Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Recording Is Already This Year’s Biggest Album

Taylor Swift isn’t only killing it on the road with her ERAs Tour.

Her third and latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), has racked up more than 575,000 equivalent album units in only its first four days of release (July 7-10), according to Luminate, Billboard reports.

Those numbers give Swift the biggest album of the year. That tally also includes more than 400,000 units of physical album sales, which also sets the record for 2023 so far.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has topped the album chart with Speak Now. The album went to No.1 back in 2010 upon its original release. The re-recorded edition, known as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) features 22 tracks, including new versions of the album’s original 14 songs, as well as “From the Vault” tracks that are previously unreleased.

This marks the third time Swift has debuted on top of the Billboard 200 with a re-recorded album, following the similar feat set by the re-recordings of Red and Fearless in 2021.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) also has the biggest sales week for any title since Swift’s last new studio effort, 2022’s Midnights. That set debuted with 1.14 million copies sold.

Swift opted to re-record her earlier albums after her former label, Big Machine, was sold to a private-equity group run by music mogul Scooter Braun. Though Swift expressed interest in buying back her early records, Braun opted to sell them to Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300 million in 2019. Swift claimed that Braun, known for managing Justin Bieber, bullied her and she vowed to reclaim her first six albums by re-recording them.