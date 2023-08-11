Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Special Edition CDs Sell Out Less Than 24 Hours After She Announced Release

Less than 24 hours after Taylor Swift announced the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the special edition deluxe CDs of the album have sold out, according to her web store.

The release is being offered in four different special edition deluxe CDs: Sunrise Boulevard Yellow, Aquamarine Green, Crystal Skies Blue and Rose Garden Pink. A message above the releases states that they’re “available until 8/13/2023 at 7 p.m. ET” or “while supplies last.” It appears that the supplies of the special editions are sold out, since a note below the photo of each release says, “Not Available.”

The special editions feature “21 songs, including five previously unreleased songs from The Vault, a collectible CD album in jewel case with unique front and back cover art, one disc album with unique collectible disc artwork, a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos -- one of four sets. Each set includes five unique double-sided Collectible Photo Cards with 15 never-before-seen photos and lyrics from The Vault.” They are set to ship “on or about” Oct. 27, according to the site.

It's unclear how many copies of the special edition are being produced.

The regular editions of the album on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital are still available to order on the site.

Swift announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) from the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and on her social media accounts early Thursday morning.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!" she wrote on social media early Thursday morning. She also unveiled what appears to be the album cover. In the vintage-themed image, a smiling Swift dons red lipstick as birds fly around her.

Reflecting on the original version of 1989, Swift revealed her re-record will be released exactly nine years later.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," she wrote.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!" she added. The album marks Swift's latest "Version" following her decision to re-record her earlier albums after her former label, Big Machine, was sold to a private-equity group run by music mogul Scooter Braun. Though Swift expressed interest in buying back her early records, Braun opted to sell them to Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300 million in 2019. Swift claimed that Braun, known for managing Justin Bieber, bullied her, according to Swift, and she vowed to reclaim her first six albums by re-recording them.

Last month, her re-recording of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) quickly became the biggest album of the year after selling more than 575,000 equivalent album units in only its first four days of release (July 7-10), according to Luminate, Billboard reported at the time.

