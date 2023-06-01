‘Ted Lasso’ Was a Mirror and a Salve for My Own Depression

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell."

Apple TV+ has still not confirmed that Season 3 is the end for Ted Lasso but the writing is on the wall. Series star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has said that he's told the story he wanted to tell. Hannah Waddingham also declared Tuesday the last day for the cast to be Greyhounds. Even the official Ted Lasso Twitter account indicated that Wednesday's finale would be the last for the beloved comedy. The finale episode, titled "So Long, Farewell," sent Ted back home to Kansas and wrapped up the show's major storylines.

But should the show say goodbye now? The third and apparently final season has received mixed, if not downright negative, reviews. We know that Ted has made the right decision for him, but after the finale there are still unanswered questions for the AFC Richmond crew. Ted said goodbye, but did the show achieve everything it should have before he left the stadium?

Ted Lasso became a sleeper hit in the fall of 2020. Season 1 premiered in August of the pandemic year as the world finally began to accept that things weren't going back to normal anytime soon. The show's viewership grew via word of mouth, and by Christmas, it seemed like everyone was singing the praises of a well-intentioned American football coach who moves to England to coach British soccer (sorry, we know it's real football) while he emotionally processes his home life imploding.

A lot of people clung to Ted's earnest positivity in the face of personal and global devastation as Covid killed millions, and left millions more in literal isolation. Ted's good nature and reliable tendency to do the right thing was a welcome balm during a terrible time. The show made people laugh. It gave them someone to root for, an escape from a darkening world. The show gave them hope.

I watched Ted Lasso Season 1 three months before being diagnosed with clinical depression. I was less drawn to Ted's effusive optimism and more so to his determination to be OK, even while struggling to admit that anything was wrong in the first place. Ted Lasso Season 1 didn't make me feel good; it made me feel seen.

That's probably why I felt so defensive of the show during its polarizing second season. Ted going to therapy rooted the sophomore effort after mounting panic attacks forced him to admit he wasn't fine. He had to dig through all of his baggage to find the core cause of his need to wear the forever-in-a-good-mood-coach mask. I have never been more annoyed at television discourse than at the endless tweets accusing Ted Lasso of toxic positivity. I even pushed against close and trusted friends who pointed out rushed and underdeveloped storylines, because, like a therapized Ted, I understood that progress is not linear, and it just matters that you try.

It wasn't hard to defend Season 2. Despite the criticism, it gave us such wonderful things. Rebecca (Waddingham) realized she wanted (and deserved) love in her life, even if she struggled with the age gap between her and Sam (Taheeb Jimoh). Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) quit being a prick and faced his own daddy issues. Ted, bless him, stopped trying to bottle things up. Just like Ted, I got my own therapist. I learned a lot about boundaries and why I had grown up so bad at them. I wasn't perfect at setting them up at first, but in the end I was better for the process. I could focus on processing my own feelings instead of those of everyone around me. It saddened me to see so many of my friends give up on the show, but it still held a warm, reflective place in my heart.

That's why I struggled so much with Season 3. From the very first episode, it seemed like Ted — and the people around him — had forgotten everything they had learned. Ted's panic attacks started coming back. He had one conversation with his ex-wife, Michelle (Andrea Anders), about her borderline-inappropriate relationship with their former marriage counselor but stuffed it all down again when they came to visit. Nate's (Nick Mohammed) anger issues completely diffused...because he got a girlfriend? Keeley (Juno Temple) jumped into a nonsense relationship with her investor that jeopardized her self-esteem and the business she left Roy (Brett Goldstein) to build. Rebecca spent the first half of the season in the same must-defeat-Rupert (Anthony Head) rage-haze she was in for most of Season 1. She managed to snap out of it by Episode 10, "International Break," but it was harrowing for a minute there. Progress is not linear, but Season 3 felt like a reset for most of our core characters and it was disheartening to watch.

That's not to say that Season 3 didn't have delights. Roy and Jamie's nemesis-to-friends storyline was gorgeous. Trent Crimm, The Independent (James Lance) was a dream addition to the Diamond Dogs. And the show did a better job of moving the spotlight around the team than it had in previous seasons. Yet, it didn't feel like any of the characters actually worked on their issues or showed growth until the Season 3 penultimate episode, "Mom City."

Ted stood up to his mom and was finally able to start closing the wound left by his father's death instead of putting smiley face Band-Aids on it. Roy stopped acting so put upon by life and spoke up for what he wanted: Keeley. But by then, it felt too little, too late. I found myself hoping that Apple TV+ would renew the show just to give Sudeikis and the writers another chance at sticking the landing. But when Ted told Rebecca at the end of Episode 11 that he had a truth bomb of his own, I knew that the show would most likely be ending with Season 3. And that hurt.

After letting Ted's message of "Believe" embed itself in the deepest part of my soul, to end it here, after this lopsided season, felt wrong. After giving me so much hope and insight into what it means to try, now the show was just giving up. I felt like runners following Forrest Gump on his cross-country run when he abruptly decided he was tired and wanted to go home. Why the hell did we run all of this way, Ted Lasso?

And then came the finale.

I can't say that the apparent series finale redeemed Season 3 as a whole, but it did remind me of why I found this show so special in the first place. I have sticking points; Trent Crimm couldn't possibly complete an entire book he was still researching, no matter how prolific of a writer he may be, and I guess we're just going to cross our fingers that turning down one night with Rupert was enough to get Nate over a lifetime of repressed rage. But overall, the finale reminded me of what Ted Lasso has been about to me: We have to try, and the goal is to leave the place better than we found it.

The ethos of Ted Lasso was summed up best by the man himself in his half-time pep talk at the championship game.

"We don't want to know the future. We want to be here right now," he said. "I know that we are down a couple of goals, but I'm telling you, man, if you play hard, play smart, play together, and just do what y'all do, then we'll go out with the peace of mind knowing we did our best, that we tried."

When the players followed the speech by putting together their respective pieces of the shredded "Believe" sign, Ted knew he had done what he came there to do.

By the end of the episode, I felt less like the disappointed and baffled Forrest Gump mob and more like Rebecca in the second act, begging Ted to stay. I selfishly don't think I'm done with Ted Lasso, but I respect Sudeikis' decision to leave, and I'm trying to measure the show by the standard it set. The show wanted to say something about being good to people, even when everything has turned against. It was not a perfect show, but it succeeded in trying to infuse the world with a bit more positivity and kindness, to leave its audience in a better place than when the show started. Despite the bumps along the way, I am grateful the show has inspired me to do the same.

