Taylor Swift Week Declared in King County, Washington Before Her Seattle Tour Stop

Taylor Swift is receiving a major honor in King County, Wash.
The county has declared the week of July 18 "Taylor Swift Week" ahead of her two-night stop in Seattle for her international Eras Tour. Swift is taking the stage at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday.
King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci said, per My Northwest, that the honor is to "celebrate not only Taylor Swift’s huge musical and cultural contributions as an artist, but also her positive role modeling for women and girls."
"Her civic activism has proved Swift is uniquely influential in encouraging registration and voting among her young fans," added Balducci.
- Taylor Swift Named ‘Honorary Geologist’ Ahead of Eras Tour Stop in Seattle
- Taylor Swift Sets Off Earthquake Monitor During Seattle Concert Stop
- Taylor Swift Breaks Garth Brooks’s Record During Pittsburgh Stop of Eras Tour
- Inside the Booming Market for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Confetti
- Taylor Swift Concert Fulfills ‘Wildest Dreams’ of Seattle Children’s Hospital Patients
The Messenger reached out to Balducci for comment.
The actual proclamation — which gives a nod to Swift's songs like "Lovers" and her album Midnights — salutes the Grammy winner and her tour for also encouraging the use of public transit in cities around the U.S.
"Taylor Swift’s tour has encouraged Lovers of the Earth to take public transportation to her concerts, significantly boosting ridership in cities throughout the U.S.," it says in part.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment