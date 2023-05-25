Taylor Swift Welcomes Ice Spice and More Lana Del Rey to ‘Midnights’ Deluxe Edition

Taylor Swift is releasing yet another version of her Billboard chart-topping album Midnights that will have a few big changes from the original.

The new deluxe version, fully titled Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), will feature a remix of her track "Karma" featuring rapper Ice Spice, Swift announced Wednesday.

"I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," Swift shared on Twitter. "So delighted to say that 'Karma' Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."

Ice Spice then shared her gratitude, adding that Swift is the "sweetest person ever." "Thank u sm i love yuuuu," the rapper wrote.

The deluxe album will also feature a newly recorded version of the fan-favorite song "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey. To the chagrin of Del Rey's fans, her section of the song in the original version was less than 20 words long — but Swift says that the new deluxe edition will feature more of Del Rey this time around.

"In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach.' Love u Lana," Swift wrote.

She also announced a physical copy of the special edition album that will feature a brand new song titled "You're Losing Me."

Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) will release May 26 at 12 midnight.