Taylor Swift Week Declared in King County, Washington Before Her Seattle Tour Stop

Taylor Swift is receiving a major honor in King County, Wash.

The county has declared the week of July 18 "Taylor Swift Week" ahead of her two-night stop in Seattle for her international Eras Tour. Swift is taking the stage at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday.

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci said, per My Northwest, that the honor is to "celebrate not only Taylor Swift’s huge musical and cultural contributions as an artist, but also her positive role modeling for women and girls."

"Her civic activism has proved Swift is uniquely influential in encouraging registration and voting among her young fans," added Balducci.

The Messenger reached out to Balducci for comment.

The actual proclamation — which gives a nod to Swift's songs like "Lovers" and her album Midnights — salutes the Grammy winner and her tour for also encouraging the use of public transit in cities around the U.S.

"Taylor Swift’s tour has encouraged Lovers of the Earth to take public transportation to her concerts, significantly boosting ridership in cities throughout the U.S.," it says in part.