlfriend Jenelle Evans. The two share son 9-year-old son Kaiser Orion Griffith. He is also father to daughter Emery from a previous relationship.